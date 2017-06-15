GameStop Corp. - Is It The Next Blockbuster?

The technology is not there, yet that would allow such a swift transformation of the industry.

Investors fear that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will become the next Blockbuster and so the pessimism results in very depressed valuation. The company currently trades at multiples of 7 price to forward earnings and 6 price to free cash-flow. That is very cheap and therefore grabbed my attention to research the company. Truthfully, the whole brick and mortar industry is undergoing structural change of digitization. In addition, investor fears are amplified by the technological advancement of the cloud business. And so, there are many similarities that resemble the Blockbuster story but there are also crucial distinctions. Before making an investment decision one needs to evaluate these similarities and differences hence I provide my analysis.

Industry challenges

GameStop Corp is doing business in one of the most challenging industries these days. The industry is facing a disruption from change in consumer behavior towards digital purchases. In addition, the industry is challenged by technological advance where physical products are disappearing from the market in the favor of the cloud. These are the exact challenges that Blockbuster was facing a couple of years ago and so the investors' pain from that investment is still fresh. Similarly, GameStop Corp is challenged by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) the same way as Blockbuster was challenged years ago. Amazon provided alternative to selling physical DVD's already in 2004 and so Blockbuster renting business was challenged by DVD's being cheaper and comfortable to buy online compared to renting. However, this was hardly the reason why the company went out of business. Had that been the case, the companies such as Barnes & Nobles (NYSE:BKS) specializing on selling books would already ceased to exist. And even nowadays, Barnes & Nobles is cash-flow positive and owns more than 600 physical stores. The company was able to adapt to changing behavior and technological advancement and stayed profitable even in this environment.

Source: Barnes & Noble Inc 10K 2016

Therefore judging from the survival in the book retailers, the specialized retailer focused on gaming may be able to survive as well. In addition, I would tend to think the overall market for books is rather a declining business compared to booming gaming industry. Hence, the probability of surviving the Amazon challenge could be quite high.

The direct competitor

However, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) became a more significant threat to Blockbuster than Amazon. First, the company started offering DVD rentals business with much higher customer satisfaction and home delivery. Also, the subscription services and no late delivery fees quickly stole customers from Blockbuster. And so Blockbuster started losing money from 2005 and was never able to recover. It is important to say that Netflix started offering a streaming service only in 2008.

Source: Business Insider

Therefore, Blockbuster was not a victim of technological disruption but a victim of the inability to compete in competitive environment. Yes, Netflix's success story can be replicated in the gaming market as well but at the moment there is not a company that would offer such services. It would need to be a company that has a platform with most of the games available and could be played on the cloud. The cost for storing and owning such games are much higher than in the DVD business. In addition, there are more platforms that compete with each other. And finally, the platform would need to be customized and allow each user to save data. I don't think the technology is there yet that would offer all of those options. And so this is not a direct threat yet.

Cloud

However, there is another threat that the industry is facing. Investors see the future in the cloud. Perhaps 10 years from now, there will be no need to have a physical copy and everything would be downloadable from cloud. The management made a counterargument that one DVD can have around 4GB whereas one game can be 40GB and more. Therefore the obstacle to store is 10 times higher and the download time is 10 times longer. Which is a bit uncomfortable for the customers.

Source: GameStop Corp Investor's Day Presentation

Nevertheless, the technology is advancing and perhaps in a couple of years from now the games will be either available on the platform or quickly downloadable from the cloud. In the meantime because of technological progress, the company may diversify enough that it will not depend on physical sales.

Diversification

The management expects to have 50% of operating income from non-physical products by 2019.

Source: GameStop Corp Investor's Day Presentation

This translates to $300m to $350m of operating earnings which is just enough to cover capital expenditures in the amount of $110m to $120m, taxes in the amount of $100m and partial dividend payments in the amount of $100m. In addition to that, there is still an upside from selling the physical products such as new consoles and equipment.

Outlook

There is a high anticipation of new consoles and gadgets coming in the market that may provide a further boost to the earnings. Management and analysts' outlook for next year earnings translates to approximately $350m to $400m in free cash for the company. Using 102m shares outstanding this will result in free cash at 3.5 to 4 per share.

Source: Finance.yahoo.com

Source: GameStop Corp 4Q 2016 Earnings Release

And so the company trades at 5.5 - 6 times future free-cash. In my point of view, this is very depressed valuation and so I am willing to bet on a possible recovery stemming from higher diversification of revenue streams and new consoles coming in the market. Therefore, the expected performance does not resemble the Blockbuster story. In addition, GameStop Corp is highly profitable.

Historical performance

I know the historical performance is not an indication of the future performance. But, it gives us an indication of how well the management was managing the company in the past. And, in my point of view the results were outstanding. The company was able to operate every year with operating margin between 6-7% and it is still projecting this profitability with flat revenues going forward.

Source: GameStop Corp 10K's

The free cash-flow is enough to cover capital expenditures, dividend payments and reinvestment into the business which is a sign of a healthy business.

Source: GameStop Corp 2016 10K

Also, the balance sheet is sound with very low debt compared to EBITDA. Therefore, Gamestop Corp may actually be a sound investment at these levels.

Takeaway

My conclusion is that the company operates in very challenging industry. But, every company now faces a disruption from advancement in the technology across the whole brick and mortar retailers as well as car manufacturers. In my point of view, the company has a plenty of time to diversify from the challenges and it is on a right track of doing that. Therefore, my conclusion is that it will not end up with the same destiny as Blockbuster.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GME over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.