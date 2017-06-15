Crisis In Qatar: Triple Play Opportunities In Oil, Gas And Gold

Direct action by the Saudi-coalition risks provoking an Iranian response sparking a stampede to the ultimate flight to safety – gold along with sharp upward movement in oil & gas prices despite.

I believe that the Saudi-coalition blockade tactic of Qatar is more about Saudi Arabia than Qatar's politically and financially 'incorrect' behavior of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and alleged anti-Saudi groups. Additionally the Saudis have muzzled Al-Jazeera, a frequent critic of Saudi policies, which operates out of Qatar.

For the Saudis, on the surface it looks like a good public relations campaign which presents them and their coalition as the bulwark against alleged supporters of terrorism and insuring stability in the region.

But the timing of such a high-risk move is the key with respect to successive events:

1. US government approval of an estimated $110 billion in American military aid. The total package is more like a line of credit because it's not fully itemized which requires specific approval on each package. Just recently a $500 million package for "precision guided munitions" was narrowly approved (53-47) by the Senate.

2. OPEC's agreement to extend production quotas are failing because of weak demand growth, increased US shale oil production and increased OPEC member production by Libya and Nigeria who are exempt from the production quota agreement.

3. President Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia.

4. Alleged anti-Saudi statements on a Qatari government website.

A blockade had to be months in the making to successfully gather a powerful coalition against Qatar which required only a pretext to implement it. This underscores the ferocity and perhaps desperation of the Saudis whose earlier attempts to dissuade Qatar's alleged anti-Saudi activities since the rise and fall of the Arab Spring of 20011 failed.

For investors this is when things get rather interesting with respect to opportunities in increasing oil, gas and gold prices. Already public sector investors are pouring more money into that ultimate investment safe haven - gold - as articulated in The Financial Times article on 9 June 2017 entitled State Investors Stock Up On Record Gold Reserves Amid Uncertainty.

Investors desiring a superb 35-minute background and review of this unfolding situation can listen to The Qatar-Gulf Crisis: Implications for Energy and Geopolitics as presented by the Columbia Energy Exchange audio podcast on 12 June 2017. Those investors seeking to understand specific issues can skip to the desired topic(s) in the audio podcast as follows:

Topic - Minutes

Energy risks: 5m-9m

Geopolitical and regional dynamics: 9m-16m

Qatar's Iranian relationship: 18m-20m

Qatar's economic challenges: 28m-30m

Qatar's future reliability as a LNG supplier: 30m-31m.

For those investors who prefer a print reference, the NY Times article How the Saudi-Qatar Rivalry, Now Combusting, Reshaped the Middle East provides a superb comprehensive overview of the tit-for-tat between these rivals since the Arab Spring 2011.

For this reason my recommended investment choices are oil (Vanguard Energy Index Fund, ETF - VDE), gas (Fidelity Select Natural Gas - FSNGX) and gold (iShares Gold Trust - IAU) all of which I have a long position.

This blockade represents the aggressive opening of a new front against Iran. The Saudis are already stretched thin in foreign campaigns, namely in Yemen where they are caught in a financially draining Vietnam-style quagmire which they thought would be a short military campaign. For this reason the Saudis need to wrap this up quickly and force Qatar to acquiesce to their demands before other elements and countries enter the mix on behalf of Qatar.

With respect to negotiation tactics & options, Qatar can play hardball and prolong the negotiations, even stall them putting Saudi Arabia in a corner. This could fracture the cohesiveness of the coalition. A Saudi failure to get Qatar to politically and financially 'disown' anti-Saudi, anti-coalition groups puts the Saudis in the unenviable position of considering Plan B - military action which would provoke Iran to act thus triggering a genuine crisis.

The good news is that the Saudis won't budge militarily without tacit US approval making the US the de facto broker especially with a 10,000 troop US Central Command HQ in Qatar. With Qatar's native population of 300,000 and a geographic area smaller than Vermont, the Saudis can simply walk in.

But the more high-profile and high-risk Saudis engage in, the greater potential blowback internally and externally. The only success the Saudis have had was when they intervened in March 2011 at the request of the Bahrain government to quell anti-government protests.

But time is against the Saudis because according to the 13 June 2017 article in the news website Al-Monitor, "Turkish Military Will Protect Qatari Regime If Necessary" by former Turkish military advisor (2002-2008) Metin Gurcan now journalist. According to the article the Turkish parliament has authorized a brigade-sized force of about 5,000 troops to be sent to Qatar adding to the 90 Turkish troops already stationed just outside of Doha. According to Mssr Gurcan, speculation is that Erdogan is returning the favor to Qatari's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, after a 150 elite Qatari force arrived one day after the coup attempt in Ankara last July to provide "close quarters protection" of Erdogan for four days which the Turkish government has "neither confirmed nor denied."

Since the mid-1990s the Gulf Co-Operation Council (NYSEARCA:GCC) has deemed Qatar a maverick, a regional anomaly, playing all sides as the ultimate broker politically and financially especially with its connections to Iran which, in the eyes of the Saudis, represents an existential threat.

In my opinion Qatar will continue its 'maverick' leadership style during these discussions provoking a sharp rise in geopolitical tensions which will spark a rally in oil, gas and gold prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU, FSNGX, VDE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.