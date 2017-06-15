Energy Week: Nothing Is Permanent

Richard talks about the challenges and opportunities presented by the glut of data available in the energy industry and how he puts the information to use in his investing ideas.

They say the more things change, the more they stay the same. In the volatile energy sector, a better adage might be, the more things change, the more things change. At the time of this writing, a report out early Wednesday showing smaller-than-expected U.S. oil inventories sank crude oil futures, sending shares of the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) tumbling 2.3% to a three-month daily low. Obviously, energy markets are highly reactive, which creates a challenge - and an opportunity - for investors looking to capitalize on that volatility.

At Seeking Alpha, we’re fortunate to have access to some long-time energy sector veterans who are highly regarded for sharing actionable ideas here with readers. With so much happening that potentially impacts energy stocks, from the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf to the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate change accord, we are touching base with some of our top Marketplace contributors this week to get their views on the implications of these and other events for the sector.

Long-time contributor Richard Zeits joins the Roundtable for Day 4. He is an oil & gas industry analyst and consultant whose roster of covered stocks includes household names such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). He drills down even deeper in his Marketplace service, Zeits OIL ANALYTICS, which offers timely alerts on energy stocks, macro insights, and comprehensive coverage of equities for oil & gas and commodities investors. Here, Richard makes the case for more “rational” oil prices going forward and talks about why renewable energy may ultimately present a threat to the oil & gas industry as we know it today.

Seeking Alpha: OPEC extended cuts through next March, and oil sold off almost immediately. Has OPEC lost control of the price of oil, and if so, what are the implications for investors?

Richard Zeits, author of Zeits OIL ANALYTICS: To better understand what OPEC can and cannot do in terms of oil price support, one might wish to take a step back and look at some of the factors that had led to crude oil re-pricing that started back in 2014.

In the early 2010s, after the many years of isolation and war, Iraq was able to restore its operating activity. Multiple large projects were initiated with the participation of international oil companies. Since 2013, Iraq’s production has increased by almost 2 million barrels a day. Moreover, based on my assessment, Iraq is far from having exhausted “low-hanging fruit” opportunities to grow production.

Since sanctions were lifted last year, Iran has increased its exports by roughly 1 million barrels a day, and this is just the beginning of Iran’s ambitious growth plan.

Several other low-cost oil exporters - most notably, Russia and Saudi Arabia - have been able to steadily increase export volumes since 2013, despite lower prices.

Relatively small in absolute volumes but huge in terms of per-year growth, North America’s shale and tight oil production will have grown from less than 1 million barrels a day in 2010 to an estimated 6 million barrels a day in 2018. At the same time, the threshold for economically sustainable growth has dropped to as low as $55 per barrel, based on my estimate, with the trend remaining downward.

Most significantly, nearly a decade of oil price prosperity prior to 2014 had created a massive backlog of large projects that are still coming online. The new projects have also expanded the industry’s opportunity set in terms of low-cost brownfield developments.

All these massive additions to supply were not price-contingent. Adding across, one can see why in the last three years global production growth stubbornly ran ahead of demand growth, in spite of lower prices.

The backlog of large conventional developments will start thinning out at some point as a result of the current trough in spending. However, that point has not been achieved yet. On the other hand, other new sources of production growth mentioned above will remain in place and are viable at $50 per barrel Brent and, in some cases, at prices materially lower than $50 per barrel.

Generally speaking, OPEC’s ability to support oil prices is limited. As a policy maker, OPEC is effectively the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), and the GCC simply does not have sufficient market share to define the global supply/demand balance. That said, OPEC can be quite effective during an upcycle, where supply is tightening relative to demand. By voluntarily taking part of their volumes off the market, OPEC leaders can hope to increase their cash flow, despite sacrificing a meaningful portion of their exports.

However, such policy does not work during a downcycle, when production growth is running ahead of demand growth. The void created by the GCC would be soon filled by other producers while prices would quickly return to the level restraining production growth (which in a downcycle can be quite low).

From this perspective, OPEC’s price stabilization initiative was reasonably well timed. The policy was introduced two years after the downcycle started and, intentionally or unintentionally, was well positioned to accelerate the nascent upcycle in oil.

