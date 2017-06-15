Bitcoin Misses $3,000 Due To Issues... And The 'Flippening' May Happen

Bitcoin is selling off after yet another near miss on the $3,000.00 level. The fact is that while there is a great deal of buzz around the crypto-currency, there are also a lot of problems, or growing pains. As more and more surges occur and the excitement and fervor of a market making new, all-time highs draws in more and more participants, that rush of excitement is straining the exchanges. This is problematic for the growing industry. And, advances in the currency may depend upon the system improving speed and efficiency if the really big players are ever going to step in. For now, the crypto-currency looks heavy and I am beginning to think this selling may have legs.



The $3,000.00 level saw another near miss.

The actual high was $2,980.00 (On PoloniEx), and saw a drop of exactly $500.00 to $2,480.00 before recovering somewhat. That was a drop of some 16.78%. Now, that lower level is being tested.



I am thinking that if the level is not supported we may see a test of the $2,000.00 level which would end up being a massive move from top to bottom.



The big problem, or the growing pain, for Bitcoin is the exchanges being bogged down. From personal experience, I can tell you that although the price of BTCUSD may have traded at a limit you have for buying or selling, that does not mean you will get filled. Or, if you do get filled, it may be a good solid hour until that happens. Then, there is not telling what price you will get despite having a limit order in.



This is where the problems start. Bitcoin is a startup, if you will. There needs to be a legitimate system for trading BTCUSD. Some of the online trading platforms are trading Bitcoin. That trend is growing and works. But, if a major investment bank were to step in and provide a trading platform then there would be a rush into the currency.



And, it is getting to the point where that may happen very soon as Goldman Sachs has started to cover Bitcoin. This is the first step to getting BTC up to being a major trading platform.



What I would like to see is one of the big investment banks step in and provide a platform to allow trading. However, the other side of that is that the Bitcoin enthusiasts do not like the big banks. It is almost a slap at them for this. The entire premise of Bitcoin is that it is free of “Big Brother”, like a big bank. This is exactly what is happening.

Morgan Stanley wants the code inside Bitcoin transactions to be available to regulators. This is one of the reasons that Bitcoin came into existence, to keep away from regulators.



Whatever happens with Bitcoin, it better hurry up. What is also happening is that Etherium is getting close to surpassing Bitcoin in market capitalization; the current ETH market capitalization is about 78% of BTC after this weekend’s push higher. They are calling this phenomenon of ETH overtaking BTC the “flippening”.

My “fear” is that ETH surpasses BTC. And, another well-founded “fear” I have is that BTC not only gets surpassed but relegated to the obsolescence bin. Etherium is technically a better currency than Bitcoin. I say the world should fear not that I have very much to lose despite what skin I have in the game. I am diversified, heavily (But, predominantly write about BTC because of its headlines and recognition). That name recognition, and the fact that there are some 850 different Alt-Coins gives the mainstream pause when thinking of getting involved in the currency.



If the infrastructure were to be built and supported for BTC but then ETH were to overtake Bitcoin, then this hampers the progress of the crypto-currencies.



The exchanges getting overloaded is a major concern for anyone wanting to get involved in trading the crypto-currencies. Personally, I have used options as a tool in working out some of the ways I deal with the exchange’s problems when I trade.



I wonder about two things, both being related. Will ETH take over BTC, and if so, will there be a drain in BTC traders and by consequence will BTC never even cross $3,000.00? The thing with ETH is that it is simply a better currency when looked at versus BTC. Bitcoin has growing pains just being a currency, let alone the problems with the exchanges.



The biggest problem with BTC is the scaleability. One of the driving factors in BTC is the fact that the crypto-currency does not scale up to the size it is becoming quite so easily. This will eventually be problematic and there has been talk for a long time of a hard fork happening, where two camps of individuals with opposing ideas on how to deal with the scaleability issue, split the currency, per se. But, with Etherium, there is no scalability issue. Those issues were dealt with from the very beginning.



If BTC fails to gain a bid tone, while at the same time ETC gains more momentum, and the flippening happens, $3,000.00 may never happen. In fact, we may see $300.00 for BTC long before we see a new all-time high.



This may be a very important moment for Bitcoin. For the first time in a very long time, I think I am going to stay out and watch the show from the sidelines. But, I will have a finger on the trigger. However, with the potential of massive moves and surges as individuals pick and choose sides, I am not expecting any orders I push through to get filled very quickly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.