Vecima Networks: Cheap Combination Of Value And Growth

Vecima (OTC:VNWTF) is potentially undervalued given its obscurity, undesirability and growth opportunity. Vecima has a small market cap of $242MM, low analyst coverage, low P/E (13.78) and M/B (1.4x) ratios. It paid special dividends summed to $2 in 2013. It has a 2.1% dividend yield launched in 2014 which is expected to continue (Exhibit 1.4). Vecima has outperformed the TSX capped energy and TSX composite in the past three years.

Company Profile: Vecima is a Canadian company specializing in developing and manufacturing products that enable broadband access to cable, wireless, and telephony networks. Its solutions allow service providers to bridge the final network segment that connects a system directly to end users, typically referred to as the "the last mile." Vecima operates in two segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, and Telematics. The company's shares are currently trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), and are quoted in the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "VNWTF." Investors may face illiquidity risk given the small market cap of the company. However, the company still has an average monthly trading volume of 9,000 and the current bid-ask spread is only 9 cents.

Ownership: Majority of the ownership is held by two of its Broad members through holding companies. This created the incentive to distribute cash instead of investing in its growth (Exhibit 1.7). In 2016, about 60% company's shares were held by Dr. Surinder Kumar, the Chairman of the Board, and another 12% held by Hugh Wood, the former COO. However, Dr. Hugh Wood has reduced his holding from 18% in 2014 to 12% in 2016 while Dr. Surinder Kumar has maintained his stake. This indicates a potential third-party Investment Manager has been acquiring the company's shares and can lead to potential strategic and operational change.

Other Factors: Vecima's 600,000 (2.7% of total shares outstanding) share repurchase program launched in 2016 aligns with management's intention of privatizing the company. Operationally, the company can improve its operating margin up to 6% in 2017 after cutting 10% of its Saskatoon workforce in 2016. Strategically, management claimed they were moving away from high-volume, low-margin products. The company is expected to roll out newer products in 2017. These new products are representative of the significant potential to the Entra ecosystem by expanding into a broader product family with various applications. One of the new products will be commercially available as early as mid-calendar 2017. Despite its recent $1.3B asset acquisition of Contigo and $29MM asset sale of YourLink business, Vecima has a strong balance sheet with close to zero debt and $74MM cash. The potential undervaluation may be due to its volatile sale growth, margin and ROE. Another source of its undervaluation can come from its heavy reliance on major customers (over 60% of its sales consistently relies on its biggest three customers). The acquisition of Contigo may help diversify and stabilize its revenue streams since greater than 90% of Contigo's 5MM annual revenue is recurring.

Industry Analysis: Although the telecommunication equipment manufacturing industry has a higher barrier to entry (Exhibit 1.6), it is experiencing a declining life cycle with a annualized -4.5% growth in U.S. The threat of new entrants is low due to its capital-intensive characteristic. However, cheap imports and excess supply from Chinese manufacturers have been major threats todomestic producers. The threat of substitutes is medium due to its products' high complexity and technical requirements. Customers have a lot of bargaining power, especially the large telecommunication service providers. Companies that engage in R&D and have the most advanced technology are also empowered. The production process is frequently outsourced. Hence, both suppliers and manufacturers do not have much bargaining power. The industry rivalry is intensive, and the key success factors are either cost leadership (through outsourcing and vertical integration) or product differentiation (through advanced technology). To compete, domestic manufacturers mainly engage in R&D, product design and high-end product manufacturing. In the future, the demand for high-end networking equipment will be driven by network upgrades and increasing number of broadband connections.

Trend: As carriers are migrating to internet protocol-based networks, the rising consumer and enterprise demand will further increase network traffic and bandwidth consumption. This will likely benefit bandwidth manufacturers and technology developers. Although the telecommunication and cable system operator industries are currently experiencing consolidation, the only major player in the telecommunication equipment manufacturing industry is Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) which controls 39% of US market share.

Company Analysis: Over 60% of Vecima's sales are generated from its three major customers. This has caused revenue volatility. Although the YourLink business has contributed 13% and 10% of total sales and net income respectively, it showed a sign of weakness last year. On the other hand, Vecima has produced an impressive historical operating profit and net income margin (Exhibit 1.2).

Vecima has a five-year average ROIC of 18.19% (Exhibit 6). It has generated higher ROE and ROA than the industry average and its own cost of capital (Exhibit 1.1). One of the significant risk factors is that its heavy investments in R&D and capex have not been reflected in its revenue (Exhibit 1.3). If the trend were to continue, Vecima would fail second-pass ROIC by having higher business risk (because of higher market risk premium). If Vecima fails the second-pass ROIC, it will then have non-growth value of $8.99 per share (growth value is only realistic if the company pass second-pass ROIC - otherwise, the non-growth value should be applied).

Vecima's recent strategy is to focus on selling non-core assets to eliminate excess capacity. This strategy has been improving its fixed asset turnover (Exhibit 1.5). Furthermore, the company has shifted its focus to high-tech "the last mile" products. This strategic shift makes the company operate in a niche market with sustainable high margin.

