General Electric (GE) Presents at William Blair Growth Stock Conference (Transcript)

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

William Blair Growth Stock Conference Call

June 14, 2017, 5:40 pm ET

Executives

Bill Ruh - Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, Chief Executive Officer of GE Digital

Analysts

Nick Heymann - William Blair & Company

Nick Heymann

Let's get started here. Thank you very much. Good afternoon. My name is Nick Heymann and I appreciate you all coming out for GE's meeting. I am the research analyst here at William Blair who follows GE and done it for about three-and-half decades. And a full list of our research disclosures and potential conflicts of interest, you can find them on our website at www.williamblair.com.

Today, joining us from GE is Bill Ruh, who is Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of GE and helps run the company's digital operations. We also have Dan Huber with us from Investor Relations.

And as many of you know, it's been a busy week for GE this week, a lot of announcements. But that has not changed their commitment to build pioneering work to be able to take and help, allow GE to be a leader and converting and building out the capability of using real-time information to create predictive actionable insights that really can help dramatically improve not only GE's but also their customer's overall returns.

Bill has been really kind of been the vanguard of this effort. I do follow another company over in Germany that has got a very different approach but nonetheless a successful one. But he is clearly here to stay and GE's commitment to being a premier digital industrial is unchanged despite all the announcements this week.

So I will turn it over to Bill to share some of the insights of what's going on at GE Digital.

Bill Ruh

Thank you Nick. Thank you. I think appreciate being here. Usually after these, I get one of two things, you are an industrial analyst and I use some of the acronyms you are not entirely sure I said or you are a technology analyst and then you are not sure I went deep enough for you. So I am sure to disappoint everybody in the room simultaneously somehow in this presentation.

But seriously, I would take 20 minutes kind of going through our strategy, how we see the market, what we have done and the way we are going. I think the important thing is, why does anybody care about being a digital industrial today? And the one thing I would say that's extraordinarily important for everyone to think about is that industrial productivity has declined to 1%, even down to 0% globally. Some firms obviously are doing slightly better, but by and large every firm is saying productivity down.

Now, in terms of driving productivity, we had two levers that have been pulled. The lean lever, the Six Sigma lever did that. And people still apply that. They have done the ERP lever, but that has run its course. And so if industrial firms are going to return to this 4%, 5% productivity growth, you can hope GDPs go wild again and infrastructure spending goes crazy. That is one strategy.

The other strategy is going to have to be to do something. We think digital is going to become that strategy and that's why we talked companies becoming a digital industrial. And I think this is going to become where people are looking for hope going forward.

When you look at our strategy and put it into context where we see everybody else's strategies, I think we feel that the greatest opportunities are going to be primarily in how you operate and maintain what machines and fleets, fields, factories that go out. So our focus is really in this idea of asset performance and operating machines and automating services to optimize them and help maintain them better. And this is Greenfield. There aren't many companies who have gone into this.

And then we think that that actually does apply back into the manufacturing. When you look then, we think the optimizer is those are our areas, the ability to sell application performance management and service automation and we think those are the biggest levers for productivity going forward and then helping to bring some of that back into manufacturing. We can sell this for an OEM in helping them manufacture, operate and optimize their assets, like what we have done with Schindler on elevator. We can sell it to an operator like Exelon, operate and optimize their assets.

What we aren't doing let me be absolutely clear, so we are not going to get into the design tool game. We are not going to get into the PLM game. We are not going to get into the traditional PLCs in the way others have. And some are making great investments, significant investments. That's not our play. So what's missing off of this is the design and engineering side of this where I would say many of them are strong and not really into manufacturing, that's their play. We will work with them. We will integrate them. But that's not going to be where we invest, buy, acquire, et cetera.

Our play, asset and service automation and especially focused, what happens once the machine is built. The second part of this is that we will do it on a single integrated platform that we call Predix. It integrates everything together. It makes it easier to operate and acquire this technology. And in the end, what we are selling to our customers, increased throughput, decreased downtime, increased productivity, increased machine utilization. Sounds boring, but that's where, we think, the money is, in our customer base.

