More On The Seadrill-Rosneft Deal

This time, I update my views on Seadrill perspectives in Russia as well as highlight one other company that might benefit from Rosneft's drilling projects.

I recently laid out my views on the prolongation of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)-Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) deal. In that article, I concluded that the "Seadrill-Rosneft deal is important for the future of the industry, but has no effect on the near-term situation in the offshore drilling business. I'd expect work in the Russian Arctic in the next decade due to current low oil prices and sanctions on Russia."

On June 14, Reuters reported that Rosneft, together with unnamed partners, was willing to invest 480 billion rubles ($8.4 billion) in offshore energy industry over the next 5 years. According to Reuters, Rosneft planned to invest 250 billion rubles ($4.4 billion) in Arctic offshore between 2017 and 2021. Time to revisit my thesis?

I've seen questions whether other companies besides Seadrill can benefit from work in Russia. So, let's look at the entire universe of companies whose stocks trade on U.S. major stock exchanges and evaluate their theoretical chances to win some work in Russia.

Rowan (NYSE:RDC) is not a contender with its fleet of jackups and four drillships in the Gulf of Mexico. Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) and Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) are too small to deal with Rosneft. Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) are from the United Kingdom, which makes it politically impossible for them to work in Russia in the coming years even if any of these companies' rigs suits Rosneft. It does not look as if Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) can be much of a player here either.

Basically, we are left with two companies: Seadrill, which already has a deal with Rosneft, and Transocean (NYSE:RIG), which has a diverse floater fleet and, even more importantly, is from Switzerland, a country known for its political neutrality. In short, if Rosneft is able to find partners who don't care about sanctions on Russia and drillers are able to work in Russia, these drillers will be Seadrill and Transocean.

Now, let's go back to Seadrill. I continue to believe that any work in Arctic with Rosneft is not a near-term catalyst. The Reuters report stated that Rosneft was planning to return to work in Arctic in 2019, but this estimate may prove to be optimistic in case oil prices do not rise from current levels.

In my view, oil should show sustainable uptrend to inspire work in the Russian Arctic. Otherwise, the work will be limited to scarce separate jobs which won't move the needle too much for Seadrill. It is important to understand that while Rosneft is a state-controlled entity, its resources are not unlimited. You can take a look at its Q1 2017 balance sheet -- Rosneft a normal business, but it does not thrive. This means that Rosneft will have to take financial concerns into account when deciding whether to invest heavily in Arctic or elsewhere. Thus, a higher oil price is necessary as it is clear that a $50 oil does not justify drilling in one of the most challenging environments in the world.

Here's my conclusion. Rosneft will be a source of demand for offshore drilling services in the next decade. In my view, estimates of the beginning of the work in 2019 are optimistic -- 2020 and beyond looks more realistic to me given both current oil price challenges and the political situation around Russia. The primary candidate for jobs in Russia is, of course, Seadrill, and the secondary candidate is Transocean. Current Seadrill shareholders' fate depends on the outcome of Seadrill restructuring. Long-term topics like the Seadrill-Rosneft relationship won't influence Seadrill stock until the restructuring is complete.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.