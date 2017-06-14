Bank of America's (BAC) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference (Transcript)

Bank of America Corporation. (NYSE:BAC)

Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

June 14, 2017 11:10 AM ET

Executives

Tom Montag - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. Well, great. Thanks everybody for joining us this morning. I’m pleased to have with us this morning Tom Montag, COO of Bank of America. Thanks so much for being here.

Tom Montag

Thank you for inviting me.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

So we’re going to have a couple of polling questions first to kick us off here to get the group warmed up on BofA.

Tom Montag

Yes.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. Other than higher rates, okay, so other than higher rates, what do you think will be the biggest driver for BofA shares over the next two years; A, expense management; B, stronger loan growth; C, stronger capital markets growth; or D, accelerating capital return? Let's see what the group here is revved up for.

Tom Montag

Can I vote.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Yes, well you can tell us your vote afterwards. Don’t leave the witness. Oh, very interesting. Expense management number one, with capital markets and accelerating capital returns tied for next. Interesting.

Tom Montag

Yes.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

What were you’ve voted for?

Tom Montag

Exactly that way.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

All right. Let's go for the second polling question here. Which of these is likely to be the biggest driver for BofA's commercial business over the next two years? A, loan growth; B, fixed trading; C, equities trading; D, investment banking; and E, loan losses? Okay. Let's go with the countdown clock. All right. Loan growth by a wide margin. Excellent. Well, Tom, thank you very much again for joining us here today.

Tom Montag

Sure.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Betsy Lynn Graseck

I do have to say we have some important disclosures that you can read on morganstanley.com/research disclosures. And with that let's get into the Q&A. I will go for about 10 or 12 minutes, but at any point of time you’ve questions, please raise your hand and we want to make sure we get the audience questions in as well. Let's kick off with the economic backdrop. When you being responsible for the entire commercial side of the business, as Bank of America in addition to other things, have a great feel for that. What key themes are you hearing from clients? Do you see that growth is stagnating or likely to inflect? What’s your sense?

Tom Montag

You know I was thinking about that question since you shared it with me before I got here. And …

Betsy Lynn Graseck

I tried to help prepare you.

Tom Montag

No, I don’t -- I think about it anyway, but the -- I was thinking about the world and how there is more uncertainty in the world than there's been in a long, long time in a lot of ways. If you think about the Middle East situation which is a completely new situation and the problems there, obviously the soft Brexit, hard Brexit and what’s going to happen there. We have our issues here. We have North Korea, which is kind gone the back burner for a while, but still firing missiles, and of course you have the Brazil situation coming back again and you have the Russia situation, there is just so much uncertainty, even highlighted maybe yesterday by the treasury paper coming out which leads to more uncertainty as to whether those things will or will not be -- will not come to fruition on what we’re doing. So I think for economic growth there is just so much uncertainty in the tax rules here. What’s going to happen there? I think people are just waiting. And so although the consumer seems to be growing at a relatively good pace, the corporate side just seems to be in that uncertain phase where they want more certainty in the world before they make the next decisions.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. So when you think about growing your business, when you saw the polling question here, people are looking for some growth. How do you think about opportunities. especially given the responsible growth mantra at BofA?

Tom Montag

Yes. Well, we -- no matter what’s there, the companies are thinking, we always think we can get growth, because our market share isn't so high as to preclude us from always getting more market share. And so we feel like you really couldn't name a business, but we didn't think we were able to get more share in or find more share because we have that opportunity to do it. I think we also feel like just where we are in a number of financial targets that we have and so on, that we feel that where we want to be and so the ability to do something is now given what we’ve got in expenses and revenues.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

So if we think about it from the perspective of large corporate or middle-market …

Tom Montag

Yes.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

…. U.S versus non-U.S, how would you bucket opportunities that people across all four quadrants or …?