And in many cases, while we are selling this as a subscription service and moving into subscription for licensing, we are even seeing ourselves sell outcome-based services based on what we will guarantee to those customers. And I will show you how one business is doing this that's core of how they are driving their growth.

When I look at why we also think this is a great market to be in, this falls under what many people will call Internet of Things. We call it the Industrial Internet. Some people then call it the Industrial Internet of Things. And it is all about how you connect machines, use the data, get insights and change how you operate your businesses. And McKinsey did a survey. So that's about $2 trillion opportunity by 2020. That doesn't mean someone is going to buy $2 trillion worth of capability. It means that they have the opportunity to save $2 trillion on what is approximately $32 trillion of spend in the industrial world. And we think there is probably $200 billion of opportunity that we can chase about $100 billion today that we are chasing, moving and being able to go after another $100 billion of market opportunity by 2020.

But when you look at what we think it takes to win, a couple of things. One is, we don't think this is meant for the traditional software vendors. And the reason why is, we are getting into an area where domain matters. You have to have knowledge about how equipment operates, how processes operate. It can't be done at a level where it's too washed out. So domain matters. Including that kind of information into the product line is a big part of what we are doing. We also think understanding how machines operate and we have $2 trillion worth of machines out in the market today that we can use as a basis already to drive some of this with our own customers.

And the last thing is, I think the industrial world operates differently. We are talking to operational people and then to the CIO. We have to sell to both. I think for many traditional software companies, they are talking to the CIO and once you get to the operational people, they want something different in how they buy, et cetera. I think the ability to talk to outcomes is an important part of what we can sell. I think many traditional folks, if you take CRM, if you said, well, would you guarantee me 20% more sales? I would say try that and it will probably not going to be what they will talk about. But if you go in and say, we will offer you 5% or 10% more electricity generation on your wind turbines. Those are the kinds of conversations we find ourselves in.

And so the ability to have that with the technical capabilities of understanding how control systems work and how these machines operate and the ability to know what it means to operate in this asset intensive world, those are the things we think it takes to really be able to win in this world. We think we are uniquely positioned because, first of all, we are our first best customer. And our customers when we talk to, want to come see us as the example, that's where the challenge is. So we do everything for ourselves first and then we reporting out how much we are saving on that. So for us, we are showing exactly what we are doing in all aspects of our business from manufacturing through operations and optimization.

The second thing is, we have those operational relationships. I think you are aware of that. I won't go through that. But lastly is we have a global footprint. And if you are in this business, you are going to operate in traditional places like North America, like Europe, but by the way you have got to be in China, if you are in the industrials. You have got to be in the Middle East. You are going to be in Russia. You are going to be in places where resources and infrastructure spending is happening and it's happening in a lot of other places. And when you think about it, you have to be able to offer your capability on a global basis to all of these environments.

I think one of the questions I often get asked is, why isn't AWS going to offer this and be the one to own the space. And it's because while they are a great company and we run on their platform. The fact is their cloud does not operate in China. And so you could say, well, I will ignore China, but then you are not in the digital industrial space. You could say, I will ignore Russia. I think you can't ignore places like Saudi and so on. So for us the ability to ride on everybody else's cloud platform is our strategy. We are not building a cloud infrastructure. We are riding on everyone's and an in-country we will choose whoever is acceptable to the customers in that region. China Telecom is a partner in China. Saudi Telecom is a partner in Saudi. And so on. So I think this global footprint gives us an advantage to be able to work and win in this space.

Predix. I know you would like me to go into depth on all the technical details of Predix. But I would just say this, it is a unique architecture. We don't ride on one infrastructure, one cloud. We run on AWS today. We announced we will be on Azure shortly. We are really the only major application that runs on both simultaneously plus we can run on Saudi Telecom, China Telecom and so on.

The second thing is edge compute. There will be more processing on the edge than we think in the cloud. And we think that the ability to run on the edge is an important part. Why? Because it's a real-time game and the amount of data and the amount of processing that's necessary in real-time to change a control system is not going to allow you to go back to the cloud, make that decision and lose the efficiency. So we have an architecture that's cloud-to-edge oriented. We love the cloud providers. I want to tell you, AWS, Azure, these are great companies, we really like running on. We will continue to be strong supporters of everyone's cloud. We don't want to spend on those data centers. We will cheer them on and ride them.

