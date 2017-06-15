National CineMedia: Niche Industry Leader Selling At An 8-Year Low

Business Overview

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is in the business of selling screen time to advertisers looking to plug their wares to movie theater audiences. If you've ever been to a movie in America, you've seen National CineMedia's flagship product - the string of advertisements, lasting approximately 10 minutes, just before the theater goes totally dark and the previews start. National CineMedia breaks up this block of screen time into a couple dozen short slices and sells it to advertisers.

Source: National CineMedia Investor Presentation dated June 2, 2017

The company also sells in-lobby marketing and promotional placements and operates several state-of-the-art digital advertising platforms. You may wonder why theater chains would allow National CineMedia to sell ad spots in their theaters. In other words, why don't the theater chains just sell the ads and keep all that revenue for themselves? The answer to this question is crucial to understanding National CineMedia's business model. In 2005, subsidiaries of the three largest theater chains; AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) created National CineMedia in order to essentially outsource the ad monetization aspect of their theater operations. National CineMedia therefore refers to AMC, Regal and Cinemark as "founding members", or "founders". In exchange for long-term, guaranteed access to the founding members' movie theaters, National CineMedia owes the founders theater access fees which must be no less than 12% of the firm's aggregate advertising revenue. Therefore, the relationship between National CineMedia and the three founders is mutually beneficial. The founders all have a stake in National CineMedia's success and vice versa. This unique arrangement provides National CineMedia with a strong moat.

In the niche industry of movie theater ad sales, National CineMedia is the undisputed leader with around 50% of total market share.

Source: NCMI Investor Presentation

Although National CineMedia has never been a high-flying growth stock, the small cap's unmatched ability to reach theater audiences has afforded the firm with solid pricing power (what ad industry pros call (Costs Per Mille, or CPM) and generated consistent and ample free cash flow every year since NCMI went public in 2007.

Chart by author. Data from Morningstar.

In addition, National CineMedia has historically paid a generous dividend which now sits at over 11%.

Chart by author. Data from Morningstar.

Finally, the firm has enjoyed consistent, albeit modest revenue growth throughout its history.

Source: NCMI Investor Presentation

Investment Thesis

With that overview out of the way, I'll dive into the reasons why I bought National CineMedia shares recently. Although this isn't a name with earth-shattering fundamentals, the bottom line is that there is a good price for almost any business, and right now, NCMI's stock is firmly in deep value territory.

On May 4th, National CineMedia reported a Q1 2017 performance that caused investors to stampede out of the stock like someone yelled fire in a crowded theater. On May 5th, NCMI closed at 8.34; down a stunning 28.2% from the 11.63 close on May 4th. Since then, the stock has continued to wander down to where it now hovers in the high 7s. NCMI hasn't traded below 8 since December 2008, which means that the stock currently trades at roughly an eight-year low. Bear in mind that in 2008, National CineMedia's operating cash flow was less than one-fourth what it is today and the dividend was less than half of today's payout.

NCMI Stock Price Three-Month History. Chart from Morningstar.

Companies report bad quarters all the time but very rarely does a bad print result in a 28% sell-off. I believe there are a few reasons why this occurred. The general idea is that fear and uncertainty have been building around any name connected to traditional video for years and around NCMI in particular. The bad quarterly results tipped the scales leading to outright panic.

First, NCMI hired a new CEO less than two years ago and leadership transition always causes uncertainty. Second, Credit Suisse analyst Omar Sheikh expressed the conventional wisdom on February 1st when he downgraded NCMI along with several other names connected to the movie theater industry (after all, everyone knows that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Video will eventually kill brick and mortar theater chains, right?). Third, National CineMedia's balance sheet is more than a little scary. On the positive side, no maturities are due until 2019 and the leverage ratios are nowhere near being in breach of covenant. However, total liabilities have been greater than total assets for years, which means the company has a negative book value. Long-term debts are 944M for a firm with a market cap of less than 500M. These numbers should make any investor cautious.

Finally, if the market is worried about the future of brick and mortar theaters, then it is especially pessimistic regarding what's been happening in the traditional advertising space lately. Perhaps most importantly, the proliferation of diverse media and entertainment options makes it harder and harder for advertisers to reach consumers where they are. Some observers contend that traditional marketing is doomed, and that in order to reach a target audience, businesses must pile resources into new, fragmented channels like social media. Although NCMI operates a cutting edge digital ad platform, the firm is, by and large, a "traditional" marketing broker that would presumably be hurt by a macro trend like this. With all this noise, fear and uncertainty in the background, the bad print on May 4th served as a tipping point that sent the shares tumbling.

The Fear is Overblown

Now I'm not going to say that the negative factors described above aren't valid cause for concern. Cheap stocks are always cheap for a reason. What I'm saying is that I believe the fear is overdone and NCMI's shares have solid value at their current price. The Discount Cash Flow Analysis below produces an intrinsic value for the company of 16.70 - more than double the current price. Here are the assumptions and inputs I used:

- NCMI will continue to plod along as a no-growth dividend stock. 0% growth in free cash in perpetuity.

- The firm delivers annual free cash flow results equal to its average result over the last 10 years. FCF is 104M per year going forward. I believe this is a conservative number considering that 2016's FCF result was 118M and the average for the last four years was 112M.

- Discount rate is 10%. I believe this is a conservative discount rate considering it is unlikely that most investors will be able to find a risk-free investment yielding a 10% rate of return under current market conditions.

