The Cheesecake Factory: Buy On The Drop?

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) are down close to 10% in Tuesday trading after the company revised down its guidance for comparable store sales for the upcoming second quarter. Despite turning in positive overall top-line growth and maintaining a strong profit margin, comps growth and a generational gap continues to be a recurring concern.

The Cheesecake Factory announced that it now expects comps to contract by 1% year-over-year (YoY), which is a significant drop-off from what the company originally guided for in Q1. During the conference call for the first quarter, management projected EPS between $0.85 and $0.88 and comps growth of between 1% and 2%, and projected fiscal year 2017 EPS of between $2.93 and $3.02 and comps growth between 0.5% and 1.5%. These numbers were initially met by disappointment from the market, which cut shares around 6% the day after Q1 and has cut shares by about 26% total since.

Yet even this guidance, which failed to impress investors, was too optimistic. The Cheesecake Factory is now expected comps to actually fall by 1%, a 250 bps decrease from the midpoint of the original guidance. Taking into account the market's past reactions to the company's numbers and how much lower this comps projection is than has been expected, I don't think it should come as a surprise that shares saw a nearly double-digit decline on Tuesday.

For its part, The Cheesecake Factory blamed "volatility" and the weather:

We have seen heightened volatility in week to week sales trends, indicative of uncertainty on the part of many consumers. Specifically, we have seen pockets of softness as we moved through the quarter, notably in the East and Midwest where we also faced unfavorable weather that reduced patio usage.

Weather is a commonly cited reason for sales weakness in the restaurant business, and the company appears to be blaming poor weather (whether rain or cold temperatures) for the less-than-optimal utilization of store capacity. While I normally am skeptical to attribute comps weakness to weather, the sharpness of this decline in comps relative to previous guidance would seem to indicate that weather was indeed a factor in the likely softness of Q2.

Interestingly, The Cheesecake Factory doesn't seem like the only company to be affected by weather this quarter, indicating this may indeed be weather-related and a one-off. Baird analyst David Tarantino conducted a survey of executives of 31 different restaurant chains to get an idea of how weather affected their current quarters and 24% said it would have a negative effect. These restaurants were concentrated in the Midwest, a region where The Cheesecake Factory indicated it had weather-related troubles. This survey would seem to corroborate the weather narrative, which I think is actually a good thing because it affirms that the weak comps are due to an isolated event as opposed to a more fundamental issue (at least for the time being).

While the especially weak comps growth for the quarter may have been caused by weather, the company still has general issues with slowing growth due to the shift from sit-in to fast casual dining.

It's entirely possible we will see this YoY growth number drop into the negatives in Q2 due to the weaker-than-expected comps. The real question for the next earnings report will be how guidance for Q3 is shaping up. This will provide more clarity on if weather is indeed the culprit or if the shift away from sit-in dining is playing a larger role than originally thought.

Specifically, the problem to note is the decline in mall traffic and the generational gap between older generations, who prefer sit-in dining, and younger generations, especially millennials, that enjoy fast casual dining. This graphic demonstrates this disconnect and its effect on sales:

This is the flip side of the coin. While CAKE has potential due to its profit margins and generally strong revenue growth, industry trends appear to be working against the company as it stands. This puts the stock into "risky" territory and hampers some of the prospects for upside.

At a forward P/E of about 16 and the expected rebound to growth in Q3, I think CAKE has room to run if it can get its operating results back on track after what is likely to be a weak Q2. With that said, I don't think we will see any meaningful recovery or upward momentum for the stock over the next couple months while we wait for the second quarter earnings report, so short-term investors might want to stay away for the time being.

The reason that I don't think a Sell rating is in order is twofold: the potential for strong revenue growth and the generation of free cash flow. Until recently, The Cheesecake Factory was showing modest comps growth and YoY revenue growth and could continue to do so if management can correct the problem. In fact, the company is currently experimenting with a fast casual concept, which could help produce a pivot if it succeeds. The bottom line is that there is a potential here for a recovery.

Also, the company's free cash flow generation is solid enough that selling shares at current levels doesn't seem necessary to reduce risk:

Ultimately, while there is upside potential and good cash flow generation here, the downside risk caused by generational shifts and industry trends do not appear favorable to CAKE's future prospects. In light of the potential for a rebound but the significant long-term risks involved, I rate The Cheesecake Factory a Hold on the drop.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.