The second thing that's important is our capabilities are different than they are providing. It's asset centric. It's things that you would imagine an industrial firm needs and that rolls into the applications. We are really in the application business. APM and service automation. We bought the largest APM and we think the most important APM, provider Meridium and then put it with ours, 500-plus customers, strong in oil and gas, expanding that out in the world. That is unique. That's not something other people in the general purpose world will provide. We also do that in service automation. We bought ServiceMax. Gartner highly ranked both of these companies. We brought them in and these are the center-point of how we see the future.

The last thing is, we are building an ecosystem in partnering because you can't do everything by yourself. We use a lot of technology from a lot of great companies to help make this happen. It is not building it all yourself, although it may sound like it. The fact is, we use technologies from a large number of firms. For example, on hardware, we are working with Intel. We are working with HPE. We are working with Dell. We have been asked to work with Huawei by some our customers. So we will work with other hardware providers on the edge for what the customers want. We love those kind of partners.

But when you look at what we sell, this is what we are selling. Connected asset, get insight into it, lower your downtime, get predictive analytics, take that into action, the ability to do an outage management or have someone execute a field service and then take it into some outcome where the field personnel are driving better efficiency and productivity. So for a customer, this is a journey we will lead them on. Connecting their machines, starting them on APM, moving them into some of the applications we have that allow their people to be more productive. And all of this together drives significant productivity for our customers.

The APM solution that we have because of Meridium is very comprehensive. Meridium been run 24 years. They have been doing this in primarily utilities and oil and gas. Reliability management out-of-the-box. You see compliance and integrity management built-in out-of-the-box. The ability to drive a strategy around a machine out-of-the-box and equipment health. I think a lot of people will do it coming out. That's sort of easy to do low value. The higher value are the three things on top and they have been doing it for 24 years. So the rules in the domain knowledge are built into it. And these folks came out of places like the oil and gas community et cetera. So our solution in APM, we lead with this. It's really the place most of our customers start.

The second thing is, we are doing this for ourselves. And if you look at our businesses, our core industrials, they are doing remote monitoring and diagnostics on their core assets, which we talk about out there and they are driving their own services productivity. We pulled services productivity and services digital sales out of how we talk about digital because I think people thought we might have been double counting it. Now it's built into their metrics and how they talk out to the market. But digital is a part of how they do things internally. Now each and every one is building their own portfolio of applications they are selling.

So someone like Renewable sells PowerUp. PowerUp is an APM application that guarantees that you will get an additional increase on your wind farm, usually 5% to 6%. We have seen up to 20%. On average, $75 million of increased generation on a typical wind farm. And that is sold as an outcome-based service to that customer where we will share in that outcome. You see across the board the kinds of unique applications that each of the businesses is taking to market and selling. So we talk about the businesses are building their own portfolios on top of APM and ServiceMax that's unique into the markets they serve.

And a good example of the ability to change the nature of sales by a business is they don't have to sell software. They can sell outcomes. They can take all of this capability and if you look, they can go into to a utility and talk about their operations, talk about the key KPIs that every customer knows generates money or saves money and they can talk about where they are, where they can take them and now they can talk about the ability to drive an outcome and sell this is an outcome to their customers. And that's what they are selling today in the market.

Underneath this is two unique machine learning technologies that I won't go through that are an in-depth, although we love this idea of a digital twin, meaning we create a digital twin of every machine, run the data through and that then allows us to see how that machine is operating because each machine is unique. So every machine today is having its own digital twin. We have 800,000 running today and now we are taking it where we announced in Berlin a digital twin essentially for a power plant that our customers can use to see how their power plant is operating and how to operate it more efficiently. And this is what they get when they use that digital twin out there. You can see the kinds of sales we make and what we are selling to our customers.

