The MnM Portfolio, July 2017 Supplement - A Fundamental Review Of The Portfolio

Even with the continued rally we’ve seen in the stock market, there are still positions inside and outside of the portfolio which I am comfortable adding to.

My Fundamental Review Process

It's been a while since I have had the time to present a fundamental review of my portfolio, dating back nearly a year now. Periodically, I review my portfolio's holdings to both take stock of how my holdings are doing, but also to assist with the allocation of incoming dividends. I rely heavily upon the data crunching done by FASTgraphs.com and then crunch the data a little on my own for further analysis.

As I have matured in my investing and research, my fundamental analysis too has morphed. I still have a long-term outlook as retirement is many years away, but with that in mind, I look not only to P/E multiples and dividend yields, but have also begun to put more importance on investing in companies that are also growing their earnings.

This being said, throughout my dividend growth journey I have tried to employ a value-approach to my investing and reinvesting of dividends, focusing on investing in companies trading off of their historical P/E ratios and not chasing stocks that have run up.

Recently I have expanded the analysis a bit, to add in the companies' earnings growth factor, creating something of a PEG ratio to complement the P/E ratio. At the end of the day I am looking to buy shares of dividend growth stocks who are trading off of their historical P/E ratios and also have a relatively low PEG Ratio (sub-3 in the current environment). Once I have the fundamental picture, I work to understand why the stocks are trading where they are and if I am bullish on their long term prospects and comfortable with the risks associated with investing in them.

A fundamental view of the portfolio

For the analysis I will present below, I obtained stock price as well as P/E ratios and growth rates from FASTgraphs.com. Using these figures I first compared the current P/E to the historical P/E (think of this as the average P/E) over a five-year timeframe to assess where the stocks are trading relative to their historical multiples. I then pulled the earnings growth rates from FASTgraphs.com for the same timeframe and divided the current P/E by it to determine a PEG ratio, basically to see how much I am paying for their ability to grow their earnings.

When I reviewed the data I highlighted those stocks in red which tended to have both excessive P/E ratios as well as high PEG ratios. These tend to be overbought and in some cases also had very little growth. Items highlighted in green tended to be trading below historical P/E ratios and generally had high levels of growth.

If you have read my articles over the last nine months, my stock purchases have been largely from the stocks highlighted in green. I have bought shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Hormel (NYSE:HRL), and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH). I also have been building VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) but would like to see it pull back closer to $50 a share before I add more. As far as the REITs go, I feel the fundamentals support Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) well, and I have begun building up my position in Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND). I would caution that since LAND is very small, the metrics are somewhat skewed.

With regard to my watch list, I have included Broadridge (NYSE:BR), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Visa (NYSE:V) as some of the stocks I am interested in. At this point I am debating whether to add Smucker and Constellation to the portfolio. Both are appealing to me and could be better long term prospects as opposed to stalled out portfolio holdings such as Coca-Cola and Bemis. The other stocks in the watch list are too expensive right now and would need to pull back in price before I would consider adding them to the portfolio.

Takeaways

I will start by saying that the fundamentals on their own do not give the entire picture of a stock. I will assert; however, that they are a very important tool to be used in determining whether or not to buy shares of a certain stock, particularly for dividend growth investors.

It seems to me that we now find ourselves in an aging bull market, where stocks that might once have traded at 13x - 15x earnings, are now trading at 18x - 20x earnings. When I look over the portfolio I see several companies whose growth has stalled out, yet still trade at high multiples. For example, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is losing the yogurt wars yet still trades at 19x earnings. Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have seen abysmal growth rates for some time yet both find themselves trading at over 22x earnings. I have generally avoided adding to any of these.

While those mentioned above have stalled out, several great dividend growth stocks such as 3M (NYSE:MMM), McCormick (NYSE:MKC) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) have become victims of their own success. They have simply run up too much in price to justify adding to them. If I'm going to pay over 20x earnings for any stock, it has to be a stock that features a robust earnings growth rate such as Starbucks, Hormel or Sysco (NYSE:SYY).

I hope that the analysis and breakdown of my fundamental review process was of benefit to you in your dividend growth journey. As you can see, from a fundamental perspective, I still see opportunities, even in an inflated market. I have not yet decided on whether or not to replace any of the stalled out stocks in the portfolio. I am encouraged by the recent trends in Emerson and Proctor & Gamble, and have no concerns with Travelers, but will be doing some research on potentially replacing Bemis with Constellation Brands and Coca-Cola with JM Smucker. I generally do not like to sell holdings, but I am feeling more and more that the portfolio could use a shot of growth.

