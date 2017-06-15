Seeking Alpha Interviews: John Mason

Italy is not alone in Europe - even Germany is facing stagnation, but recent elections hold some hope for the future.

In the eleventh episode of Seeking Alpha Interviews, LilaMax's Jane King sits down with Seeking Alpha author John Mason, who is fresh off a 17 day trip to northern Italy and in the midst of writing a book on the EU, to discuss the state of affairs in Italy and in Europe in general.

Italy is not the power it once was after World War II. There's a net outflow of university students - most are travelling abroad for education and job opportunities. Homeowners in Venice and Lake Como are taking advantage of the sharing economy and renting out their homes on Airbnb (Private:AIRB). While fears of a EU disintegration are real, the hope is leaders are creating enough momentum to get France, Italy and Germany to move in sync and work out pragmatic solutions to the myriad problems facing the Union.