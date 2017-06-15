Wall Street Breakfast: Central Bank Fun Day

Stocks

Deepening a spat between partners, Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) has sought an injunction that would stop Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) from selling its NAND chip business until its arbitration case against the conglomerate has been decided. Western Digital, which jointly operates Toshiba's main chip plant, has been at loggerheads with the Japanese firm over an auction that could see the unit end up with a rival company.

Fresh tech developments... Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has unveiled new network routers which it says are the fastest products of their kind. Separately, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier Wistron (OTC:WICOF) has reportedly confirmed that new iPhones will feature wireless charging and a more waterproof design, while supplier Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) may soon assemble the devices in a U.S. factory in Wisconsin.

Deutsche Bank has announced a new structure for its corporate and investment banking division, including the creation of a separate business for its equity, debt and leveraged capital markets operations, Bloomberg reports. Deutsche (NYSE:DB) CEO John Cryan said in March he wants the reunited business to focus more on corporate clients and will pare the list of fund managers and other institutions it serves.

Bank of America is laying off an undisclosed number of technology workers in Charlotte, the latest job cuts to hit the second-largest U.S. bank. "Like all companies, we are in a changing marketplace, and we must adjust our workforce to meet those needs," spokesman Dan Frahm declared. BofA (NYSE:BAC) has trimmed about 75K jobs under CEO Brian Moynihan, who has pushed to slash costs and boost financial targets.

Multiple cyberattacks on major bitcoin exchanges this week underline the many challenges facing the young digital currency world. Bitfinex said on its status website yesterday that its platform was under DDoS attacks, following a similar one reported on Tuesday. The news follows BTC-e exchange's tweet Monday morning of an attack on its systems, which temporarily brought down its website.

Piloting a so-called "smart contract," AIG has joined forces with IBM to develop an insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage. IBM has been partnering with leading companies in several industries, including Danish transport company Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF), to create blockchain-based products that can streamline various dealings across sectors.

Maersk was also informed by the U.S. coast guard overnight about the threat of a "dirty bomb" on board one of its vessels. The Maersk Memphis (OTCPK:AMKAF) was immediately evacuated and crew transported to the Port of Charleston in South Carolina. Upon investigation, the Coast Guard cleared the four suspected containers and determined there was no existing threat to the terminal.

Besides the shooting that took place yesterday on Republican congressmen and staffers, another gun-related incident occurred at a UPS delivery center in San Francisco. Just before their daily morning meeting, a man opened fire with a handgun, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself. The gunshot victims, like the killer, were all UPS drivers.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe is calling it a "significant victory." A federal judge has handed a lifeline to efforts seeking to block Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE:ETP) Dakota Access pipeline, ruling the Army Corps of Engineers didn't adequately consider the impacts of an oil spill under Lake Oahe. A new environmental analysis must be done and he'll consider halting operations in the meantime.

A divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's oil company over where to list its shares is slowing the march toward a planned 2018 IPO, WSJ reports. The question is whether it will be New York or London. Up to 5% of Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO) is expected to be listed in Riyadh, and one or more international markets that could raise $100B.

European leaders are piling pressure on Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) as the automaker agreed to extend warranties to European owners of its diesel cars by two years. Financial payouts, however, will not be included in the deal. VW has come under fire since 2015 after admitting to cheating on emissions tests on 11M diesel vehicles sold worldwide - the majority of them in Europe.

It could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to green light a software fix for Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) diesel vehicles, according to Justice Department lawyer Leigh Rende. "There is uncertainty" about whether the fix will be approved, she said at a federal court hearing in San Francisco. "This is really a technical decision."

Looking to expand its fleet portfolio, China Aircraft Leasing is buying 50 737MAX aircraft from Boeing (NYSE:BA) for an aggregate list price of $5.8B. Meanwhile, Qatar will purchase as many as 36 Boeing (BA) F-15 fighter jets from the U.S. despite efforts by Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries to isolate the nations for what they say is its support of terrorist groups and Iran.

United Continental CEO Oscar Munoz will deliver remarks at 11 a.m. ET at the Wings Club monthly luncheon in New York. On watch: Munoz has had to grapple with the fallout from several major public relations disasters in recent months, including the forceful removal of a paying customer from one of United's (NYSE:UAL) flights, which prompted an industry-wide conversation on customer service and passenger rights.