Tom Montag

Well, we spent a lot. We have focused a lot lately on middle-markets in U.S., small to middle-market which is kind of 5 million in sales to 2 billion in sales. And we’ve done that for a number of reasons. One is we’ve a very strong franchise in the United States, both from a cash management, but also from a loan standpoint. Two, we felt like we could get more market share and so we've hired a number of relationship managers across the country in an effort to be more local where we are. On the heels of doing that in the middle-market space for commercial banking, we are also doing that investment banking. So, if you look at the fee pool of investment banking fee pool for middle-markets U.S., it's quite comparable to any international fee pools than you would look at. And so we feel like we should be able to be number one in that fee pool and we're doing that really by becoming more local on how we -- so we're putting middle-market investment bankers in many, Seattle for example or Denver or places like that, where we heretofore might have covered a lot of Chicago or LA or New York, places that we’ve the majority of our investment banking franchise. So just like we did in commercial banking, we’re trying to get more local in those places with our investment banking franchise.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. And that thing going on for a couple of years?

Tom Montag

Well, yes, for quite -- two years, we -- three years ago, we really started hiring -- hiring locally around the country in commercial banking. The investment banking thing followed that.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And are these middle-market account as concerned about all those uncertainties that you mentioned or are they …?

Tom Montag

Yes, I think they’re just as concerned about -- well, two things. One, that middle-market franchise is also a big driver of our international revenue. So we get a lot of investment banking and cash management business overseas from the middle-market franchise already. So they’re concerned about what's going on, one. But two, when it comes to taxes most of those are private companies, right. And so they're very -- the taxes of the U.S or what might happen here, they’re very focused on that. And so they like everybody else want to see what happened to us before they make their next move.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

So you feel like they’re on a pause or …?

Tom Montag

Yes, I do.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. All right. Question for you on just the international side, because I think there had been -- I think it was couple of years back, significant growth coming from international lending. Is there still opportunity there or you maxed out?

Tom Montag

Well, I don’t think we’re maxed out. One, you just have to -- hopefully we -- at the beginning of the Bank of America Merrill Lynch merger, we had turnover, as you would expect the turnover. We think the consistency of our coverage efforts are starting to bear fruit, and we have the ability to get market share with the clients that we want to cover. We’ve always stayed on the responsible growth mantra, who do you want to cover internationally? And its large multinationals and local champions, and that’s what we’re going to do, and so with those and cover the subsidiaries of multinationals around the world. And so we feel like we have market share to take from them, both in a cash management, we're not -- we think we’re number one in U.S cash management. We are certainly not number one in international cash management, but we think we are doing a good job in accelerating our profile and getting more than business overseas, which is important business for us.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. So, two things on that. One, you mentioned that your middle-market clients in the U.S are providing you with non-U.S revenues?

Tom Montag

Yes.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And that’s because they’re going into those …

Tom Montag

So they -- yes, because the number of people that export and import, even middle-market in the America is pretty big.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Right. Okay. And then the second thing is, is cash management improvements important for that group as well?

Tom Montag

Yes. And so, we want to be their cash manager around the world. And so, not just for them by the way, but also for large corporates. And we've been -- one, invested in our cash management portal to be able to be a better international portal. And two, we’ve been winning mandates, that we didn’t heretofore in that one.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

I know you’re pretty much good with the technology investments you’ve made into cash management or is there more that you need to?

Tom Montag

That will -- like you would home, there were always be another technological investment that you can make. I mean, it won't ever stop because it never -- nothing ever changes. The amount of data gets bigger and bigger. The request for that data -- look at MiFID II, I think like the request for that data get bigger, the need for speed gets bigger. MiFID -- think about MiFID again the synchronization of microseconds around the world gets more intense. And so I don't think it ever ends in that way. You’re always making your platform better. So we think we’ve got it to a place where it's really good, but you got to maintain that investment to be really good.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And do you need any local branches or -- an increase in local presence in order to deliver that or you can do that through correspondence?

Tom Montag

Yes, you can do that through partners.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay.

