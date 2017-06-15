OPEC's Oil Production Jumped... So What?

At first, on June 13th, markets were concerned after hearing that oil production among OPEC nations, on the whole, surged higher during the month of May. While this movement may seem scary, markets eventually recovered that same day as investors parsed through the rest of the data (and they were expecting US inventories to shrink over the past week, data that is separate from the OPEC info). In what follows, I will go through the data provided and give my own interpretation of what I belive all of this should mean for investors in the oil space moving forward.

OPEC production surged

Last year, in an effort to balance out the global oil markets, OPEC and some non-OPEC nations like Russia, agreed to collaborate to reduce production by around 1.8 million barrels per day. Since then, we have seen a nice decrease in production from the group and from the non-OPEC nations that joined on, but in the month of May, we saw some activity that offset these cuts. You see, according to the agreement, Iran was exempt from cuts and given a production ceiling instead, while Nigeria and Libya were given the right to raise output if they could.

For months, the picture in Nigeria and Libya showed no material change (Libya actually saw production drop for a time), but this finally changed in May. As you can see in the image below, Nigeria's production for the month came in at 174.2 thousand barrels per day above the prior month's estimates. In Libya, the increase was even larger at 178.2 thousand barrels per day, while Iraq, which has struggled to reach its production target, saw output grow by 44.4 thousand barrels per day.

*Taken from OPEC

Collectively, these changes (and others, some offsetting and some contributing), resulted in production for the month among OPEC coming in at 32.139 million barrels per day. This represents an increase of 336.1 thousand barrels per day over the 31.803 million barrels per day seen in April (plus, in this month's report, April's production was revised higher by 71 thousand barrels per day compared to the prior month's report of 31.732 million barrels per day). This is quite a move higher no matter how you look at it.

*Taken from OPEC

In fact, if we assume that the rest of the year will look like May, and if we incorporate that data into the info provided in the image above, we would see excess production during the second quarter of this year to the tune of 0.44 million barrels per day. This would be corrected in the second half of this year to some degree, but would still result in excess production if we assume that natural gas liquids should be counted as a substitute for oil.

What's it matter?

Looking this data over, it may be tempting to be scared of what the global oil market is looking like right now, but any sort of move lower to the price of oil might be overreacting. This is driven by two things. First, in addition to global demand growth averaging 1.27 million barrels per day this year, the same as OPEC's prior forecast, their revision for non-OPEC oil production this year was reduced by 0.11 million barrels per day. Of the increase of 0.84 million barrels per day this year compared to last, 0.76 million should come from the US.

The second item is even more substantial. Despite excess supplies, OPEC's data echoes statements made by Russia's Energy Minister, Alexander Novak, that inventories are shrinking (incorrect supply and demand forecasts and/or a shifting of oil to non-OECD nations since inventory data covers OECD nations only are the likely reasons for this disparity). Take, for instance, the image below. In it, you can see the trend that excess oil, defined as the amount above the five-year average inventory levels, has changed over the past four months (May data isn't available yet).

*Taken from OPEC

If OPEC's estimates are accurate, markets are oversupplied by around 251 million barrels right now, which is quite a lot, but happens to be far lower than the 339 million barrels in excess inventory reported for January. If a change in the moving-average is taking place, then that may explain some of this, but it's undeniable that the majority must be attributable a drop in stocks. Using these estimates, despite seeing an increase in stocks in February, total stocks since January declined by a whopping 88 million barrels. Somewhere around 60 million of those barrels seemed to have come offline in March.

In addition to this, the picture is growing even better for oil bulls. You see, assuming these numbers are right and that demand will average 2 million barrels per day more in the second half of this year than in the first half (shown below), then even with non-OPEC supply growing by 0.5 million barrels per day and OECD inventories growing by 0.71 million barrels per day in the second half of this year compared to the first half, then we could be in for even larger decreases. This builds upon Novak's prior claim that the market is seeing a rebalancing.

*Taken from OPEC

This data also seems to exclude oil changes at sea. Unfortunately, OPEC only keeps track of this data quarterly and the EIA does not keep track of the data on any sort of regular basis, so it's hard to tell what all is happening when it comes to floating storage. However, OPEC, in its monthly report, reiterated that inventories at sea during the first quarter came in at 1.043 billion barrels, 59 million barrels lower than in the fourth quarter of 2016. As a whole, this means, over a three month period for floating storage and over a four month period for onshore OECD storage, global stocks have dropped 147 million barrels.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, the picture facing global oil markets is quite fascinating. I'm intrigued about the disconnect between supply and demand right now, with excess supply implying that stocks should be growing but with inventory data introduced by OPEC showing the opposite and on a large scale. Besides my own prior assertion that OPEC is probably underestimating demand, I believe contributors to this difference could be a shifting of OECD stocks to non-OECD nations and/or the fact that natural gas liquids may not all be used as substitutes for oil. Either way, the overall change to stocks is what's most important and, if this data is right and if the trend continues, then we could be in for a nice move higher in prices in the months to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.