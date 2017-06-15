Freeport-McMoRan's Net Asset Value Above $6/Share

As per a request last month, I've run a net asset value and earnings power value model on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX). To provide some background, a NAV analysis shows by how much assets, after adjustments, exceed liabilities and then calculates the associated value per share. An EPV model is linked to the NAV model and shows how management is making use of those assets to generate earnings and the subsequent impact on shareholders. The combined NAV and EPV value provides one estimate for the value of a company. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan is trading above its combined NAV and EPV value.

Source: South China Morning Post

NAV Analysis Shows FCX Is Worth $6.49 Per Share

I chose to run the NAV analysis using the most recent quarterly data, available here. I did the analysis relative to the prior quarter, Q4 2016. After running the model, it's determined that the net asset value is $6.49/share. The model is available for your viewing here.

As a preface, there were minimal adjustments made throughout the course of the model. Current assets were left untouched, with the exception of inventories and assets held for sale. Inventories received a $30 million adjustment for the previous quarter, when adding back obsolescence reserves. Then, Q4 2016 also received an adjustment up $29 million for the same reason. Assets held for sale were revised down due to the point we are at in the commodity cycle for copper. Given that Freeport's primary product is copper, that base metal is just beginning its recovery. Despite the value the company has provided for assets held for sale, these were revised down by 50%, reflecting a conservative price these assets could fetch in the current market.

Source: Author Derived From Multiple Sources

It should be noted that the company states that the assets held for sale are the interests in Freeport Cobalt and the Kisanfu exploration project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Moving forward to long-term investments, PP&E received no adjustment. Additionally, it is viewed net of accumulated depreciation, which is standard. Freeport-McMoRan doesn't specifically disclose accumulated depreciation each quarter, but rather factors it in themselves. It is its own line item on the annual report. O&G Properties were a rather small item, but were still adjusted down based upon the point in the crude oil cycle. Long-Term Mill and leach stockpiles were left unadjusted.

In terms of liabilities, there were no adjustments made, with the exception of deferred income tax, which is discounted by the company's WACC. Currently, the WACC stands at 10.9%. Ideally, the company should have a sub-10% WACC, but it is understandable given their leverage and high beta.

Source: Author Derived From Multiple Sources

One thing that becomes immediately clear about Freeport's NAV is that it is weighed down by debt. The near $13 billion in long-term debt substantially impacts the NAV. Debt reduction, moving forward, is going to be a necessity to justifying the valuation as we progress through the uptrend of the copper cycle. Hypothetically speaking, when I reduce debt by 50% to $6.5 billion in the model, the NAV improves to $11.20/share. As we'll see in the next section, when this is added to the EPV, FCX is actually trading at a large discount to its theoretical value. While Freeport has built up cash assets to over $4 billion, which helps to create a lower net debt figure, the long-term debt still takes its toll and weighs down current NAV.

EPV Shows An Additional $5.30 in Value

Earnings power value is all about management's ability to derive additional value from the assets the company owns. The EPV must be viewed relative to NAV, as the relative levels lead to different conclusions about the company. For example, a low EPV may indicate cyclical weakness or the ineffectiveness of management to generate quality returns from the asset base. The calculation is multi-step, so refer to the image below or the model that is linked at the beginning of this article.

After finding normalized EBIT by annualizing out quarterly EBIT figures, we must add the depreciation adjustment. This is basically a credits back to the company for the amount it spends on growth capital expenditure and separates out what is required to keep the running at normal capacity. In other words, it cuts out maintenance capital expenditure or the normal cost of doing business each year.

After finding post-tax normalized cash earnings, the EPV can be found. One thing to note here is that Freeport-McMoRan has an incredibly high tax rate. Should this company see tax reduction in the next couple of years, the EPV will drastically improve and the baseline valuation will be much higher. The EPV is found by dividing the after-tax normalized cash earnings by the company's WACC. Per share, EPV is currently $5.30.

Source: Author Derived From Multiple Sources

As I stated earlier, do not view the EPV/share value in isolation. Relative to the NAV of $6.49/share, EPV is only slightly less. While I'd like to see the EPV edge above that of NAV, this is still a decent value for a company that is just at the beginning of a cyclical recovery. The combined value, that is NAV plus EPV, totals $11.79/share. That's not what you want to see considering the current stock price is $12.09, because it basically means the fair value is below that of the current market price. It means that there is currently no margin of safety. More broadly speaking, the company is fair valued at the current market price.

Now, there's a few qualifications I want to make as these figures aren't meant to be taken at just face value. First, copper is in the beginning stages of a recovery, as seen below. Thus, we should expect a massively high level of earnings relative to assets considering there are still a multitude of operational challenges. Second, Freeport-McMoRan is one of the world's top copper producers with one of the world's leading mines - Grasberg. So, a certain premium is warranted for being best in class. Third, as earnings improve throughout the next couple of years, the level of assets will increase, debt should decrease (based upon management's current reduction plans), and earnings power value will jump as normalized EBIT improves and/or if taxes come down. The $11.79/share is the value of the company today, not forward-looking.

Source: InfoMine

Conclusion

Running a NAV and EPV valuation is just one of the many theoretical valuation methods for a public company. A better tool to use would be a "football field" valuation, where the values from a comparable analysis, NAV and EPV, and discounted cash flow are used together to find a range of potential values. Then, shareholders could compare that to the current market value and see if there was a clear conclusion. Regardless, the NAV and EPV tell us a lot about Freeport, showing that it isn't overvalued to a large degree, just a few percentage points. Additionally, as the recovery in copper continues, we should see a pick-up in the company's valuation, allowing investors to justify this name trading at a premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.