Shaw's Recent Transactions Warrant It New Shareholders

Dividend growth has been and will continue to be anemic as Shaw pours cash into it's wireless offering

Shaw (SJR) entered the Canadian cellular market in 2015 with the acquisition of Wind Mobile, which has since been rebranded as ‘Freedom’. Many analysts were skeptical of Shaw’s move; it seemed like too little, too late, They also worried Shaw would stretch itself thin, amassing another C$1.6 billion in debt. The company quickly rectified the prior fear with a sale of Shaw Media, a sale I didn’t like, but understood. This quelled any fears of Shaw stretching itself too thin. Here we are two years later, and the second concern is being quelled. Shaw is selling its ViaWest division to go all in and acquire more spectrum to feed its ever growing wireless network. While I think this is a painful but good move, value investors should move to another Canadian telecom while growth investors hop on the growth train. I’ll be discussing what Shaw is losing and gaining with these transactions

I previously concluded that the moving away from legacy businesses like cable to high growth wireless, made sense in the long term. With that said, this transaction has made it more clear than ever, Shaw is not for the same investor as it was in 2015...



I’ll miss ViaWest

ViaWest is a painful asset to let go. Shaw had the best timing I’ve ever seen on a major purchase. They bought ViaWest in 2014 for US $1.2 billion when the Canadian dollar traded above par. Today they’ve been able to sell it for US $1.675 billion. But with the Canadian dollar's sharp decline over the past three years, Shaw received C$2.3 billion, effectively providing a 33% return per year before profits… Kudos! Unfortunately, Shaw gave up the crown jewel of their portfolio.

Source:Shaw 2016 annual report

See. ViaWest was Shaw’s fastest growing division (arguably wireless, but that involved massive capex). Revenue grew by 35% YOY and operating income almost kept up. Selling a stagnating segment like Shaw Media is one thing, but selling one fast growing division to grow another is different… At least Shaw fetched a pretty penny for it.

What is Shaw planning for Wireless?

This gets much more interesting, it may even begin to justify the sale of ViaWest. Management made some interesting comments in their press release on the concurrent transactions. Management’s bullet points were the following:

Addition of low-band spectrum is a significant milestone towards improving network coverage and quality across Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Canadians will benefit by having Shaw put this spectrum to use and continuing to offer true facilities-based competition and affordable wireless services on a more robust network Enhanced financial flexibility going forward with pro forma net debt to EBITDA below 2.0x

I’ll speak more to the coverage acquired below, but in short, this acquisition can make Shaw’s network competitive with the ‘Big 3’ in key urban markets. Shaw made note multiple times of the strength of their balance sheet. The company is now the least levered of the big Canadian telecoms and will provide them with ample cash to continue its LTE rollout.

Shaw needs a new set of shareholders

With these recent actions by Shaw, I think the company has become more interesting for growth rather than income oriented investors. Shaw has sold two cash cow businesses that provided stable cash flow to grow one that is not really contributing to the bottom line right now. Shaw has not grown their distribution since the Wind Mobile acquisition in late 2015 and its payout ratio is now over 100%. That’s not to say the dividend is at all in danger (the company knew this was coming and has a terrific balance sheet) but there are a lot of moving parts while Shaw develops its wireless network. With that said, every other Canadian telecom is growing their dividend right now and have higher yields with lower payout ratios. For example, Shaw’s competitor BCE (BCE) has a yield almost 20% higher with growth and a lower payout ratio.

BCE: Exceptional wireless performance: 107,265 postpaid net additions; service revenue up 5.7% on 3.7% higher blended ARPU; 5.0% adjusted EBITDA growth

Rogers (RCI): Strong financial and subscriber performance in Wireless • Service revenue and adjusted operating profit growth of 7% • Postpaid net additions of 60,000, up 46,000 year on year • Postpaid churn of 1.10%, down 7 basis points year on year

Telus (TU): Industry-leading wireless postpaid churn of 0.93 per cent combined with strong ARPU growth of 3.9 per cent, yields best-in-class lifetime revenue per client of $5,550 Wireless network revenue and EBITDA growth of 6.4 per cent and 7.4 per cent respectively

Investors can expect Shaw to grow much quicker than this and may actually create major trouble for the aforementioned wireless operators. Freedom Mobile always undercut its competitors by 30-50%, but their network was subpar. Shaw is fixing that with this spectrum acquisition. Shaw will deploy 700mhz AWS spectrum (for laymen: the lower the frequency the better the penetration is, AWS spectrum is a necessity for high-speed wireless indoors etc) and will have enough spectrum to have a network up there with the big guys. Shaw does not intend to change the market positioning of Freedom either. Within a year, Shaw will have a competitive network in major urban centres while being 30-50% cheaper. Shaw will be competing in Canada’s largest wireless markets, with networks already operational in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. These are the markets currently without 4 competitors. Shaw has conveniently skipped markets that already have a discount operator. Shaw is half the size of the smallest of the Big 3, Telus and one quarter that of the behemoth BCE. For them to already cover about half of the Canadian population (Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, London etc) with their network already and a market cap of only C$13 billion it's easy to see the potential Shaw carries.

The Big 3 need to act



Telus (being Shaw's direct competitor the west) is already feeling the heat from their aggressive pricing in wireline and wireless.

To quote Telus' CEO during his Globe and Mail interview:

For example, he said, "it will be a long time" before Freedom Mobile can match Telus on network quality and reliability or the range of smartphones it offers.

A 'long time' is shaping up to be about 2 years. Shaw's competitors should look into how they intend to differentiate themselves against Shaw' disruptive pricing and rapidly improving network. Telus should have a couple or worries. Shaw's internet offerings are also faster than what Telus can offer on its existing network. Selling faster speeds really doesn't cost Shaw anymore and they've been marketing 150Mbps service across their markets for C$50 without promotion or contract. Telus has been charging almost twice that for 1/3rd the speed. I'll be interested to see if this leads to increased promotion and or subscriber losses going forward at Telus.

Conclusion

Shaw is a completely different story than it was in 2015. It has shifted from being a dividend growth story with a myriad of strong legacy businesses to a growth story. Dividend growth investors should consider switching to one of Canada’s other large telcos. I do not see Shaw raising their dividend in the near future until Freedom Mobile is up to snuff with its competitors, and that will take at least two years. For those who are happy to take a 4% yield while Shaw ramps up for some seriously impressive growth, it would be wise to accumulate some shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJR, RCI, BCE, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.