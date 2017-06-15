Let Omega Health Be!

Dividend hover around 7.5% with low price volatility, should make any value investor and DGI mouth water.

AHCA and Brexit are concerning, but too far out and too speculative to remain on the sidelines with this company.



There have been quite a few bullish articles on Omega Health (NYSE:OHI), so I'm not going to try and rehash those arguments, but more identify the current problems that face Omega and its sector as well as well as clearly demonstrate that this stock is a true buy and hold, and then buy some more when it dips to yearly lows. For my tenth article on SA, and my almost one month anniversary as a contributor (how the time flies), I wanted to have a little more fun than usual. I've intertwined some of my analysis in a poem of sorts ala "Let it Be" by the Beatles. Alright, get comfortable, because here we go!

When I find myself in times of trouble,

Omega's ~ 7.5% dividend comes to me,

Speaking 7 years of dividend growth, let it be

And in my hour of darkness,

Omega is standing in front of me,

Speaking favorable FFO to Sales ratio (74.7%), let it be

Oh Omega, let it be, let it be, let it be,

Whisper low volatility (28.11-38.09), let it be

And when the broken hearted shareholders

Living in the world agree

Omega will have an answer (31.4% annualized 5 year growth), let it be

For though they may be parted due to the uncertainty of AHCA

There is still a chance that they will see (Omega's estimated 4.9% increase for 2017 non-GAAP EPS)

Omega will be the answer (almost 2X the ROC to its peer group), if not sell to me

Oh Omega, let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be (5.2% CAGR YTD)

And there will be an answer (92% EBITDA Margin), let it be

Oh Omega, let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of growth and value stock, let it be

Oh Omega, let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be (47.10% Profit Margin)

Whisper words of the aging baby boomers, let it be

And when the night is cloudy,

I'll invest in thee

Shine on until the next dividend payment, let it be

I wake up to the sound of DGI

Mother Market comes to me

Speaking words of Omega, let it be

Oh Omega, let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

There will be an answer (buy and hold Omega), let it be

Oh Omega, let it be

Won't you let it be (in the mid to high 30's), let it be, let it be

Whisper words of compounding interest and capital appreciation, let it be

Let it be….!

Don't Let Me Down -- Omega



Omega's share price has been sluggish this past year, breaking over 34 for just a short stint in the past 8 months. However, the price more reflects the general sector as a whole, which I'll review in a moment, and less on the simple fundamentals of Omega. Omega has a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and manages mortgages on healthcare facilities both in the United States and the UK. As of the beginning of 2017, Omega has investments in 996 healthcare facilities spread over 42 states and the UK, and seventy-nine of these are operated by third-parties. The major breakdown of Omega's portfolio is as follows: 809 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), 101 assisted living facilities (ALFs), 16 special facilities, a medical office building, and fixed rate mortgages on two ALFs and 44 SNFs.



I think there are four important items on this chart worth mentioning, although all of them are positive in the eyes of any Omega bull. The four are: EBITDA, FFO, Dividend Per Share, and Rental Revenue. Each one of these has increased YoY, a strong signal for continued growth and effective management. The dividend per share metric is a valuable evaluation for any DGI or value investor, and should not be dismissed based on external socio-political factors. I've also noticed some articles referencing the decline in the number of certified beds at SNFs. There's an argument that there may be a trend of seniors opting to move in with relatives, utilizing at-home care, or pushing off assisted living until absolutely necessary; however I don't see this as a long term trend. Due to the continued rental revenue increasing, it's important to weigh these potential conflicts when deciding to hold onto Omega or buying the dip. While Omega may have to adjust to the changing times, and maybe focus more on independent living facilities and assisted living facilities, and less skilled nursing facilities; still remains to be seen, but I'd put my money on Omega's management team making the right choice, until proven otherwise.

