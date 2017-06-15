Sailing Higher With A 35% Discount To Net Book Value: Seacor Marine Holdings

SEACOR Marine Holdings (NYSE: SMHI) - Current Price: $19.62 | 2016 EBITDA: - $118.3M | MV: $313.56M

BUY with Target Price Appreciation; Bear: 16.4%, Base: 144.4%, Bull: 281.5%

Investment Thesis & Recommendation

SEACOR Marine Holdings opened to a dismal 16% decline following its spin-off from SEACOR Holdings. Despite indiscriminate institutional selling and years of deteriorating industry dynamics, the company trades at a 35.4% discount to net book value even without consideration of substantial off-balance sheet holdings. Even when assuming a flat price of oil at $49, a target price of $47.95 offers a sizable 144.4% return.

Company Overview & Financials

Seacor Marine Holdings operates a variety of support vessels servicing major integrated national and international oil companies, large independent oil and gas exploration and production companies, and emerging independent companies. 1) The Oil and Gas Segment provides a diverse fleet of vessels primarily delivering cargo and personnel to offshore installations (Fast Support Vessels); handling anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed (Anchor Handling Towing Supply); providing field security services; towing rigs and placing them on location; and carrying and launching equipment such as remote operated vehicles or "ROVs" used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair (liftboats/specialty). Offshore Marine Services also operates a fleet of liftboats in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that primarily support well intervention, work-over, decommissioning and diving operations. 2) Non-oil and Gas Industry: In non-oil and gas industry activity, Offshore Marine Services operates vessels primarily used to move personnel and supplies to offshore wind farms in Europe. Global operations span five primary regions including the U.S. in the Gulf of Mexico (~27% of revenues), West Africa (~18% of revenues), the Middle East & Asia (~19% revenues), Brazil & Central and South America (~4% of revenues), and Europe (~48% of revenues).

Industry Overview

As oil prices show signs of bottoming after the dramatic downturn beginning in August of 2014, the offshore support vessel (OSV) industry is beginning to recover from years of rough sailing. Offshore supply vessels are the lifeblood of all offshore operations: the primary function of offshore support vessels is to deliver goods, food, personnel, and other miscellaneous things to the field from shore. Anchor Handling Towing Vessels (AHTVs) form the majority part of the market with 56% of the market share, followed by Platform Support Vessels (PSVs).

1) Current Conditions: Oil prices dropped from more than $100 a barrel in January 2014 to less than $30 a barrel in January 2016, causing exploration and production (E&P) companies to slash growth plans for offshore rig counts. At the same time, there has been decreased demand for service vessels and crews, reducing revenues as vessel usage and day rates get squeezed. According to Clarksons Research, OSV day rates are down about 40% from early 2014. Dwindling rig counts further beleaguer the OSV market, with fewer active rigs reducing demand for anchor handling-tug supply vessels. Additionally, incessant production at active Chinese shipyards and an easy credit environment have driven up global vessel counts. According to ship broker RS Platou, OSV global fleet growth in 2015 and 2016 hit 18%. That's an increase of 35% in the vessel-to-rig-count ratio since the January 2008 rig count peak, with the deluge of newbuilds entering service in the next few quarters depressing the resale value of vintage units. The AlixPartners 2015 Offshore Supply Vessel Study of 33 major companies in the OSV sector pinpointed rising debt burdens, especially as servicing costs consume a greater and greater share of declining earnings.

2) Future Outlook: Nevertheless, with oil prices recovering to the $50 price range and the industry's prolonged contraction encouraging consolidation and cost-efficiency, the OSV industry is projected to gradually lift its sails. The market is expected to grow from $39.4 billion in 2014 to $69.34 billion by the end of 2020, a CAGR of 9.88%. Vessel orders have since slowed down considerably, and according to IHS Petrodata's Offshore Marine Monthly, no newbuild orders have been reported since August 2015. Over the past 12 months, an increasing number of newbuilding contracts have been terminated, and more vessel deliveries have been deferred as shipyards face huge pressure and financial strain. In fact, no deliveries are forecasted for 2018 for AHTVs (see chart below), while deliveries for PSVs are registering their lowest production since 1997. Zhejiang Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of Sinopacific Shipbuilding, is among the major shipyards in China to have recently been declared bankrupt as an inflated order book hampers Chinese yards in particular. With the notable slowdown in vessel deliveries, the mild normalization in oil prices, and the re-emergence of exploration activities and investments in emerging economies, the OSV market will slowly experience a reinvigoration. As each OSV services multiple exploration and production companies (Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), and Chevron (NYSE:CVX)), investments diversify risk by providing protection against future underperformance by any one producer.

