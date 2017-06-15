Buy Oil Back Now - BTW, We Sold The OPEC News

Factor weightings around the energy market are subject to change, and I see good reason for the price of oil to rise significantly from recent trough.

We said to sell oil on the OPEC meeting news, and notably, we said so ahead of the event.

Oil prices, as reflected by the price of the United States Oil (NYSE: USO), are down nearly 14% since the high marked on May 24 intraday ahead of the OPEC decision. I suggested investors sell oil on the OPEC news ahead of the event back in May. Today, for the first time since then, I'm suggesting investors buy oil back. Individual investors can accomplish that easily via the United States Oil security.

Oil prices started falling immediately following the OPEC meeting. OPEC needed to produce a surprise for a market that had priced in something special ahead of the meeting. However, OPEC determined to simply keep existing oil production quotas in place, and determined that doing so for another 9 months would balance the oil market and satisfy traders.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) begs to differ, yesterday noting that increases in U.S. supplier production would outweigh OPEC cuts in 2018. The IEA also forecasted production growth would overcome the increase expected in global demand in 2018.

Listen folks, I've seen oil market reports change significantly from one month to another, or at least how they are interpreted by media and markets anyway. So I will not react to how some media reported this report. I saw some articles focused on one point, the one that I just outlined in the previous paragraph. However, there was more to the report than just that one point and there is more to the oil market than one factor. The IEA would appear to agree...

"A lot can change... 2018 seems a very long way away" - from the Oil Market Report

The IEA indicates in its report that the embargo of Qatar is causing logistical headaches, and I wonder if it might impede supply near-term. This is just one indication of how much can change in short time in the oil market. Also, one of the factors leading to U.S. supply build recently (of crude and of gasoline this week) was reportedly soft demand in the U.S.

Given that the U.S. jobs market is strong now, and that over the past two years soft Q1 data has been followed up by strong Q2 data, I expect that sentiment to change. Now yesterday's reports of weak retail sales growth and soft consumer price increases in May cause me some caution. I'm going to take a closer look at each data point in follow up reports to this one. Importantly, I still look for oil demand forecasts to be increased globally as the year progresses, so that the small variance the IEA currently sees coming in 2018 between demand and supply may look quite different this time next year.

OPEC was wrong with regard to how traders would digest their decision as well, unless it did not mind how far prices fell thereafter. I doubt that, as I heard an OPEC Minister speaking of equilibrium at around $50. I also believe you can count on OPEC to revise its game plan if oil prices fall precipitously further. Also, as prices fall, U.S. producers must rethink new production. So there is a floor, though sellers today do not see it.

After yesterday's collapse in oil prices, WTI Crude fell to $44 and change. The United States Oil security dropped to near a long-time low. Technically speaking, the USO security, which tracks the price of WTI Crude, looks solidly planted to my novice technical eye (I'm a former fundamental analyst).

5-Year Chart USO

So why buy now? After all, the random walk theory tells us that just because a security has fallen does not mean it will recover, at least not necessarily on the next tick. That said, I believe we should be thinking about buying now simply due to the old adage, buy cheap sell high. While "cheap" is something that is debatable and something fundamental industry and macroeconomic factors will determine, we can at least say oil is cheaper than it was on hopes of an important change to production. I do not believe a few months of soft U.S. data are reason enough to so aggressively sell off oil, especially not while I and the Fed see the data as transitory.

Something else has changed, though, or is changing. Geopolitics matter for oil prices, especially when the Middle East is at the center of the story. The historic first trip of President Trump to Saudi Arabia, where he sought to heal any wounds that may have opened up during his presidential campaign, also served as an old fashioned coalition build in my view. If we missed his clear isolation of Iran while in Riyadh, nobody missed the isolation of Qatar that has probably not so coincidentally followed. I expect the geopolitical factor to gain weight as the year progresses.

In a recent report I talked about the more engaging foreign policy shift that seems to be underway under our new Administration. Please see that specific report for more on this. Building on that report, we recently saw more tangible evidence when the president made a significant arms deal with Saudi Arabia and raised rhetoric about Iran at the same meeting.

The importance of Saudi Arabia and Iran to the petroleum market cannot be understated, and Qatar is situated geographically and economically right in between the two enemies. Oil prices should already be pricing in the risk of the situation escalating, but because of the OPEC miscue and a U.S. supply build that followed it, along with this week's build in gasoline inventory, traders seem to have taken their eye off the geopolitical ball.

I believe this factor, currently being given little weight, will earn a greater weight with each day that follows. As a result, the current price of the USO, in my view, will later be seen as a trough point. In my view, USO could make its way quickly back to its highs marked at the start of the year near $12 (or higher) as oil prices make their way back to above $55 (or higher).

But I do not believe you need to have a geopolitical thesis to buy oil here. I am a believer, along with Janet Yellen's Fed, that investors should pay closer attention to labor market tightness than to recent likely transitory softness in price changes. In recent reports, I've discussed my expectations for improved consumer spending and for heating inflation, along with an improving global economy. Each of these, I see as drivers for rising oil prices. Investors can take a stake in the price of oil via the United States Oil (NYSE: ) security. For more of my discussions on markets readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.