As widely expected, the Fed raised rates between 1 and 1.25%, citing growth in U.S. employment but also noting a weak inflation rate. Kim Parlee speaks with Beata Caranci, Chief Economist, TD Bank Group, about what was surprising in the statement and how the outlook has changed.
Fed Raises Rates Citing Rising Job Rate