I believe the initiative has been effective overall, at least to the extent it could be. I should point out that the supply control initiative is effectively sponsored by the GCC. Other OPEC members have contributed little in term of tangible volume reductions. Non-OPEC members have contributed even less. Still, the measure appeared successful in arresting the relentless build in inventories while Brent has traded mostly in the ~$50-55 per barrel range since November.

This seeming success has its flip side: OPEC has largely lost control of oil prices going forward (your question is remarkably astute). By reducing exports - arguably, by the maximum amount it could afford - the GCC has used up its chips. However, it is not obvious if the upcycle has arrived. If it has not - this fall’s shoulder season will tell - OPEC leaders would have little ammunition left to provide price support on the downside. Neither does the GCC have the option of reverting back to the “let the market forces take care of the overstock” strategy. So, the GCC’s role in the near future appears to be passive, limited to preserving the status quo, and hoping for a more pronounced upcycle. In other words, OPEC is now at the mercy of the natural industry cycle - with less flexibility than it had before.

In the meantime, OPEC is facing a new challenge. North American oil producers have been able to reduce their threshold for supply growth much faster and deeper than what OPEC analysts anticipated. Based on our interpretation of OPEC communications, OPEC was “behind the curve” in its understanding of U.S. shale oil dynamics at the time when the new policy was initiated (mid-2016) and all the way through early 2017. Another important development that became fully apparent only recently is that the U.S. shale industry’s sweet-spot footprint has expanded dramatically, thanks in large part to the delineation success in the Permian and several new discoveries such as STACK. As a result, U.S. shale oil has emerged as a much bigger and stronger competitor to OPEC than it appeared a year ago.

Given that the North American shale oil industry can react relatively quickly to the cycle trajectory and price signals, an important new safety valve has effectively been added to the global oil market. In addition, the elevated petroleum inventories are currently providing another big cushion against supply shortages.

From investors’ perspective, this evolution of the supply side likely means that oil prices are going to be more “rational” and likely less volatile going forward. “Less volatile” is obviously a relative metric. $10 per barrel price swings have been nearly a monthly occurrence lately. While the choppy pattern is likely to continue, oil price appears more predictable and “explainable” than it was in the last decade. Let’s not forget that in the last 10 years, oil prices fluctuated from as high as ~$160 per barrel (in today’s dollars) to as low as $27 per barrel, using the WTI benchmark. Of note, the high prices were not fueled by any catastrophic supply disruptions.

SA: More generally, oil has been still stuck in the range it reached at the end of 2014, and gravity seems to be weighing on the price. Is this the new normal for oil, or a temporary sluggish period, or the sign of worse to come?

RZ: In my view, this is a temporary “sluggish” period caused by the rough parity of supply and demand in the last several months (I used the quotation marks, as oil price has been on a roller coaster ride in the last several months). Should the market become oversupplied again, the WTI price can potentially drop far below the recent trading range between roughly $45 per barrel and $55 per barrel. By the same token, should a more robust upcycle arrive, production increases from the select “growth engines” I mentioned above may not be sufficient to meet growing demand while offsetting declines in other areas at the same time. Oil prices can easily shoot above $60 per barrel (and make a big difference for shale oil stocks).

The real challenge is to figure out the duration of the downcycle phase. Major conventional oil projects are characterized by exceptionally long lead times, typically in the five- to 10-year range (particularly if one includes the exploration phase). The industry is still harvesting the results of the robust activity upcycle that had prevailed prior to 2015. The impact of the current trough in spending will not be felt for some time. However, the price environment is likely to change quite radically once the backlog of big projects dries up. This may take several years, however. In the meantime, the industry is evolving rapidly.

SA: One commonality with both oil and natural gas is that there are new reports coming almost every day, as well as a large volume of data sources. How do you sort through the wealth of information on these commodities to find what’s most relevant for your investing?

RZ: At OIL ANALYTICS, our primary macro focus is on the structure of the cycle. Industry data helps us to continuously test and adjust out theses. We dedicate significant resources to analyzing significant amount of information and occasionally are rewarded by being able to generate differential views. We also try to be practical - our macro analysis is the most important input in our Model Portfolio decisions that we provide in real time. Some of those decisions have ended up quite contrarian this year and so far have provided strongly differential results.

