Synaptics: Buy On The Drop?

This article is the 60th installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?" in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was deep in the red Tuesday, ending the session down about 8% due to lower Q4 revenue guidance and the announcement of two acquisitions worth a total of about $420 million. I think these acquisitions will be beneficial to the long-term performance of SYNA while the guidance revision is of minimal significance. I see the stock as a low-risk, high-reward play right now.

SYNA data by YCharts

In an announcement made Monday after the market closed, Synaptics disclosed two new acquisitions and lowered Q4 revenue guidance. It's difficult to pinpoint which parts of the news caused the decline or which combination of factors offset each other so I'll do my best to explain the pros and cons of each development in my own opinion. I'll start with the acquisitions.

Acquisitions

Synaptics is acquiring Conexant Systems for $300 million in cash and 726,666 shares of common stock, and the Multimedia Solutions Business ("MSB") of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) for $95 million in cash. There are a few important observations to be made here, both positives and negatives.

Negatives

First, in the general case, when a company acquires another entity, the acquiring company initially sees its stock go down. This is usually due to a decline in the cash balance, an increase in debt financing, dilution from a stock-based acquisition, or if the company being acquired is a poor fit.

In Synaptics' case, the first negative is that offering more than $30 million in common stock will dilute the holding of current investors because more shares outstanding means lower earnings per share, which is worse for each investor in the company and the company as a whole (consider the important nature of EPS in valuing a company). Secondly, Synaptics $395 million in cash spending for these two acquisitions is a significant investment considering the company only had $330 million in cash on the balance sheet as of Q3. There is some uncertainty over whether this is the best use of cash. Lastly, as Synaptics' cash position clearly attests, paying $395 million in cash on these acquisitions will require debt financing. This can be seen as a negative for many reasons whether it be the commitment to interest expense and debt maintenance or the likelihood of those expenses to raise with interest rates.

Specifically, Synaptics, while cash flow positive for the time being, is by its own admission going through a transition from focusing on the smartphone market to focusing on the consumer IoT market. The latter is wide open right now for companies to take market share, but the competition is fierce and there is uncertainty over whether this transition will go smoothly. Debt inherently adds risk and risk is especially dangerous when venturing into uncharted territory. Synaptics could see its smartphone business decline and fail to carve out a niche for itself in consumer IoT, leaving it with debt it can't maintenance. The takeaway here is that debt can be used the right way, but in my opinion, it is somewhat dangerous in this situation due to the inherent risks involved in raising debt and the uncertainty regarding the transition the company is currently undergoing.

Positives

There are of course pros to these acquisitions as well. The first, and most apparent, benefit is the effect these two acquisitions will have on Synaptics' revenue. For the most recent fiscal years of Conexant and Marvell's MSB segment, the former reported net revenue of $104 million while the latter reported net revenue of $94 million. If Synaptics meets the midpoint of its Q4 revenue guidance (more on this later), annual revenue would come out to about $1.7 billion, making the revenue additions of these two acquisitions about 12% of the company's total pre-acquisition annual revenues.

The company expects annualized revenue growth rate of 15% for these two businesses and also expects them to be contribute to company non-GAAP EPS within a year of closing. The deals are expected to close by Q1 2018, so we can see these contributions factored into guidance in the upcoming fourth quarter report.

These two businesses are also vital Synaptics overall strategy for the future as the company targets the consumer IoT market. Synaptics expects these acquisitions to increase the resulting entity's total addressable market from $7.5 billion pre-acquisition to $10.3 billion afterwards due to the expansion into the smart home, AR/VR, set-top box, and other markets. These markets have been billed as the newest frontier for Synaptics and these acquisitions certainly align with the strategy to expand into and take advantage of the growing potential for revenues there.

The audio and image processors that these acquisitions procure for Synaptics are used in multiple human interface solutions, the company's primary goal, that have the potential to outperform in the consumer IoT space that is still developing. Audio processors are of needed in personal home assistants to pick up and parse language from users, voice-enabled set-top boxes will utilize similar technology, and both audio and image processors are necessary for VR applications.

One main tenet of the smart home revolution is that devices can interface directly with a person via audio or facial recognition as opposed to interfacing with a human-operated piece of machinery. A set-top box can operate off voice controls instead of needing a remote, a personal home assistant can answer your questions by voice bypassing the need for a computer or phone to search the web, and many other devices will be designed to function off audio and visual cues. Almost every single smart home appliance will require image or audio processors of some kind (or both), and with the acquisition of Conexant and Marvell's MSB segment, Synaptics is further positioning itself to take advantage of the growing consumer IoT market.

Guidance

Synaptics also issued an update to guidance, which likely contributed to some of the decline Tuesday. Q4 revenue guidance was revised from between $410 million and $450 million ($430 million midpoint) down to between $420 million and $430 million ($425 million midpoint), reflecting a tighter range but a lower midpoint. The new midpoint also comes in slightly below analyst expectations for $430 million in Q4 revenue.

The revision isn't very significant so I think investors have little to fear from this development. I don't think this is an issue to be much concerned about for now, and the more important question will be how Q1 2018 guidance looks when factoring in the new acquisitions. It'll be interesting to see how the increase in revenue from the acquisitions affects the bottom line guidance for Q1 and FY2018. Synaptics seems to think from its investor presentation that both acquired businesses will be non-GAAP EPS positive within FY2018, but how this will impact margins remains to be seen.

Aside from all these recent developments, I think there is a good case to be made that SYNA shares are undervalued at current prices. The stock trades at a forward P/E of just over 10, and a PEG ratio just below 1, indicating undervaluation relative to future earnings growth. When one factors in the potential growth for Synaptics core markets and the likely increase in human interface solutions needs, I think SYNA represents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for investors. The company was already positioned well to take advantage of future trends, and these acquisitions only augmented that position. I intend to invest in SYNA as soon as I free up some capital. I rate Synaptics a Strong Buy on the drop.

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SYN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.