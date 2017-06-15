Uber: Is Kalanick's Departure A Win For Waymo?

Rethink Technology business briefs for June 14, 2017.

No more Toe-Stepping at Uber

Source: Forbes

The report of Eric Holder, former Attorney General in the Obama Administration, on Uber (Private:UBER) was explosive, even though it avoided explicit enumeration of abuses. Instead, the report focused on corrective actions, but the picture that emerges from those recommendations is not only of a sexist and racist corporate culture, but of a culture with a casual disregard for law and ethics.

For instance, the use of alcohol and illegal drugs at work was apparently tolerated, if not encouraged. The report states:

Uber should take steps to provide clear guidelines about acceptable and unacceptable uses of alcohol and strictly prohibit the use of controlled substances, including prohibiting consumption of alcohol during core work hours and prohibiting consumption of non-prescription controlled substances during core work hours, at work events, or at other work-sponsored events.

In its recommendations, the terms "ethics" or "ethical" are used four times in one paragraph in conjunction with corrective actions recommended in the report:

The Board should create an Oversight Committee. For example, the Board could create an Ethics and Culture Committee or a similar body. A committee of this nature could be organized as a standing committee of the Board, the purpose of which is to oversee Uber's efforts and enhance a culture of ethical business practices, diversity, and inclusion within the organization. The activities of the committee could involve meeting with senior members of management who are responsible for ethics, Compliance, Human Resources, and risk. This committee could establish and monitor metrics that are intended to measure compliance with Uber's business values, and the promotion of an ethical and inclusive environment. Alternatively, this committee could focus solely on Uber's remediation of recent issues. [emphasis mine]

The report also recommended a "reformulation" of some of the more notorious "values" espoused by Travis Kalanick:

To achieve this reformulation of the values, there are several steps Uber should undertake . . . reduce the overall number of values, and eliminate those values which have been identified as redundant or as having been used to justify poor behavior, including Let Builders Build, Always Be Hustlin', Meritocracy and Toe-Stepping, and Principled Confrontation. . .

Of course, right at the top of the list of recommendations was Kalanick himself:

The Board should evaluate the extent to which some of the responsibilities that Mr. Kalanick has historically possessed should be shared or given outright to other members of senior management. The search for a Chief Operating Officer should address this concern to some extent.

Kalanick is now on indefinite leave of absence.

Did Waymo find the smoking gun?

In fact, as the WSJ points out, there isn't much left of Uber's senior management. Uber is currently searching for a COO, a CFO, a general counsel, and a marketing chief. According to the WSJ, the company will now be run by a committee of 14 heads of various departments, including legal, human resources, communications, etc.

Although the abuses implied in the Holder report are onerous and deplorable, one has to wonder if that's all there is to it. One gets the impression that no one wants to get too close to Uber's upper management because Something Very Bad is about to happen.

In my June 7 Tech Brief, under "Alphabet's Waymo looks for the smoking gun in Uber case", I had reported on Judge William Alsup's decision to require that Uber turn over a "due diligence" report prepared by Uber's lawyers concerning the acquisition of Anthony Levandowski's startup Otto. It was the acquisition of Otto that brought Levandowski into Uber after he left his former employer, Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo.

Waymo's lawyers believe that the report will shed light on the actions of Levandowski, whom it accuses of using Waymo trade secrets in the design of Uber's autonomous vehicle system. Perhaps the report will shed a great deal of light, implicating others at Uber in the process. I can't wait to see it.

Apple opens up under Cook

Lately there have been a number of interviews and statements to the press by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) executives, and the executives of Apple suppliers. These statements have concerned future Apple work in augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, a possible acquisition of Toshiba's memory business, and even details of future products such as Mac Pro and iPhone.

These disclosures have not been made by anonymous sources but openly by high level executives of Apple and its partner companies. This necessarily was done with Apple's full knowledge. It seems that Apple's culture of secrecy is beginning to wane.

Apple's culture of secrecy was a little dysfunctional. Apple under Jobs sought to carefully control and regulate the flow of information out of the company. But by virtue of its secretiveness, it was achieving exactly the opposite. Apple was relinquishing control of the flow of information to the media, which could put forth almost any rumor as fact and have it accepted. The media was filling the vacuum left by Apple.

Apple's greater openness is a positive for investors and analysts. It means that the flow of information in the media will contain less random noise and more direct communication from Apple.

