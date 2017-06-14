Yahoo Now Oath, Shareholders Look Forward To AABA

As predicted by investors in many forums and in the comments sections of my previous articles, Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) shares sagged in Tuesday's trading, with high volume, and they continue to drag today, albeit up over 1% and beating the S&P 500, DJIA and Nasdaq in today's trading. The tender offer seems to be confusing still even for the financial industry, and Yahoo continues to trade at a discount to the sum of its parts.

As an example of the confusion, Jim Cramer of the famed show "Mad Money" just on June 1 cried out to own YHOO shares as their shares trade at a significant discount to the sum of its parts. And yet just Monday, Cramer advised that YHOO shareholders sell into the tender offer. Both of those calls were recorded by Seeking Alpha editor Mohit Manghnani and can be found in the links above. More on the tender offer below.

I have written extensively on Yahoo as it was in the final days of completing its sale of company operations yesterday for roughly $4.5 billion to Verizon (NYSE:VZ) - now combined with AOL to form a new content and advertising unit called Oath. Former AOL CEO Tim Armstrong has been assigned the new CEO role for this unit, and Lara O'Reilly of Dow Jones reports Armstrong states "Oath's strategy will be digital brand building, where we help consumers find brands they love and we help brands find consumers."

Gone are the board members David Filo, Eddy W. Hartenstein, Richard S. Hill, Marissa Mayer, Jane Shaw, Jeffrey Smith and Maynard Webb Jr - all resigning as of yesterday. Remaining on the board are Eric Brandt (Chairman), Tor Braham, Catherine Friedmana and CEO Thomas McInerney.

Still left now at Yahoo is about $12 billion in cash and a variety of Yahoo assets such as a significant stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Yahoo Japan (OTCPK:YAHOY), and some minor equity holdings in companies like Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP).

The company will transition from a publicly traded C-corporation to a closed-ended investment fund named Altaba, Inc. (AABA) to start trading on Monday, June 19. YHOO will still trade as usual this week through June 16.

BusinessWire reported this morning McInerney stating:

After extraordinary effort over the past 18 months, we are pleased to complete this historic transaction and begin a new chapter. We thank our Yahoo colleagues and the departing directors for their tireless efforts and dedicated service. We now turn the page with very significant assets, relatively modest liabilities (excluding deferred taxes), and a boundless commitment to do everything in our power to increase shareholder value consistent with our stated policies."

I'll provide insight into how I'm handling my YHOO shares from here on out, and how I see the company's new life playing out as it gets its wheels underneath it as AABA.

The AABA Team

We know little about the leadership team's ability to lead through this very specific situation - one of trying to find the most efficient way to deal with AABA's deferred tax issue on its primary holdings. But then again, maybe we could say that for nearly any team put in place at AABA.

Led by Thomas J. McInerney, AABA will provide its executive leadership a pretty cushy opportunity with significant assets as a brand new investment fund enterprise. No hassles of raising money from more institutional investors. Publicly traded status immediately - a win for creative future financial deals. And no current need to be accountable to good investment picks - they inherited the portfolio. With only two seemingly important mandates for the team, 1) find tax efficiencies as you can in divesting BABA and Yahoo Japan, and 2) grow shareholder value - this team has found their dream job. It'll be hard to screw up.

So in this analysis, current and future shareholders need to move beyond the typical analysis in discussing the merits of owning the shares of a publicly traded company, and rather, they need to analyze if this is the best investment fund for their investing needs. Because it is a fund now, and a fund that is highly concentrated BABA, for now.

I will continue to hold AABA shares as the current team attempts to take advantage of a pretty awesome situation. But I'll be most on the lookout for complacency - complacency in growing shareholder value and complacency in divesting their major positions. I don't foresee this will be an issue, and one example for this is McInerney's statement regarding Yahoo's patent portfolio in a recent Recode article.