Tom Montag

So people are less concerned about that than I think they were 20 years ago. So the need to be an 80 branches across the world isn't as important as it used to be.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. Could we talk a little bit about the tech angle in -- a little bit broader than just the cash management products? But as COO, you are involved in allocating dollars to technology. Could you give us a sense as to what some of the key areas of investment are and it seems like on the consumer side there has been a lot of technology investment, are you plateauing there or not?

Tom Montag

In the consumer side, are we plateauing? I don’t run …

Betsy Lynn Graseck

On the technology.

Tom Montag

… yes, I don’t think we’re -- we just -- we are very proud of the mobile platforms that we’ve developed in the bank and how it's been -- both how it's done with our clients, but the usage rates that we’ve are quite high. The fact is we’re trying to use some of the mobile expertise that we've developed in the consumer side, now into institutional side. So we hope to be able to have a good mobile offering. Remember, we can't trade on the mobile, but the way we get information to people to our traders to our sales people to our clients, using some of the expertise we've developed in mobile. Hopefully on the institutional side we will be able to do that, but I don't think [indiscernible], I think -- the thing is the technology spend and business spend is getting closer and closer together, not farther and farther apart. It's hard to differentiate between, well, are you investing in a new branch or is it the technology in the branch? Are you investing in -- with clients, or you investing in a trading system, or is it in a mobile platform. It's almost -- well, you say tech dollars, but the tech dollars basically is the business in a lot of these places.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

So I would think plateauing on the consumer side, just because you’ve done so much there. Is there a next level that you’re taking the consumer platform or you feel like you’re in a good spot?

Tom Montag

I would think they would say they’re in a better spot, but we’re still investing in …

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Right. Okay. And then …

… and we always will be.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And then on the corporate and investment banking side, where do you see the most opportunity for investing in technology to drive some increasing revenue growth?

Tom Montag

Well -- we’ve -- the bank have obviously a number of platforms, after all the mergers that happened and also the Bank of America Merrill Lynch acquisition. We're at the -- getting towards the end of putting a lot of those platforms together. So for example in the market space, hopefully next year we will have one database platform, though it will be used across all of the markets businesses. And that’s a big deal for us, because we can then turn off quite a few old platforms and save money, right. So we have something like we were looking this the other day, something like 1,300 applications that we have in the -- and across the platform -- across the banking and markets platform, that cost us around $1.3 billion to maintain and run. We think we can cut those number of applications by quite a few by just going through them and then by app, the new database. So we think there is lot of benefits to be out there.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. And that’s probably part of the expense reduction program that’s [multiple speakers].

Tom Montag

But also hopefully the amount of regulatory things are slowing down. The amount of money we’ve to spend on regulatory changes will be lower, which hopefully will be the same as well.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And then what about on the trading platform? Is there anything there?

Tom Montag

Well, that’s the database platform.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay, got it.

Tom Montag

And we’ve called it Quartz [ph], but it's really something we started five years ago, try to have one database for all the businesses to run on.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay.

Tom Montag

But we’re also doing the same thing in the loan platform where we have basically seven platforms now, which will go to one platform and you can imagine that just allows you to save money, and by the way manage your risk and everything better.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And that’s over the next like three to five years or …?

Tom Montag

Yes, probably [ph] three years.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Three years, okay. Let’s talk a little bit about where you're investing capital. You’ve got a very nice SLR ratio, 7%, there is a bit of excess capital in that number.

Tom Montag

Yes.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

How do you think about utilizing that?

Tom Montag

That ratio might could be going even higher, if you change the ratio. Well, the promise just looking at it, yes, we’ve a healthy SLR ratio. But as you know it's not just SLR ratio, but it’s the 14 other, I don’t know …

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Right.

Tom Montag

All the other and how that impacts those things. And so, for example, in SLR we feel like we can grow some low RWA assets, because we have such excess SLR versus the excess we have in the risk-weighted less of excess we have in the risk-weighted measures. So something like prime brokerage would be something we feel comfortable doing. We have had a growth in our equity business, in our equity [ph] platform. And you'll see a reasonable growth in the balance sheet from that perspective, but from an RWA perspective, you'll see virtually no growth and its really from that phenomena.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Right. Okay. What about in rates in FX? It feels to me like you’re punching below your weight there, but do you agree or not?

