10 'Safer' Dividend Contender Dogs See Big Gains To June 2018

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top "safe" Contender stocks portended 22.56% more gain than that from $5K invested in all ten. The small dog strategy is a winner this time.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Contender stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth as of 6/9/17 to further document their wherewithal. Nine Contenders were dismissed in this screening process by negative annual returns.

23 of 75 Dividend Contenders (10-24 annual dividend hikes) showed positive annual returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields as of 6/9/17. Those 23 were tagged as "safer."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Contender Dog Stocks to Net 6.15%-21.17% Gains By June 2018

Six of the ten top "safe" dividend Contender dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So, the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for June proved 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) netted $211.73 based on estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) netted $184.68 based on a target price from twelve analysts, combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) netted $158.16 based on dividends plus guesses from sixteen analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) netted $145.98 based on guesses from nineteen analysts plus dividends with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 75% less than the market as a whole.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) netted $133.03 based on target price estimates from nineteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole

Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) netted $104.31 based on dividends plus guesses from six analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) netted $94.46 per estimates from twenty-seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) netted $89.02 based on dividends plus price estimates from twenty-six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) netted $69.67 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) netted $61.48 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was 12.53% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" Dividend Contender dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alerts) Brokers Projected One "Safer" Contender Dividend Dog To Make A 3.17% Loss By June 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) lost $31.74 based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Safer June Contender Dogs

David Fish's Dividend Contender Index members listed as of 5/31/17 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 6/9/17 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields showed the top ten represented eight of eleven business sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Nine Sectors Represented On The "Safer" Contender List

Nine of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the set of 23 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of June 6. The sector representation broke out thus: Energy (2); Real Estate (1); Financial Services (7); Technology (2); Consumer Defensive (3); Consumer Cyclical (4); Healthcare (1); Utilities (1); Industrials (2); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0).

Top ten Contender "safer" dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of June 9 represented the first six sectors on the list above.

Contenders With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed 30 top-yield candidates of the 75 Contender stocks from which these 23 "safer" ones were sorted. You see grouped below the list that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily re-directed by a determined board of directors adjusting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Cast (12) A 4.72% 1-year Average Upside And (13) A 6.86% Net Gain For 23 "Safer" Dividend Contender Stocks

Dogs on the "safer" Dividend Contender stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 9, 2017, with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historical prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks and the aggregate single-share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest-yielding stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points shown in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: 1-year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 5% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten June "safer" Dividend Contender dogs, while the aggregate single-share price was projected to increase by 4% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next-to-the-last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower-than-market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater-than-market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Found Nice Gains From the Lowest-Priced "Safer" Dividend Contenders

Ten "safer" Contender firms with the biggest yields as on June 9 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Dividend Contender Dogs To Deliver 11.74% Vs. (6) 9.58% Net Gains from All Ten by May 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the "safe" ten Contender pack by yield were determined by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 22.56% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third-lowest priced "safe" dividend Contender dog, Urstadt Biddle Properties, showed the best net gain of 21.17% per analyst targets.

The five lowest-priced "safe" dividend Contender dogs as of June 9 were Armanino Foods (OTCPK:AMNF), Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA), Urstadt Biddle Properties, ONEOK, and TC Pipelines, with prices ranging from $2.14 to $54.67.

Five higher-priced "safe" Dividend Challenger dogs as of June 9 were Meredith Corp., Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG), Qualcomm, General Mills (NYSE:GIS), and International Business Machines, with prices ranging from $56.55 to $154.10.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a "here and now" equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend Contender dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