A couple of last things to touch base on. Everyone cares about orders. First of all, we cleaned up the orders. We took out anything that was services related. So you wouldn't get double counting. We still have services digital. So when we talk about $7 billion of orders this year, we are still tracking to that, $2 billion of that was coming from the services business. They now talk about their own digital orders. If you want to know pure play, which is how now we talk about pure digital orders, $5 billion, $2 billion of those orders are from legacy businesses that are flat to down. That's healthcare and IT, the grid, $3 billion is the Hydro. So when we talk about growing 205 to 30% on the whole, $2 million is flat. The rest of that, the $3 billion is the growth, which means that you can do the calculation on the growth rates we are seeing on the new kind of stuff, $3 billion of orders and of the $4 billion of revenue this year, $2 billion is the legacy, $2 billion being the new. So you can see the legacy licensing is about one-to-one whereas the new stuff is creating as subscription or longer-term contracts, not everything is taken, a lot of stuff goes in the backlog.

We are also tracking within our own businesses to use it to save $700 million in productivity. We believe we will exceed this. And how we use this stuff inside with specific things and this calculation is done by Jeff Bornstein and the CFOs that say it's real and it goes into the general ledger.

The last thing is, we are tracking on 35,000 developers. We are close 30,000 already and of the $5 billion of orders, $1 billion are pure horizontal orders of what we call Predix or Predix-powered orders. And Predix was launched 18 months ago and we fully expect it to be at this kind of growth rate in the Predix area.

From an investment perspective, we are continuing to make investments. The new stuff is about $300 million. The Predix stuff is about $300 million. About the rest of the new growth went into the applications. So all of the investment is going into the things that are growing at these kind of rates and we think it can continue to grow going forward. And you do see us making investments.

One thing, we are not going after large investments. We are going after small investments that tuck-in. Now, we are spending a reasonable amount on these companies, but understand we don't see buying a big company for market share revenue. That's not our goal. Our goal is to buy things that fit the strategy, they are tuck-ins, acquisitions that extend what we are doing and bring us technical capability and products we can use our scale to take to market. That's our goal. Not to buy something big and put it in here.

We make money in three ways. We still have the core industrial applications. We sell out to the market the old legacy but the new applications that we talked about the businesses are selling are being sold in the market and at a high growth. We talked about powered by Predix. That's the $1 billion of orders where we are selling the infrastructure, the Predix platform, the APM and the ServiceMax application and we are selling that into the market today, both sold through our businesses but we are selling it directly. And about 45% of the order volume is from net new customers that GE never sold before, Schindler, Gerdau, a steelmaking firm and so on.

Finally, we are working on creating an ecosystem. We well over 750 partners now. And using that to scale and leverage and create more opportunities to sell Predix, APM and ServiceMax in the world.

And so I show you the kind of partners, we have partners that are helping us, they are building applications on it or porting their applications to run, SI is helping our customers to use the technology. Resellers, who are taking this to market and reselling it. And finally, technology partners who we go to market with, but we use their technology inside our product line and we are both going and talk to customers together. And you can see the kind of partners we have, first-class great companies in the market.

And so lastly, these are wins, all within the last 12 months. Where last year PNG said, we are not a Predix customers, today we are working with them on Predix in new applications. Schneider Electric uses our service automation product. You will see us working with all kinds of companies. We are open and agnostic to any company to enable them to use and get advantage out of this technology.

So thank you very much. And I will turn it back to Nick to quiz me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -Nick Heymann

Okay. Any questions here in the audience? We got certainly some. You want to get to those?

Bill Ruh

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

The customers you have listed here, some of them may have already been driven by customers.

Bill Ruh

Yes. Some were. That's true.

Unidentified Analyst

These are not new customers then selling. They could have been [indiscernible]

Bill Ruh

That is true. There are legacy customers. With that said, many of the legacy customers were relatively new to ServiceMax, if you just look at their growth rate in the last few years. The second thing is, all of these customers become opportunities and we are chasing opportunities to sell them APM and other things. So some of them actually have been converted, not all of them. But you are absolutely correct. But they are all new customers, let's say, in that 12 months, just some of them may have been sold by ServiceMax. You are correct.