The abundance of information is not the main issue, from our perspective. Greater challenges are the naturally wide margins of error contained in reported data as well as data compartmentalization. For example, the market receives extensive and, I would argue, high-quality data for U.S. petroleum inventories on a weekly basis. However, in the absence of equally reliable international data and trade flows data, the relatively high precision of the EIA’s surveys has limited value. Week-to-week comparisons can be misleading, if taken out of the broader context.

We give significant effort to interpreting industry data. It is a labor-intensive, challenging process. Good news, it is no less of a challenge for the rest of the market, which on occasion creates opportunities.

SA: Nat gas has remade the US energy sector with its pressure on coal and the record amount of gas that is in the market and is extending its reach globally. Do you see natural gas continuing to grow its footprint in the US and global energy landscape, and what is the impact for investors?

RZ: Indeed, the success of North American shale gas is nothing short of miraculous. The cost of supply from the leading shale plays is remarkably low, and the ecological advantages of natural gas over coal and oil are undeniable. As a result, natural gas will continue to gain market share in North America’s (and global, for that matter) energy balance.

I must note, however, that production growth from North America’s lowest-cost shale sweet spots has limits. To be specific, I can see production from the Marcellus and Utica area reaching a sustainable multi-decade plateau in the 30-40 Bcf/d range. But I think the region would struggle to sustain a significantly higher production level, let’s say in the 50-60 Bcf/d range, for a similarly extended period of time without a major increase in the cost of supply.

Therefore, North America’s newly found “addiction to natural gas” contains a price risk. There will be a point, in my view, where natural will no longer be a $3 per MMBtu commodity it is currently. However, that point is not imminent. Fortunately, North America is endowed by vast sedimentary basins. Canadian production will be increasingly important over years as a safety valve against price increases and Mexico is likely to emerge as a new major source of natural gas supply in the next decade.

As a result, I can see another decade of relatively low-cost growth in North American natural gas supply, with additional LNG export facilities receiving final investment decisions.

SA: What do you view as the key factor to watch in these commodities, both natural gas and oil? In other words, if you had to zero in on one aspect of the sector to spend your time on, what would it be?

RZ: Both commodities have been remarkably volatile. Both have seen multiple melt-downs and melt-ups in just several months, many of which are difficult to rationalize without looking into multiple aspects of the market. Harvesting at least some of this volatility is a challenging but potentially rewarding undertaking.

If I were to single out the single most important area of activity, it would be the attempt to anticipate corrections (both downward and upward) and manage risk exposure pro-actively once a correction appears underway.

SA: President Donald J. Trump announced on June 1 that the US will leave the Paris climate change accord. While it seems obvious the move will affect energy markets in the US, the magnitude and direction may not be as easy to discern; how are you factoring this announcement into your analysis?

RZ: This decision by the new administration is obviously significant. However, I view the timing of its impact on the oil and natural gas industry as being more remote than the duration of a typical industry cycle. Therefore, from an investor’s perspective, I can think of many other factors as being more imminent, relevant, and impactful.

In addition, nothing is permanent. Given the big concern in the society over the climate change and massive scientific evidence, this decision may end up reversed by the next President or Congress. Time flies fast.

In general, the oil & gas industry has a massive environmental footprint. It is a reality and monumental challenge in our environmentally fragile world. However, the industry and consumers continuously adapt.

On the demand side, fuel efficiency technologies have made massive progress and electric vehicles are already a reality. While renewable energy sources have their own environmental and economic issues, they are rapidly gaining market share and at some point will become a more meaningful competitive threat to oil and, to a lesser degree, to natural gas. Over time, these multiple forces will take a toll on the global demand growth for conventional fuels. In fact, they already have, with the combined fuel consumption in Europe and the U.S. being stagnant or even declining for a number of years.

***

Thanks to Richard Zeits for joining us during Energy Week. Check out his author page for free articles on energy stocks and macro insights impacting the energy sector, and for “best ideas” and “deep dive” reviews of individual oil & gas companies and macro energy industry trends, consider Zeits OIL ANALYTICS.

Follow the SA Marketplace account above or below to get our roundtable in your inbox and stay on top of all the latest news in the Marketplace. We have a last interview installment for Energy Week tomorrow, and a group Lightning Round on Saturday, so if you're interested in hearing other views on these topics, we encourage you to follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.