Mispricing & Value Drivers

The market is valuing SMHI's equity stake at 35.4% below net book value as poor post-spinoff information access obscures asset values and significant cash holdings.

At year-end 2016, SEACOR Holdings's (NYSE:CKH) Offshore Marine Services arm held $864.2 million of segment assets. Even after sustaining a colossal impairment charge of $119.7 million, net book value was marked at $519.0 million. SMHI's current market capitalization at $335.7 million represents a 35.4% discount to the cumulative value of all of SMHI's 183 vessels (even after correcting for impairments stemming from permanent declines in market price and implied adversity in cash flow forecasts). Even assuming depreciation of assets in the three months since FY2016, the steep discount to net book value offers a robust margin of safety; furthermore, with 39 of 136 owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked, aiding asset preservation for 28.6% of the fleet portfolio. Finally, per the Form 10-12b, cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet totaled $218.4 million. Cumulatively, net asset value constitutes 135% ($218.4M of cash + $519.0M net book value after liabilities divided by a MV of $313.5M) of current market value, implying a severe lack of market awareness of SMHI's financial position.

The market is completely ignoring the value of SMHI's multiple joint ventures, which boost and stabilize cash flows through management fees and partnership revenues.

In addition to 136 owned and leased-in vessels, SMHI also manages equipment of third party owners or owns a portion of assets through various joint ventures. As of September 30, 2016, the Offshore Marine Services Segment of Seacor Holdings had $133.0 million invested in 17 joint ventures, which control $598.8 million of net property and equipment at book value. Investments with substantial ownership (50% or more) included Falcon Global ($18.5 million) and Windcat Workboats ($5.2 million). In March 2017, Falcon Global's partner declined to participate in a capital call from Falcon Global and, as a consequence, SMHI obtained 100% voting control of Falcon Global in accordance with the terms of the operating agreement. As a consequence, the Company has consolidated Falcon Global's net assets of $34.7 million as of March 31, 2017 (uncovered in CKH's 2017Q1 10-Q footnotes). Windcat Workboats owns and operates the Company's wind farm utility vessels that are primarily used to move personnel and supplies in the major offshore wind markets of Europe. As of March 31, 2017, the net assets of Windcat Workboats were $20.6 million. Thereby, in addition to net book value and cash considerably exceeding current market capitalization, SMHI also holds an extensive amount of hidden assets that provide meaningful cash flow.

SMHI has constructed a unique portfolio of multi-functional OSVs amidst industry consolidation and cyclically depressed asset prices, optimally preparing for key future growth markets.

Purchases: In the trailing-five-year period, SMHI sold 51 vessels for $529.4 million and took delivery of 29 new vessels for $386 million. New construction targeted fast support vessels (FSVs), shallow-draft PSVs intended to support shelf activity in Mexico, West Africa, and the U.S. Gulf, wind farm passenger transfer boats, and four large PSVs, which are owned with a joint venture in Mexico. SMHI also took advantage of industry consolidation, acquiring 36 second-hand vessels for $220 million in cash and $25.8 million in assumed debt. In fact, eleven FSVs were obtained via a single bankruptcy auction in 2016, capitalizing on the industry's fire-sale prices. By targeting PSVs, FSVs, and liftboats which are used for decommissioning and plug and abandonment, SMHI is poised to take advantage of the early stages of a cycle recovery (which often exhibit heightened levels of shelf production, decommissioning, and moving personnel). An AlixPartners Altman Z-score Analysis also showed that 17 of 33 OSV companies had scores of less than 1.8 throughout 2014-2016, indicating high probabilities of bankruptcy without continued asset sales and expense trimming. As Clarksons has estimated that 64% of the global OSV fleet will have to undergo a five-year survey in the years 2017-2019 in order to continue operating, SMHI can take advantage of its young fleet and cash-heavy balance sheet to purchase distressed vessels.

International Opportunities: With the first few months of 2017 seeing the recommissioning of several cold-stacked vessels (compared to 2016's decommissioning of 21 boats), SMHI is quickly seizing opportunities in isolated segments of the OSV market. While Brazil languishes from canceled charter contracts and Southeast Asia is plagued by low utilization, markets such as the Middle East exhibit resilient demand. On one hand, high barriers to entry stemming from strict regulation and qualification requirements protect established incumbents. Although SMHI's overall utilization is ~54% (13% in the US), its substantial position in the Middle East has maintained 61% plus occupancy. On the other, Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil company remain committed to fostering OSV activity through sustained five-year capital expenditure plans to raise production capacity. Anticipated growth for OSV term demand from 118 vessels in 2016 to 145 vessels in 2018 (22% growth) sharply contrasts with 31% market declines in the Gulf and 53% market declines in Mexico. SMHI has been strategically reducing exposure to the U.S (from 54 assets in 2013 to 50) while increasing exposure to the Middle East and Asia (from 25 vessels in 2013 to 40). Continued selectivity with geographic exposure will help mediate otherwise general industry downturns.