Wait, Tom jumps in again, talking over deftly and definitively from Goldman and Mayer, so I am reengaged. He is explaining about the patent portfolio and how Yahoo did not think that bidders were paying as much for them as it could get in a separate sale. He answers questions. How much do I wish he was running Yahoo over the last few years? Much! Investors meet Tom McInerney, the director who is really running Yahoo until the Verizon deal closes. Kara Swisher, Recode. July 25, 2016.

The Current Tender Offer

Investors seem to want to know more than what is available to the public, but to be sure, if you do tender your shares (or if you get the price you want for your shares in the tender offer), then it should be because you simply don't want to be a YHOO or AABA owner at this point. I've covered risks to being a shareholder in previous articles, and I stated that I will continue to hold YHOO through the transition to AABA and beyond.

Some investors have considered attempting to sell into the tender offer at the highest part of the range, which will undoubtedly be a premium to current trading prices for YHOO. They then would buy back the shares immediately - with a net gain of around 8-10% less commission and fees. This is a play that the situation is affording investors, and is agnostic to the fundamental analysis of owning YHOO / AABA. I like it. And I'm attempting to do it myself. I'm not holding my breath - I don't believe YHOO will be buying back any of their shares in this tender offer at the high price of the range they've offered, which is a value of .42 X BABA shares.

There has been much analysis and comments on this tender offer both on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, so we won't explore this any further. Just realize, even if everything were to play out perfectly in this strategy, the maximum upside seems to be in that 8% - 10% range.

When it comes to investing, I am motivated my one singular goal: to double my money as many times as possible, in the time I have to do it.

So for me, if I can pick up a fairly simple 8%-10%, I'm going after it every time. However, I can understand how this may just be too much work for some, and that's alright.

I'll continue to watch YHOO's volume towards the end of this week - the reality is many institutional shareholders that have recently held YHOO shares will not be able to own AABA shares for a variety of reasons, the cause of the current selling pressure to be sure. I don't believe that any negative stock performance for the remainder of the week, given no new fundamental negative news, will be due to anything but this downward selling pressure.

Having said that, I freed up some cash today and am ready to put it to work with YHOO. One of my commenters on a previous article suggested owning YHOO long and selling calls on BABA, and his thesis is that as YHOO trades closer to net asset value, there could be significant growth in shares unrelated to BABA pricing, and he wouldn't want to miss out this YHOO movement. I tend to agree, though if you are long AABA and short BABA calls, you won't be able to deliver AABA shares if BABA gets called away. So though the strategy looks good on paper, I don't see it being appropriate for anyone other than active traders.

However, because YHOO is volatile in a somewhat nonvolatile market, we can get decent premium in Yahoo shares right now. I'll continue to own YHOO/AABA because after this week's selling pressure I see very little downside beyond the risks of owning BABA. And the other opportunities in AABA minor holdings, like its patent portfolio, Snap, its cash, and Yahoo Japan, provide nice diversification to the risks of its major holding in BABA.

I love the rich premiums we can get in Yahoo call options right now, and I don't mind the idea of "covering" some of my Yahoo shares during this week's volatility, since volatility nearly always improves the premiums we can receive in the options market. I'll cover some of my shares tomorrow or Friday and probably use the July $52.50 call (to pick up a 3-4% premium over the next five weeks) and the August $55 call.

In my "double my money" efforts, predictability that can be found in selling calls on underlying stock issues, resulting in instant premium in my pocket, is a pretty amazing engine for compounded growth.

To be sure, if I could find a 3-4% dinger each 4-6 weeks, I'd annualize that return to around 30% or so. This would provide me the ability to double my money every 2.4 years. If I started with just $10,000 in this type of strategy, I could grow it to $10 million over a 24-year period.

Yahoo's 3-day chart this week.

But I digress. I continue to like the YHOO story as events solidify, and my biggest worry, and opportunity, is still this week's downward pricing pressure. If you're not fatigued yet, you may join me in stacking some cash and jumping in on some more. I'm a little overweight in my portfolio for a single holding (I'm probably at about 7% YHOO now), but I'm willing to go to 10% with the holding and will figure out how to divest (covered calls?) starting next week as it transitions to AABA.