Tom Montag

Yes. We should -- in the U.S., I don’t believe we’re, but internationally we’re. That the FX business, that leads us back a little bit to the cash management business. A lot of that FX business comes from flows around the world that we’ve with clients. I don’t know exactly, but we probably move 35 billion to 40 billion a day internationally around the world, a lot of that gets exchanged. And so, part of ours is having a platform that can do that and the electronic platform to do that.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay.

Tom Montag

So we are focused on …

Betsy Lynn Graseck

[Indiscernible] now?

Tom Montag

Yes.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. Can we talk a little bit about just 2Q trading and how things are going? I know Brian gave an update -- a couple of weeks back or a couple of weeks into the month of June here. So maybe if you could give us an update on how you’re seeing the quarter to date trend in equities and fixed income?

Tom Montag

Yes, its -- Brian I think said, 10 -- down 10% to 12%, I believe the numbers. And that’s still what we’re saying. The -- June was a pretty good month last year. And so June -- and the first part of June actually has been better than we anticipated, but we still think that’s the right framework for looking at this quarter.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay, because last year June, at the end of the month was …?

Tom Montag

It was really good.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Yes, really strong, so its …

Tom Montag

Yes, that’s really strong.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Got it. Okay. And then how do you think about the BofA's position in trading relative to say the European competitors? You’ve got when we have -- looking at the capital ratios, lot of excess capital, SLR and CET1. I mean, when you think about where you want to put your capital to work? Is there a geographical vent at all?

Tom Montag

Not really. We do more by products and geographies. We look for opportunities to do it. We are comfortable with where our balance sheet is and so from the capital from the balance sheet perspective, we’re not looking to grow that balance sheet versus other balance sheet. From a people perspective, I think we’re thinking about -- because of Brexit and where you’re going to have to move people and what you’re going to do. We are thinking more about where we’re going to be and how many people we need to do some of these things. But from a capital perspective and the businesses, I think we feel pretty comfortable with where we’re.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. And then just on the equity side, there has been obviously a lot of chatter around the fact that we’ve got commissions down on the cash side quite a bit. You mentioned PB, are there any other tools that you would highlight as things you could leverage to kind of fight back against that?

Tom Montag

Yes, that’s a good question. We feel we are top three cash business in the world, as far as our market share on the exchanges. Problem is that’s a really tough business and if you’re not doing prime brokerage and equity derivates and things like that, it's difficult to make money. And so those equity derivatives synthetics and PB are big platforms for us to leverage what we have on those other businesses.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. What about opportunities to leverage what you're doing in the investment banking side as well? You talk a little bit about how your pipelines are looking in the activity across DCM, ECM, and M&A. I mean there is some overlap with your trading activity?

Tom Montag

There is a lot of overlap with our trading activities. Well, a couple of things. One is part of the headwinds of loan growth this quarter have been not just loan originations in the classic sense, but really the amount of deals that are happening. So if you look at the bridges that we would have, the amount of funded bridges its lower than it has been in the past. And so that that’s part your funded loan business, but it comes in a different way. And everybody has seen how the number of big transactions is a lot lower right now than it was a year-ago. So the large -- there are as many M&A transactions now as there were a year-ago, just the size aren't as big as they were a year-ago. And so we’re hopeful there is transactions of course we and others are working on that can change that. But that’s been one of the bigger headwinds and the things that have held back our growth in the high yield space. In the investment grade space, actually we’re up. I believe we’re up year-over-year and we’re doing quite well. So, it's a tale of two things. The issue has been -- the yield curve flattening so much. BBB high yield spreads coming down so much. People have been refinancing, but you haven't -- they haven't been taking out loans as much. And so it's been good for that business, but bad for deals.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And on the M&A side, any sense of what’s keeping the deal activity from maybe nothing …?