Rating: The re-calculated rating of the firm indicated by various ratios is Aaa. This rating leads to the 162bps risk spread used in the WACC calculation (using BofA Merrill option-adjusted spread). Vecima's operation has generated sufficient cash to cover its interests. It has a negative net debt and has maintained high operating margin over the history.

Capital Structure: The adjustment for capital structure included off-balance sheet financing. Capitalizing operating leases has a significant effect on the company's leverage. Vecima has reduced its leverage from 10% debt in its capital structure in 2009 to 3% in 2017. It has five-year average debt to capital ratio of 3.85% which is significantly lower than its competitors.

First-Pass ROIC: The first-pass return on invested capital is calculated using the normalized EBIT and the asset book value. This calculation does not consider the intangible assets and the fair market value of company assets. The net operating profit less adjusted taxes plus amortization (NOPLATPA) is used as a measure of earning ability. As indicated in Exhibit 6, Vecima has a five-year average ROIC of 18.19%, a two-year average ROIC of 20.46%, and an NOPLATPA margin of 22.5%. All of them showed that Vecima has an outstanding earning ability.

WACC: Vecima's business risk is medium given the qualitative assessments, the firm's revenue volatility, and the industry's negative outlook. This business risk analysis resulted in a WACC of 8.52% (Exhibit 2). The medium business risk generated an optimal capital structure with a debt to capital ratio 30-40%. However, the company only has 1.5% debt. The misalignment between current and optimal capital structure indicates that the business has comparatively low financial risk and high business risk. Adding the current risk-free rate to the risk spread, a 3.8% cost of debt is arrived. Given Vecima's medium business risk, the 4% market risk premium is added to the cost of debt to get a WACC of 7.56%.

Earning Power Valuation: Vecima has an EPV of $14.02 per share as indicated in Exhibit 7. After annualizing sales and normalizing operating margin (Exhibit 9), a $21,267 normalized operating profit is calculated. After penalizing the company for one-time expense (Exhibit 8) and adjusting for leases interest and stock option expense, $22,219 of adjusted EBIT is arrived.

Net Asset Valuation: NAV per share of $13.20 (Exhibit 11) is calculated with the key driver coming from cash and marketable securities, product portfolio, and PP&E. The adjustments are made to the corresponding assets to reflect the fair market value of those assets.

To calculate the value of the assets, the 2017 Q2 result is used. Any additional excess cash is calculated by applying the capital gain tax to the 50% of the selling price of YourLink business (Exhibit 17). To estimate the fair market value of PP&E, the corresponding multiplier to each asset class is applied. Market value of long-term debt is calculated by applying the average coupon rate to the book value of long-term debt.

Licenses, customer contract, and deferred development costs are excluded from intangibles in the calculation of PPE. This is because they are calculated separately. For example, customer contract is included in the calculation of customer relationship (Exhibit 14). When calculating customer relationships, the 1.5x multiplier is applied due to the company products' high tech-savvy characteristic. The private market value of license in 2010 is found on company historical marketing material. The ratio of MV/BV of license is then applied to get the market value of license in 2016. Product portfolio is calculated after calculating the historical 10-year aggregated R&D expense to sales ratio. Then, the ratio is applied to Vecima's current annualized sales. Lastly, the value of employee stock option is calculated using the Black-Scholes model.

Growth Valuation: Vecima meets the criteria of a growth stock (Exhibit 23). Its EPV per share with growth is calculated to be $20.17 per share (Exhibit 19). The nominal growth assumption of 3.4% yields a VGM of 1.33x and a value with growth of $26.76 per share. Because the VGM is less than 1.5x, the entry price is equal to two-thirds of the value with growth equivalent to $17.84 per share. (Exhibit 21). This growth is realistic given Vecima's own competitive advantages. The new EPV with growth yields a 12.59% third-pass ROIC (Exhibit 22). This is greater than Vecima's WACC indicating its ability to generate higher return than its cost of capital.

Strategic Valuation Analysis: The primary driver of franchise value for Vecima are barriers to entry. The broadband industry requires significant R&D expense to enter. This is proven by Vecima's considerable investment over 15% of sales in R&D over time. This has led to its unique expertise in the high-speed, "the last-mile solution." Due to the high technical requirements and specifications of its products, Vecima's business has a high switching cost. By developing and integrating both hardware and software, it has generated economics of scope. This further enhanced its strategy of selling non-core business assets and focusing on core technology development. The successful track record of this strategy becomes the second driver of the franchise value. Recently, the company has eliminated its excess capacity by reducing the labor force and shrinking the asset base. The acquisition of Contigo help balance the revenue volatility and heavy reliance on existing major customers. The company is aware of its underperforming product lines like TerraceQAM and Terrace family of products and has been making enhancements. The positive progress of its revolutionary platform Entra further enhances its competitive advantages. However, there is no margin of safety if a potential higher business risk were to exist. The higher risk can come from a higher WACC, less growth value after divesting YourLink, and volatile historical EBIT margin. Without enough safety margin, the downside scenario can have a significant impact on the final investment decision. However, there has been insider buying and selling activities in recent years. This proves that the insiders are confident in its operation to realize future growth opportunities.