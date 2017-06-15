Southern Company: Vogtle Or No Vogtle, This Utility Is A Buy

On June 12, Southern Company (NYSE:SO) opened 1% higher on the news that Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSYY) Westinghouse subsidiary has struck a deal with the utility holding firm to complete the half-built Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia.

Despite the deal, uncertainty still hangs over Vogtle, as a Georgia Public Service Commission consultant told the Wall Street Journal that it was 'not economic' for the Vogtle plant's construction to continue. Nonetheless, the Toshiba deal has allowed Southern Company to rally.

Does this rally make Southern Company a buy at this time? The answer, in my view, is yes, as at the moment the company seems fairly valued and offers shareholders value for money.

Currently, Southern Company is trading in the low-$50 range at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a forward P/E ratio of 16.48 and offers a dividend yield of 4.53%. TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) rates Southern Company as a buy with an A- rating, stating that its current P/E ratio:

indicates a discount compared to an average of 21.34 for the Electrical Utilities industry and a discount compared to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) average of 25.74.

In addition, the 4.53% dividend yield is substantial, and while the 82.60% payout ratio seems high, the dividend seems sustainable due to the revenue and net income figures that Southern Company has reported over the 2012-2016 period.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 16.54 billion 2.42 billion 2013 17.09 billion 1.71 billion 2014 18.47 billion 2.03 billion 2015 17.49 billion 2.42 billion 2016 19.90 billion 2.49 billion

The stability of the dividend is further ensured by the company's total debt to total capital ratio of 64.18%, as Southern Company holds $109.70 billion in total assets against $47.46 billion in total debt. The high debt is to be expected of a utility, which typically possesses an asset-heavy infrastructure and engages in large-scale projects such as the Vogtle plant. Combine this relatively healthy position with the fact that Southern Company holds $1.98 billion in cash, and the company seems poised to continue paying consecutively rising dividends, as it has been doing since 2002.

Furthermore, Southern Company retain the two key advantages I highlighted about it when I first wrote about it in March last year:

Utilities are government regulated and geographically specific. Building power plants is expensive. So is switching electricity providers. These factors provide Southern Company with a natural monopoly over the markets within which it operates, and the government ensures that price gouging cannot occur. This combination of regulation and monopoly provides Southern Company with great stability. The utility provider is not going anywhere soon, making it a relatively safe long-term bet.

That Southern Company is an excellent long-term holding is not a fact I would dispute, and it seems to currently serve as an example of "a wonderful company at a fair price." After all, Southern Company's five-year average P/E ratio is 19.3 and its five-year average dividend yield is 4.56%. These averages are not far from Southern Company's current P/E ratio of 19.03 and current dividend yield of 4.53%, making the company seem fairly valued at this time.

Some investors may think that what the Georgia Public Service Commission's consultant told the Wall Street Journal about the economic infeasibility of the Vogtle plant means that a cheaper price will be available further down the line, and that could be true. But that does not mean that Southern Company is expensive now. It is trading 6.26% below its 52-week high, 10.87% above its 52-week low, is close to its five-year P/E average and five-year dividend yield average, and offers a sustainable 4.53% dividend. Long-term investors would therefore be well advised to give Southern Company serious consideration at this time.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.