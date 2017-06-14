Copper Weekly: The Electric Vehicles Are Coming

Electric vehicles become more commonplace with each passing year. Plenty of commodities will see a lift in demand, but one that is sure to deliver returns from increased EVs is copper (COPX, CPER, CU, CUPM, JJC). The International Copper Association recently purported that EVs will see a nine-fold increase in the next 10 years.

What does that look like? Just shy of 1.5 MTPA of increased demand - over 7% of the total copper supply today. The boost comes from the elevated levels of copper windings in electric vehicles when compared to the 20-25 kg of copper in their ICE brethren.

Just saying demand is going to grow does not mean much. However, there is plenty of data to back this up. The EV market has been growing at a rapid clip. As demand grows, prices drop. As prices fall, demand grows. It won't be long before the technology and prices for EV vehicles cross a threshold where they outright beat combustion engines on every metric.

For the skeptics - even Total (NYSE:TOT) has recognized the growth in electric car sales with an estimated 30% of vehicle demand to come from EV's by 2030. Shell has noted the possibility of peak oil demand in the 2020s, and nearly every automaker is moving to electrify their fleets over the next 25 years. It's no wonder that estimates for EV cars are parabolic.

All this expected demand has spurred some valuable innovations. Battery prices continue to drop by almost a fifth each year. Charging stations are becoming more ubiquitous, and the variety of available cars grows each year.

Commitment Of Traders - Money Managers

Money managers are slowly moving into long positions as the copper bull story continues to build.

Takeaway

Copper demand has been relatively flat over the past few years. Even then, supply has barely managed to keep pace. The world's largest mines continue to decay, and few major projects remain to make up the massive growth that infrastructure projects, energy projects, and electric vehicles will demand of the copper supply.

Long-term EV sales have often managed to beat expectations. As the technology improves, consumers are finding more and more interest. It is only a matter of time before electric vehicles provide the technology and the price for mass market adoption - once it does, the benefits of charging, speed, and reliability will result in rapid uptake by consumers.

We could easily see EV demand outstrip even the most optimistic projections. This would lead to an increase in copper demand that would force prices well past $3.00/lb. Marginal copper projects are expensive, and the ore grades of the world's largest mines continue to fall every year. Most of the companies that operate copper mines have completed all the easy projects to reduce costs. This time around there will be little that can be done to sustain lower prices.