Valuation & Assumptions

Comparable Analysis Name Ticker Last Period

End Date EV/Sales

TTM Total Debt/

EV Net Debt/

EV Total Debt/

Equity Net Debt/

Equity Total Debt/

EBITDA FY1 EBITDA-Capex/

Int. Exp. FY1 SEACOR Marine Holdings SMHI 3/31/2017 0.714 0.422 0 0.727 0 (0.21) NA HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES, INC. HOS -US 03/31/2017 4.95 1.15 0.93 0.79 0.64 (70.70) (1.10) TIDEWATER INC. TDW-N 12/31/2016 2.34 1.41 0.97 1.19 0.82 58.46 (0.33) GULFMARK OFFSHORE, INC. OTCPK:GLFMQ-5 03/31/2017 4.79 1.04 0.99 1.61 1.53 (18.17) (1.41) SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. CKH-N 03/31/2017 1.73 0.80 0.42 1.04 0.56 10.01 (3.97) Havila Shipping HAVI-OS 12/31/2016 5.14 1.05 0.95 (8.18) (7.39) 13.21 1.34 FARSTAD SHIPPING ASA FAR-OS 03/31/2017 3.64 0.97 0.84 2.19 1.89 11.05 0.11 SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA SOFF-OS 03/31/2017 7.16 1.02 0.94 5.58 5.14 20.74 (3.54) Eidesvik EIOF-OS 03/31/2017 3.36 1.17 0.91 1.83 1.42 18.44 0.37 DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC DESSC-OS (OTCPK:DSSPF) 12/31/2016 19.71 1.03 0.94 4.96 4.54 - - SIEM OFFSHORE INC. SIOFF-OS (OTC:SOFHF) 03/31/2017 7.19 0.41 0.38 2.76 2.61 14.10 (5.74) EZRA HOLDINGS LIMITED 5DN-SG (OTCPK:EZRHY) 08/31/2016 2.45 0.92 0.87 5.14 4.87 - - Mean 5.68 1.00 0.83 1.72 1.51 6.35 (1.58) Median 4.79 1.03 0.93 1.83 1.53 13.21 (1.10) High 19.71 1.41 0.99 5.58 5.14 58.46 1.34 Low 1.73 0.41 0.38 (8.18) (7.39) (70.70) (5.74)

SMHI is currently trading at a significant discount to industry peers, with an EV/Sales of 0.714 compared to an industry median of 4.79 (a 6.7X discount to peers). With SMHI's one-of-a-kind fleet portfolio, robust balance sheet, and substantial hidden assets in the form of joint ventures, the base case assumes no future change in oil prices and targets a 2021 EV/Sales of 2.2 (still below the industry of companies including HOS, TDW, SIOFF, HAVI, FAR, SOFF, SDN). With only a slight increase in utilization and a relatively flat fleet count, the target share price of $47.95 implies an attractive 151% return.

Valuation Summary Bear Base Bull Price of Oil $ 35.00 $ 49.00 $ 55.00 Available Days 42717 48161 51047 Utilization 54% 60% 65% Fleet Count 173 183 189 Rates/Day Worked $10,059.00 $10,642.00 $ 11,609.00 Revenue [M] $ 215.70 $ 370.50 $ 454.50 WACC 11 9.8 9.5 DCF Enterprise Value $ 388.26 $ 815.10 $ 1,272.59 Implied EV/Sales 1.8 2.2 2.8 Target Share Price $ 22.84 $ 47.95 $ 74.86 Implied SMHI Upside 16.4% 144.4% 281.5%

Catalysts

Gradual increases in investor awareness of the spin-off and sustained normalization of oil prices will drive acknowledge company potential amidst a wider pullback in vessel deliveries and industry contraction.

Key Risks & Mitigants

Soaring production in the Permian Basin by 2020 will increase the supply of natural gas and depress oil prices. Mitigant: SMHI's global operations can transpose vessels to areas with sustained activity, even benefitting from heightened exploration and production in the West Texas region.

Rollover in offshore support vessels amidst depressed prices can negatively impact the balance sheet, with the average age of an SMHI fleet at 11 years and the economic life of an OSV estimated at 20 years. Mitigant: As oil prices normalize and new deliveries continue to contract, demand for second-hand vessels will be gradually restored.

