The Upside To Europe's Crisis Years

With the markets in the U.S. trading close to all-time highs as measured by the Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq, Europe is still a laggard.

But now that the risks for investing in Europe have subsided substantially with Marine Le Pen losing the French election, Europe is picking up the pace. And that's why our latest opportunity comes out of Europe.

Le Pen was the far-right nationalist candidate who promised to initiate "Frexit," a move out of the euro and the eurozone by the French. Unlike Brexit, Frexit would have been devastating. The United Kingdom's exit via Brexit is less damaging, as the U.K. was not a part of the currency union. It will still trade with the rest of Europe, its largest trading partner.

A French exit, however, would have precipitated a collapse in the currency, and that damage would have had a Lehman Brothers type of effect on markets globally.

But there's more to the Europe story than what's happening in France.

In Italy, Matteo Renzi is poised to take back power just a few months after resigning from his position as Italy's prime minister.

In Spain, Mariano Rajoy is leading a minority government after losing support in last year's election. But sentiment to leave the euro in both Italy and Spain is starting to lose steam. That will be cemented by the results from France.

Even Europe's black sheep, Greece, is beginning to show some signs of recovery after massive austerity measures.

I'll be frank. I am not a proponent of the European Union. I think it is an artificial construct that was not thought out well. As an economic and political union, it will always be at odds with the lack of social unity.

Nonetheless, Europe is cheap. Real estate is a bargain for sure, but so are the shares of Europe's largest companies.

As you can see in the chart below, European stocks are well behind those in the U.S. The chart by itself signifies little. But to add some perspective to the situation, European shares have historically tracked gains in U.S. shares almost identically.

The split occurred after the Great Recession. The U.S. acted to stimulate the markets almost immediately by lowering rates and injecting trillions of dollars into the system, essentially printing money from thin air to force investors back into risky assets like stocks and real estate. The alternative was to lose money by keeping cash in the bank.

It worked... The U.S. markets have been on a tear ever since.

In Europe, the crisis played out longer. Unemployment soared into the double digits, and housing prices collapsed, as did company profits.

While slow to react, the European Union finally took the same route as the U.S. by embarking on a massive quantitative easing policy, reducing interest rates while at the same time injecting hundreds of billions of euros into the market.

To encourage risk-taking, many European banks went even further by adopting negative interest rates that would make it so depositors would be charged money for leaving cash sitting in their accounts.

Currencies in the region came tumbling down versus the dollar and other global currencies, making Europe an attractive destination for capital.

The confluence of cheap currencies, an accommodative central bank and cheap asset prices began to attract interest and capital.

But last summer, it looked like things were about to unravel. First, it was Brexit. Then there was a rise in populism and nationalism worldwide. Elections in the U.S. contributed to this feeling of uncertainty for the markets. Then, earlier this year, the Netherlands and Italy swung back from right-leaning to center. France is doing it as well (based on the recent election).

This swing back to the middle - or even slightly to the left - may not sit well for people with a different political bent. But from the vantage point of investors, it means less uncertainty... and that fosters confidence in investing in the markets.

The eurozone economies are growing again, showing annualized GDP growth coming in at 1.7% for this year if the trend continues. By comparison, the U.S. reported GDP growth of 0.7% for the last quarter.

With the clouds of political uncertainty lifted for now, European shares could catch up to the valuations of their U.S. counterparts in the coming years.

The way to play this move is through the SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (NYSE: FEZ). This fund holds 50 of the largest companies in Europe, with heavier weighting assigned to France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

The fund's largest holdings are companies that stand to benefit from a sustained recovery, which I think is in the cards for the region.

If the European recovery continues, as I believe it will, we could see double-digit gains from this position over the next 12 to 30 months.

It's a value investing opportunity no investor should miss.