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Free Cash Flow (in millions of USD) 104 104 104 104 104 104 104 104 104 104 Discount Factor 1.1 1.21 1.33 1.46 1.61 1.77 1.95 2.14 2.36 2.59 Discounted Value of FCF (in millions of USD) 95 86 78 71 65 59 53 49 44 40 Sum of Discounted Cash 638M Discounted Perpetuity Cash 364M Shares Outstanding 60.3M Intrinsic Value Per Share $16.70

Of course, just because I think the shares are worth 16.70 doesn't mean they will reach that level any time soon and in particular we will likely need at least one catalyst to get back to that level. However, for what it's worth, the latest sell side analyst to weigh in on the name, Eric Wold from B. Riley and Co., reiterated his buy rating and assigned a $16 price target so at least one industry professional seems to concur with my valuation.

How Can a Company Have a P/E of 20 and a P/FCF of 4?

Note: The next few paragraphs are meant to explain a couple points that are important to understand when analyzing National CineMedia's financial statements.

If the company didn't pop up when you ran your last screen for cheap stocks, there's a good reason why. So far, I've been talking up NCMI's strong free cash flow but haven't mentioned earnings or profit once. If you look at the earnings data in isolation, you'll notice that the valuation doesn't look great with a trailing P/E of almost 20. This gives an earnings yield, or capitalization rate, of about 5%. Further, since the earnings look somewhat weak, the dividend payout ratio also looks scary at over 200%. In other words, dividend payments appear to be double earnings which would appear to be unsustainable.

However, if we compare the earnings to the cash flow numbers, a surprise awaits. At a current price of 7.78 and last year's free cash flow per share of 1.96, we get a P/FCF under 4 for an impressive free cash flow yield of over 25%. Companies like Enron are notorious for inflating earnings through arcane accounting tricks, but in this case, NCMI's earnings are actually much LOWER than we'd expect them to be. So what gives? Why the big disparity between earnings and free cash?

The explanation has to do with the nuances surrounding the way National CineMedia amortizes its intangible assets. If you look at the firm's balance sheet, you'll see that the vast majority of the value on the asset side is in the form of intangible assets. These intangibles consist of the long-term contracts that NCMI holds with various movie theater chains such as founders AMC, Regal and Cinemark to sell screen time and other opportunities to advertisers. NCMI amortizes these assets (i.e. the contracts) on a straight line basis over their remaining useful lives. Now consider that NCMI never purchased these contracts from the founders and indeed the "price" that the company paid basically amounts to its side of the contract- i.e. its agreement to dole out a portion of aggregate advertising revenue to the founders and the other theater operators.

So if NCMI never paid a price for the vast majority of its assets, how can it assign a value to them? The answer is found on page 7 of the 2016 10-K: NCMI's "intangible assets with its founding members are recorded at the fair market value of NCM, Inc.'s publicly traded stock as of the date on which the common membership units were issued".

Say what? Basically, NCMI issues a special type of stock called a Common Membership Unit to the founders in order to ensure that the founders receive an appropriate share of the company's ad revenues designed to correspond with the number of theaters that each founder provides NCMI access to. Since the Common Membership Units are interchangeable with the NCMI stock, their value is appropriately equal to the value of the company's stock. And since the firm is (theoretically) getting a square deal here, the value of the contract it receives in exchange for issuing Common Membership Units should be equal to the value of the Units issued. Finally, since NCMI issued most of its Membership Units early in its history when the stock traded at higher prices (the 2007 IPO price was $21), the assets currently on the balance sheet are priced higher than any assets that the company would acquire today. This means that NCMI is still amortizing highly priced intangibles that it acquired over 10 years ago.

The bottom line is that NCMI has 755.1M worth of rather arbitrarily valued intangible assets on its balance sheet that need to be amortized every single quarter. The result is a large and unavoidable accounting expense that has nothing to do with operating performance but which occurs like clockwork every quarter and serves to obscure what would be otherwise very strong earnings. The only way NCMI could hope to avoid this amortization expense in the future would be to significantly write down the value of its intangible assets. Such an event would be a double-edged sword for the firm because by writing down its intangibles, NCMI's book value would immediately plummet deeper into negative territory, but at the same time, reported net income would likely be vastly improved going forward.

Now to be clear, I'm not criticizing the accounting rules surrounding the amortization of intangible assets here and clearly NCMI's contracts with the founders have an expiration date so they must be losing value over time. However, it's hard not to conclude that the way the assets are valued is quite arbitrary. So what can we finally conclude from all this? That in the case of National CineMedia, the cash flow statement is the most reliable indicator of actual business performance. The income statement is flawed in such a way that strong earnings are obscured by largely arbitrary amortization expenses. This is a company with strong EBIT numbers and strong free cash flow.

Possible Investing Strategies

Buy and hold types might like this name as a dividend play. During the Q1 earnings call, CFO Katie Scherping stated that "we intend to pay a regular quarterly dividend for the foreseeable future..." If a long-term strategy appeals to you, I recommend paying close attention to the leverage ratios and debt covenants. As mentioned above, the debt levels are higher than most dividend investors like to see in a safe, long-term hold. Alternately, I believe this name could work well as an asymmetric short-to-mid term turnaround play. CEO Andy England made the case for such a strategy early in the call:

We anticipate the first three quarters of 2017 will be challenging while Q4, enabled by content partner spending and Star Wars, will be solid. We expect the value of our 2017 transition and investments will be reflected with meaningful activities in digital, National Spot sales, stabilized network, along with continued strength in the film slate beginning later this year and into next will drive growth in 2018 and beyond.

If England's prediction comes to fruition, then the Q4 2017 print could serve as the catalyst the market needs to re-value the stock back to its historical range. Further, with all the priced-in pessimism, a positive surprise in Q2 or Q3 could serve as an upside catalyst. If you like the odds of any of these short-to-mid term events coming to fruition, then a long dated call option strategy may achieve superior results while limiting downside exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.