Tom Montag

The same exact thing that I started out talking about, taxes and what’s going to happen to taxes and the -- really the uncertainty around the world quite frankly at this point.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

I just want to pause and see if there is any questions from the audience. Okay. I guess, I’m doing a good job. If you have any, please raise your hands? Let's talk about expenses. Now, I know that BofA's and Brian recently said, on track for the $53 billion in expenses by 2018. What are some of the things you’re doing in your role to achieve that? And can you talk about are you done at $53 billion or is there more to do after that?

Tom Montag

There is more to do after that is always the answer. I mean, listen, we’re always looking to optimize what we do. From a lot of different ways. One is how much technology can we do to replace those people? How many things do we have where we can use it? How much big data can we use that helps us target better and not waste our time on certain things? How do we process things in a better way in the back office and how do we do that? There is just -- the factors are just a lot more to do to get some place where you would say, are you optimized to the 110% and so it would be no, right. And so, that’s what we think there is more to do, because of that effort that we’re going through.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

It's just …

Tom Montag

Hard to say.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Well, it's just a stunning statement only because several years ago it was -- I would say that 80% of the inbound calls were asking. How can you believe that you’re going to get at $53 billion. So now it's -- almost the other way, hey we’re just -- we’ve -- there is more frame here, which is great to hear about.

Tom Montag

I think part of it is, once you spend the money, listen, there are lot of things you spend money on technologically to get things done for regulation and now you’re saying, well I’m going to go back and look at how the -- my FX business and how much can I spend to what were the amount of people I have that touch this.

And can I go from 70% straight through to 99%. And those things -- everyone of those things adds up to hopefully making -- we think making you more efficient, and be able to do things better.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

What’s your thought on some of the suggestions from treasury, the other day in the paper that came out with.

Tom Montag

Well, I haven't read the whole thing, but they sounded reasonable to me. I mean, a lot of them are -- I don’t know if common sense is the right word, but practical in the way you look at things and the way that things have been -- I think they used the word gold plated and the way they’ve looked at things, they make sense. Now that you’re -- now that you’ve gotten to where you have gotten and you look back, what are the things that don’t make sense and can we change them. The good thing from my perspective, was a lot of those things can be done without Congress approval. They can just decide to do them. And so hopefully a lot of them are -- I mean, that’s a [indiscernible] classic example, where they said maybe we shouldn’t have U.S Treasuries and Cash be something you have to have equity against, for example.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

So, if that were to come out of the denominator, what would that -- what would you be able to do? What would that mean for your business?

Tom Montag

Well, that in and itself, wouldn’t mean a lot, because of a number of other things that are our restrictor now, not SLR, but there is other thing, let's look at maybe HQLA, where they suggested that maybe top rated munis would be considered liquidity assets. But we’ve a very good municipal bond business, right. And so hopefully that would be good for mutual bond business to have more people investing in municipal bonds, because now they’re considered HQLA assets, and perhaps that will be good for our munis business. That’s one example of something that would happen. The issue of SLR in concert with what they do with operational risk and some of the other things might mean good things as far as either capital returns or investments. But we’ve to see -- its a combination of all of them, it's not really just one of them.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Because one of the threats that the regulators are assessing is whether or not there is sufficient liquidity in the market?

Tom Montag

Right.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

So, Acting Commissioner Giancarlo over the CFTC has been very vocal about wanting to kind of review and assess liquidity and one of the suggestions is that, hey, if we were to change some of these rules in SLR, that would be helpful.

Tom Montag

Yes, it would be helpful. I mean, it would be helpful. I mean, the other thing they talked about in the paper was the assumptions that are made on outflows of money in the C-car and which is really C-cars the most constructing of all the issues now where liquidity comes in there. So I think if you look at those things, will they change some of the stress assumptions and what happens to really see if there is going to be any meaningful changes in that.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And what about the European business that you’ve got? Obviously, there is a different set of rules there for liquidity and capital. Are you pretty much done with that rule changes that are happening there or is there more work to do?