Gonna Need 100 cc's to the Health Care REIT Sector Stat



The Health Care REIT sector has been relatively unhealthy this past year. It has underperformed the S&P, Real Estate Sector, and REITs Sub-Industry. You will notice on the chart below how drastically the Health Care REIT pulled away from the others during the November election of Donald Trump. The "Trump Pump" left health care behind, primarily due to the political rhetoric surrounding the promise to repeal and replace of Obamacare.

(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)

Whether the continued upward swing from November to today is contributed to people's skeptical sentiment on the likelihood of the new AHCA being passed in its entirety, is unknown, but based on the tax bill going nowhere, I think investors in healthcare are slowly starting to realize that dumping their health care stocks is probably a bad idea, especially with strong fundamentals companies like Omega has.

It's important to note that if some sort of watered down AHCA or replacement of Obamacare were to take place, some stocks may get hit as fear of the unknown often leads to share declines. I want to take a moment and review some of the concerns AHCA or other proposals may have on the sector.

One of the main changes discussed, is altering the current way the federal government and state governments share the financial costs of Medicare and moreover Medicaid. This could affect the 7 million people receiving Medicaid, which covers among other things, long-term care. The actual dollars the federal government would match to the state's is still to be determined, but no one is arguing for the removal of or reducing of MediCaid payments. It's just more of who's going to cover the tab than if they will pay the bill. States could in the future choose to reduce the amount of money paid into these programs, which could make it harder to receive these funds as individuals -- therefore hurting SNFs and ALFs like Omega. That's a lot of "what ifs", that make for bad equity selection. Ted Chan, Founder of CareDash had this to say:

"The ACA replacement healthcare plan will most likely negatively affect hospitals from a profitability standpoint. Repealing the ACA without clear guidelines for replacing coverage will drive up costs across the board for patients, employers and hospitals. Without requiring all to be insured, hospitals will be the insurers of last resort and will absorb the costs of uninsured patients seeking care. One recent study found that half of hospital bills go unpaid and that will only likely increase without an individual mandate. This ultimately will impact the pricing of services as that overhead will need to be rolled in somehow.

Opponents of government programs to increase healthcare coverage, including the ACA, argue that the programs are too expensive. Cutting these programs merely shifts the burden with hospitals absorbing most of the cost. When hospital bills go unpaid, taxpayers and local governments are often forced to pick up the tab. The question is not whether health care coverage should be paid for; it's who pays. No one benefits when people are denied access to healthcare."

Uncertainty and more importantly bad legislation isn't great for any stock, let alone the companies it may affect, however playing the "what if" game is something this investor chooses only to do in his dreams.

While Omega only expanded into the UK in 2015 with 23 ALFs, Brexit may be concerning to some shareholders. To put it into context, Brexit is two years away from fully happening, and the "texture" of the terms (soft or hard Brexit), is still unclear. With Theresa May losing her super majority this month with the snap election, there are increased possibilities of the Brexit occurring among more favorable lines, and making the split as amicable as possible, which in turn would reduce any potential calamitous events befalling its businesses. Similarly like AHCA, it's hard to determine even if Brexit could affect assisted-living facilities anyways, or you could argue that with Brexit, the UK may be saddled with more internal costs and decide to cut certain services. I say Let It Be!

Hello, Goodbye



The healthcare sector and similarly the healthcare REIT sector, is by no means in recovery mode, or do we fully understand how AHCA or Brexit for that matter may affect Omega and others. In times of trouble, rely on fundamentals and good businesses. The healthcare industry will only expand, and not to harp on the baby boomer numbers as many have before me, but the numbers don't lie. The baby boomer generation is retiring and growing older, and many of them will opt for utilizing the services Omega manages.



It's important to remember, that currently Omega has a 2.9 rating, which is of the strong hold variety. I am personally satisfied to pick up shares whenever Omega drops below 32, but I know many shareholders and analysts are fairly comfortable picking up shares between the past 52 week variance. With Omega's continued growth trajectory and yield, my health has never been better, and I imagine it to be good for years to come!

