Baidu - My SOTP Valuation Shows 44% Upside

Despite some concerns that the core search business is slowing down, there are several positive trends that will sustain its growth for several years.

In this article, I am going to discuss some aspects of Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) business and the underlying trends that support the company. I am also going to show my sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation for the stock.

Search Business and Transaction Services

The search division is Baidu's core business, which boosted growth for many years although it has slowed down recently. Some analysts started to believe that the search business is reaching saturation, lowering their growth estimates for the division. The new regulations on Chinese online advertising didn't help either. Many of Baidu's customers had to adapt their advertising practices to the new laws, and it took a while for many of them, delaying Baidu's revenue and generating a short-term contraction in advertising revenue.

Besides those one-time effects, the business is still healthy and can deliver many years of growth. We have to consider that internet penetration in China (53%) is extremely low compared to basically every developed country, and growing at mid-to-high-single-digits every year. Nonetheless, the rising internet consumption doesn't necessarily translate in higher revenue for Baidu, or at least, not in a linear way. There are two main counterforces that can offset the effects of rising internet penetration:

The transition to mobile, where monetization on search might be a bit more difficult. In any case, internet consumption as a sum of mobile and "standard" (laptop, pc, tablet) is going to benefit from a secular growth trend for many years more.

The increasing usage of mobile apps, mainly for eCommerce, as users bypass the Baidu Search engine.

On the other side, there are also positive forces beyond the simple increase in the number of internet users. An obvious positive trend is the increasing daily consumption from users. I found different estimates, but all point to increasing daily consumption. The rising internet penetration in terms of users and daily consumption has largely offset the negative effects of the transition to mobile web and mobile apps. According to WeAreSocial, users' average internet consumption through desktop declined from 3.4 hours/day to 3.3 hours/day, but the decline was more than offset by the rise in mobile internet consumption, which grew from 2.5 hours/day to 3.1 hours/day.

It would be imprecise and heavily arbitrary to try to extrapolate a growth trend from all these factors, but based on what I have seen so far and playing a bit with numbers, I think the effect of these "forces" is moderately positive at worst. I still see the market in a healthy long-term uptrend, which is further fueled by Chinese economic growth and the higher advertising spending we can expect as a result. Besides these "old" factors that are affecting revenue growth in one way or another, there is a relatively "new" factor that I think could determine a sharp increase in revenue if implemented successfully. I am referring to some new applications for Baidu search business - namely news feed and the implementation of AI-based algorithms.

Baidu, given its position as China's leading search engine, believes it can determine the average user's interest extremely quickly, which improves newsfeed ad targeting. The company intends to leverage much of its AI-powered algorithms to match products, content, and ads to users and believes their leading position allows them to do it better than any of its peers.

I don't know if they can do it better than their peers - this is something they will have to demonstrate - but there is no reason to believe that they can't do it well in absolute terms. After all, they have a privileged view on users' tastes and interest thanks to their search engine and other platforms (like their video platform iQiyi).Therefore, as the targeting technologies improve as a result of better algorithms and the implementation of AI, I do expect their revenue-per-user to increase.

Having reached over 80m newsfeed DAU in a matter of months, Baidu's newsfeed service is one of the most popular in the market. Moreover, according to management, time spent per newsfeed user is in a strong uptrend. On the other side, I think newsfeed is something that will drive revenue in the long-term, but there is some uncertainty on margins in the short-medium term for the simple reason that high investments to improve content and user experience can offset the higher revenue.

Trying to put all these aspects together, I think the core search business is in a moderate uptrend and could benefit from a sort of hidden "optionality" if the implementation of newsfeed and AI tools was successful. I would apply a P/E multiple to this division between 11x and 15x, which reflects a flat-to-modest growth scenario. I used Baidu's operating profit of the search division and estimated net income assuming a proportional (to revenue) distribution of interest expenses among the divisions. I used a 15% tax rate, rough average of the tax rate between 2014 and 2015, as the tax rate in 2016 (20.08%) was higher as a result of the exchange transaction of Qunar shares with Ctrip. This gives me a net income of $3,211 million for 2016. I expect this number to increase at least 12% this year, as last year's weakness was in part due to the one-time effects of regulation. Therefore, I use a conservative estimate of $3,596 million in net income for 2017. Applying a multiple of 11 would give a total value of $39,556 million to the division. A multiple of 15 would give a total value of $53,940 million.

