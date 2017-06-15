SNAP - Creating 'Stock Loss' Memories

Source: lightspeed.com

I'll be the first to admit, I don't understand Snap (NYSE: SNAP) - not their vision nor their valuation. I have traded options - both bullish and bearish - on the stock and made a fair amount of money. However, I see no value in owning this stock in the short term.

Competition

One of the biggest problems I see with Snapchat is they are an app - or a part of an app - more like functionality that you would like to see in a larger app. There are few barriers to entry. As noted recently, users apparently feel the way I do as app downloads for Snapchat fell by 22% on a year-over-year basis and by 40% on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Why? Competition. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) essentially created Snapchat features on their Instagram platform and has attracted over 200 million users; Snap has 166 million DAUs (Daily Active Users). Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has built something similar on Skype. However, Snap is not taking their app and going home - they recently announced that they are collaborating with McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) to show video ads of restaurant employees discussing the benefits of working at McDonald's and they continue to fight for DAUs.

In my opinion, the best thing for Snap creators would have been to develop the app and let one of the big players in the space buy them for an 'awesome' price (e.g. Facebook paid $1 billion to acquire Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014). Rather now, the big players will continue to aggressively take market share and drive Snap out of existence.

In addition to the above-mentioned competition, marketers have yet to embrace Snapchat. According to a recent report by the Social Media Examiner, just 7% of marketers used Snapchat in the 1Q17 vs. 94% for Facebook.

Source: statista.com

Lock-up Expiration

Most initial public offerings (IPO) have a lock-up period ranging anywhere from 90 to 180 days after the IPO date. During that time, anyone who had access to the stock before it traded on a public exchange is restricted from selling his or her shares. This generally gives the public investing community some assurance that when they buy the stock insiders selling their shares won't overrun the shares outstanding. However, once the lockout period is over, insiders can sell their shares on the public market.

The upcoming lock-up expiration will allow insiders (pre-IPO investors) the ability to unload their shares. JPMorgan (JPM) says an additional 1.2 billion Snap shares will become available for sale by the end of July. This is a massive potential earnings per share dilution - estimated at 84% of stock outstanding.

Snap went public on March 2, 2017, at $17. Shown below are the expiration dates related to the lock-up. Numbers are in millions.

Source: JPMorgan

If these shares are sold into the market at too fast a pace, stock prices are likely to take a hit and would be a further negative for existing shareholders. When lock-ups expire, the agreed upon price can act as a ceiling for the shares even if positive news is seen in the long term.

The stock is trading at $17.85 (market cap of $21.1B) and close to its all-time low of $17.56. The key point is what will the insiders do when the lock-up expiration occurs? If they see what apparently most everyone else sees, they will probably dump their stock - or a good portion of it - thus creating downward pressure on the stock.

Shown below are the top institutional and executive holders of the stock.

Source: fidelity.com

Fundamentals

There is not much positive to say here - another reason for not owning the stock. For the quarter ending in March, Snap reported $150 million in revenue vs. consensus of $158 million. The company had a loss of $2.31 a share vs. analyst estimates of a loss of $0.20 a share. DAUs for the quarter came in at 166 million vs. 167.3 million expected.

Trade Thoughts

With 28% of the float in short positions, it is risky to short this stock. A large move up in price should see the stock soar in price as the shorts are squeezed. In addition, the premiums to buy puts are huge - for e.g., buying the August 18 puts would cost you $2.18 - the stock would have to drop an additional 12% to just break even. Longer term, one might see if the ceiling mentioned above holds true and sell bear call spreads above the ceiling to collect the option premium. For now, I will watch from the sidelines.

Snap's business model is suspect. I don't buy the hype as a standalone app when others in the space can create what Snap does with additional functionality in their own apps. I suspect the stock will be volatile until after the lock-up period is over. No trade recommendation is made.

