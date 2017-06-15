Buy Berkshire Hathaway - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/14/17)

TJX is a better buy than Target as it has come down.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, June 14.

Bullish Calls

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B): Their assets are great. Buy the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN): Even though Cramer recommended the stock at $3.50 and it's $3.15 now, he believes that the management focus on 15 highest-performing countries and their acquisition of LivingSocial is great for the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP): It's a great software company but Cramer prefers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

Target (NYSE:TGT): "I think that Target is OK. I do prefer TJX (NYSE:TJX), which has come down a lot and to me is a buy."

Editor's note: There were no bearish calls on Wednesday's show.