Transaction services are going to be reported together with the search business and not as a separate unit anymore. Anyway, I prefer to analyze and value the two segments as two different divisions that generate some synergies. Transaction services has been a big drag on profitability, and it will continue to generate losses for the foreseeable future. The integration with the search business will make more difficult to track the effects of this division on growth and profitability, but it shouldn't be a problem if the two divisions become increasingly interconnected. I value Transaction services as the sum of:

The 60% share of Baidu Takeout Delivery, which I value at $1.5 billion based on last round of capital raise.

A 100% share in Nuomi whose valuation is calculated as follows. Nuomi's market share in 2016 was estimated to be 14%, or just 16% of Meituan-Dianping. According to cnstock.com, Metiuan-Dianping's valuation is around $12.5 billion, which would mean around $2 billion if the same price/revenue was applied to Nuomi. Nonetheless, given the scale disadvantage and the recent headwinds, I would apply a significant discount to this valuation, up to 60%, giving a total valuation of $800 million.

As a result, my valuation for Transaction Services is around $2.3 billion.

IQiyi

Baidu's online video platform iQiyi is basically the Chinese version of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), although there are some important differences in the business model, as iQiyi doesn't derive all its money from subscriptions fees but actually derives more than half of its revenue from advertising. IQiyi is the current market leader in China, but competes with many similar services from other Chinese competitors, such as Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Youku Tudou; Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZD) video; LeEco's LeTV.com; and Mgtv.com, the online streaming platform of the leading TV broadcaster Hunan Broadcasting System.

The IQiyi division, like Transaction Services, has been a significant drag on profitability, due to the high investments in content that were necessary to build the service. This trend has been there for a while, and has only worsened in recent times. In 2016, operating margin for the division was -24.5% and didn't improve last quarter, as the company reported that " iQiyi further reduced non-GAAP operating margins by 10.6 percentage points".

Investments in content will continue to be significant, as all the big players are being aggressive with their investments to enrich their services. I analyzed iQiyi in a recent article and I invite you to take a look at it if you want to know more about my view on the division's prospects. I will rather focus on the segment's valuation.

To have an idea of iQiyi's valuation, I tried to use different benchmarks to determine a range of values. The first valuation benchmark I find useful is Youku Tudou's takeover price from Alibaba. BABA's takeover price of Youku Tudou implied a valuation of $5.4 billion, against $930 million in revenue (for 2015), which translates into a P/S of 5.8.

I also identified a best case scenario that would mean applying Netflix's valuation multiples to iQiyi. Anyway, I am not comfortable with Netflix's P/S of 6.8 as the American company is already profitable and less pressured by competition (even though competition is increasing for them as well), and I don't think iQiyi's higher growth rate is enough to offset the difference. Youku Tudou is a better benchmark as it operates in the same market. Applying Youku Tudou's takeover multiple to iQiyi's 2016 revenue of $1,625 million, we have a total value for the division of $9,425 million.

SOTP Valuation

The last thing I will add to the SOTP valuation is the value of the Ctrip stake according to market values. Ctrip's market cap is $27.60 billion, while Baidu's share in the company as of December 2016 is 20.49%. This translates into a market value of $5.65 billion for Baidu's stake.

Based on these valuations, my SOTP valuation of Baidu gives the following results:

Conclusion

I tried to use conservative assumptions for the valuation of Baidu's non-core divisions, while I changed the Search business' valuation according to several scenarios. The conservative scenario that values the search business at 11x earnings is probably too pessimistic - it would mean assuming a flat future despite the positive underlying trends. The middle scenario is more reasonable and in my opinion a good representation of Baidu's fair value according to its short- to medium-term prospects. It assumes just a moderate growth that is easily achievable given the company's leading position in search and the aforementioned positive trends in internet consumption.

The real game changers are the newsfeed, the implementation of AI and the ongoing integration of O2O services with the Search business. The company's goal is to increase monetization thanks to the AI-powered algorithms that can help match products, content, and ads to users. If the company manages to deliver results on this front, the whole search business will be lifted as a result of higher revenue per user and higher advertising revenue from both mobile users and desktop users. I think that in that case, a 44% upside given by my SOTP valuation in the "positive" scenario shows the minimum upside potential. I think the company is on the right track and I see upside for BIDU from the current levels.