Tom Montag

Well, I don’t know about capital liquidity. MiFID II, we are in race to be done by the end of this year. So those we’ve work to do and are working hard on. I would -- I don’t think there is any capital liquidity rules we are particularly racing to finish now and Europe I think we feel pretty comfortable with where we’re. So …

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Right. So if you had a freeing up of cash and liquidity say from SLR, would that be something that you could use in your trading business?

Tom Montag

Oh actually we’re using. Well, perhaps, but again you got to look at liquidity. You got to -- you have to look at RWA measures and you have to look at LCR and then put them all together and see do you have extra -- do you have now an ability to do something else. So there is meaningful changes and how they look at liquidity, how they look at risk and how they look at that.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And then, just back to the responsible growth mantra …

Tom Montag

And Volcker, by the way, and Volcker.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Yes. Oh yes, well I didn’t bring that one up.

Tom Montag

Yes, but I’m bringing it up, because you mentioned trading.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Yes.

Tom Montag

So how they look at Volcker and how they manage and might be different going forward. And that could have a difference in liquidity and how we manage the trading businesses.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Right. Okay. Question on just what kind of recommendations you would have, the agency has to prioritize?

Tom Montag

I don’t just -- whatever they could do would be great.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay.

Tom Montag

Prioritize for them, I mean when I think -- its a good -- its a good process to do and I think they’ve been very open about discussing it with people and understanding it what they’re. I don’t think none of them get away from the strength that’s been created by having the rules and doing the things. And I think it's good time to look to back and say where do we go too far or not far enough in doing it. So, hopefully it's all good news for us.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Got it. Well, you’re in a position of strength, so I would think that’s the case. Could we just talk a little bit about responsible growth from the perspective of how you’re thinking about allocating credit to the various commercial and small -- well, I’m not sure, if you really do the small business side, but the smallest side of the business that you’re doing.

Tom Montag

Yes. I do business banking, which is $5 million, yes.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Yes.

Tom Montag

We continue on the same mantra we’ve been on for a long time, which is we want to cover the clients that we want to cover with the products we wanted to have and that we -- we don’t go away from that. We’ve yet to go away from that for any, particularly, good opportunity that might be a product we don’t want to do or a different credit, because I think we’ve stayed very much to our knitting across assets and classes and types of clients and all that. If you look at energy, if you look at retailing, if you look at any of the things we’ve done we think commercial real estate that we have a very, very solid loan book and we feel very comfortable with it by sticking to that mantra about responsible growth.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

And so, you were in a unique position with your waterfront coverage of the U.S.

Tom Montag

Yes.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

As well as the investment banking strength with the large corporate middle-market. How do you get your organization to be nimble enough to deal with customers you might not necessarily be in their wheelhouse. And basically I bring it up because there is some institutions that say, hey, we are beating some of the bulls [indiscernible] because we’re bringing M&A to middle-market clients that they are not willing to do. How would you respond to that?

Tom Montag

Well, we always -- one is, we try to be close to this client. I mean, one of the things we try to do is get close to the client. And so the thing about being far away, we feel we’re closer to the clients than they’re that we’re in the neighborhood, we’re in the state, we are in the city, we’re in the county, we’re on the committees that the Chamber of Commerce was there with these guys and so we’ve those relationships to do on. And two, we view -- our investment banking team views the commercial bank as a client. So, the client being them in all their clients, and so we want to provide the service to them because our most important client really is the commercial bank and the relationships they have, not the individual clients in commercial bank, and you know what I mean.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Yes.

Tom Montag

Right. So we really try to drive that mindset in the people. The commercial banks are clients and these were all the things that they want to do. No different than if a very large company came to us with something small, we will do it for them because they were a very large company and that’s how we service. And so we take that down to our middle market franchise, so that’s how we are going to cover these situations.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay, great. Just pausing to see if there is another questions in the room. Great. Well, thank you so much for being with us today, Tom.

Tom Montag

Thank you very much.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

I appreciate it.

Tom Montag

Yes.

