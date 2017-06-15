Don't Short BlackBerry

In an ideal scenario, short bets should pile up after BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) witnessed significant pushbacks to its market share expansion in the autonomous/infotainment business. Firstly, with Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) extended forays into the infotainment business, and now with Toyota's (NYSE:TM) projected abandonment of QNX for Linux.

True to good old analysis, these developments will indeed cut into BlackBerry's market share. However, it will only make management more proactive and better equipped to face the challenges ahead. More so that it finds itself struggling to invent more optionality, driven by two factors:

Its back against the wall

The company's huge cash largesse

True to the Art of War, whenever a warring party finds itself circled round by competitive forces, such a party has only one option: fight to the last or get wiped out. BlackBerry is in this position right now, and institutional investors are aware of this reality. This justifies more multiples expansion. Take optionality away from management and sink with the ship. Period. Alternatively, give management more optionality by extending more equity and keep the shorts mute.

This leads us to the first round of the prisoner's dilemma: Whether the company should fight back with its cash largesse or hold on to its joker.

We all know which alternative offers the best payoff. While the future points to significant growth in the autonomous driving and IoT industry, the fact that a pioneer like Google still considers its self-driving projects "moon shots" is enough reason for BlackBerry's strategy experts to step on the brakes and have a rethink on how to invest the cash position.

BlackBerry has two ways to accelerate growth and capture more market share:

Dilute the bearish market share erosion thesis by making an acquisition in the autonomous/infotainment industry

By making an acquisition to add to its capabilities in its leading revenue driver, QNX, BlackBerry can take the chance on the shaky future of QNX driven by the narrative of a mix shift in demand from paid infotainment solutions to an open source initiative.

This exposes the company to the risk of losing its valuation appeal. Prior to the Qualcomm lawsuit, its cash position was fairly attractive, and bullish sentiments about its growth story consistently paved the way after every quarterly revenue or EPS miss. However, BlackBerry's intrinsic value has received a significant boost, driven by its larger cash position and optionality, to create value from an acquisition depending on how the board votes to put the cash to work.

This makes the option of touching the cash position highly risky, as the Street would wait no longer than two back-to-back misses on revenue or EPS if BlackBerry is to take the chance on the projected market share erosion by touching its cash position. Interestingly, most tech stocks are currently overbought after massive demand by hedge funds drove a fresh rally on growth plays since the turn of the year. This means the company is most likely going to overpay if it puts its cash to work before any market correction.

In summary, gambling on the cash position will only make management vulnerable to short-term bearish bets on its ability to generate significant value from any investment in the infotainment or autonomous driving segment, which is currently witnessing a commoditization.

Keep the large cash thesis narrative alive by growing value internally, i.e., patent hunt, developing stronger security for infotainment systems, partnering with more automakers and OEMs, or fighting to win more lawsuits.

Management needs to buy more time to dilute the pent-up tension. Innovation is moving faster than more lawsuits can be won, and BlackBerry's top IPs can be rendered irrelevant faster than it can unearth another patent gem. This means management has to convince the Street that it can match the speed of innovation gnawing at its market share. What better way to do this than to hold on to that cash largesse, while extending the value-creating narrative from the optionality the cash position offers. I expect the commentary from more quarterly conference calls to sound more like:

"We are on a patent hunt, we are working hard to sign on more auto manufacturers and OEMs, our engineers are developing more use cases for QNX. We are going to be providing extended OTA updates on all QNX powered cars at a premium. Anything to uphold that IoT narrative... anything."

Conclusion

BlackBerry can only leverage its brand to upsell its edge in security for so long before it finds itself playing catch-up to competition. In the scenario that another major auto manufacturer pulls out on QNX, BlackBerry can at best rely on the efficiency of its sales team to close more deals in other product offerings like the UEM, Radar and CPaaS while it decides on the right strategy to deploy its cash largesse. As far as the upcoming earnings season is concerned, I don't expect a blowout or unexpected revenue beat that hasn't been priced in already. However, bearish sentiments and theses will remain shaky due to the volatility and uncertainty that surrounds the future of autonomous driving.

