3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 15, 2017

Kura Oncology's lymphoma drug selected for presentation in Europe

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) has a pipeline currently leveraging its lead compound, tipifarnib, which is an inhibitor of farnesyl transferase. This is an enzyme that adds a lipid to various proteins in the cell, which helps to guide the protein to its proper location.

In recent years, farnesyl transferase has been hypothesized to be an effective target for cancer, since it is important in regulating the activity of a variety of cancer-related proteins, such as Ras family proteins.

And so KURA is moving forward in the clinical development of these agents, with tipifarnib now being studied in several hematologic malignancies, as well as HRAS mutant tumors. Recently, KURA announced that results of its phase 2 study in peripheral cutaneous T-cell lymphoma has been selected for presentation at this year's European Hematology Association. Furthermore, early-stage findings indicate that the company has identified a potential biomarker of response to tipifarnib: high expression of a gene called CXCL12. An encouraging number of patients experienced partial remission or stabilization of their disease while on tipifarnib.

Looking forward: This is an interesting hypothesis, blocking farnesyl transfer. I would have imagined it would have serious deleterious effects on normal cell function and lead to some bad toxicity. However, it appears as though patients tolerated tipifarnib pretty well! So these early findings are encouraging, and it seems KURA could be a company to watch in the coming years.

An Array BioPharma partner moves an EGFR inhibitor forward in solid tumors

One could perhaps be forgiven for thinking of small molecule inhibitors of EGFR is a bit past their time. After all, they've been around for quite a while now, and there are more exciting targeted therapies being developed, right? Well, the recent dacomitinib study in lung cancer showed that there is more room to grow in the EGFR inhibitor standard of care.

Now, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, partnered with Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY), has announced that varlitinib, a reversible inhibitor of EGFR family receptors, has been allowed to progress past its earliest stages, with no outsized toxicity that required a shutdown of development.

Varlitinib is being developed in these studies for a range of solid tumors, but most notably cholangiosarcoma, a cancer of the connective tissue in the bile ducts. A phase 1b trial presented at ASCO 2017 showed a low risk of severe toxicity when giving varlitinib with chemotherapy, and 13 out of 15 achieved some measure of disease control.

Looking forward: Astute viewers may notice that varlitinib shares some similarity with Puma Biotechnology's (NYSE:PBYI) (PUMA) neratinib. However, while the PUMA drug is an irreversible "pan-HER" inhibitor, varlitinib has a different mechanism of action. It's difficult to say whether this will have a huge impact on the development of this drug, but ASLAN and Array might find that varlitinib allows for a differential activity. It's very early days, but this goes to show you that EGFR inhibitor development is not quite likely to slow its roll just yet.

AveXis hammers out FDA-approved manufacturing for its gene therapy

Gene therapy, as most of us know, appears to be approaching a precipice toward validation, with a variety of strategies demonstrating promising results in hemophilia and other inherited disorders.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) is one of these pioneers. In its case, the company is looking to push forward a gene therapy, AVXS-101, for spinal muscular atrophy.

Yesterday, AVXS announced that it has successfully aligned its manufacturing process of AVXS-101 with good manufacturing practices. This is a critical step in moving toward clinical trials in patients, which it intends to initiate later in 2017.

Looking forward: It may not sound like a particularly exciting thing, but for these emerging gene therapies, getting guidance from the FDA on how best to manufacture and validate the product is a very important step. Certainly, chemistry and manufacturing controls are a major undertaking for any pharmaceutical company, but when you're pressing into new territory like these gene therapy developers are, you need to make sure you don't raise any manufacturing flags with the FDA. It appears as though AVXS is doing the necessary footwork to ensure this part of its plan goes smoothly.

Conclusions

So we've gone a bit out there today, considering some rather novel approaches to cancer, and also some gene therapy news. Companies like AVXS and KURA could very well be worth watching as they move forward since these novel treatment approaches could end up helping a lot of patients.

