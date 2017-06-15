It's Just As Bad As The 1930s

TV talking heads tell you that the economy is getting better. Not true! While government propaganda is better, John explains, what is true.

Over the last 10 years, the U.S. economy has grown at EXACTLY the same rate as during the 1930s! Doesn't it stand to reason? Borrow too much money and the weight of debt makes it hard to do things that used to be easy. This truism is now (finally!) hitting home, and blame is being apportioned. But are the right people and real reasons for this malaise being blamed? No wonder gold is starting the next leg of a secular bull market.

The 1930s were marvelous for gold mining. Michael updates us on the progress of the gold bull market as well as the new bear markets in the dollar and U.S. debt.

John Rubino runs the popular financial website DollarCollapse.com. He is co-author, with GoldMoney's James Turk, of The Money Bubble: What To Do Before It Pops, and author of Clean Money: Picking Winners in the Green-Tech Boom (Wiley, 2008), The Collapse of the Dollar (also with James Turk), How to Profit from the Coming Real Estate Bust (Rodale, 2003) and Main Street, Not Wall Street (Morrow, 1998). After earning a Finance MBA from New York University, he spent the 1980s on Wall Street, as a Eurodollar trader, equity analyst and junk bond analyst. During the 1990s he was a featured columnist with TheStreet.com and a frequent contributor to Individual Investor, Online Investor, and Consumers Digest, among many other publications. He currently writes for CFA Magazine.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980's Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987 Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992 he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism