Why Ford's Stock Is In Trouble

Ford F is showing us two things. The first one is the high correlation between the stock price and the macro economic environment. The second one is that Ford's fundamentals are doing actually quite well. Ford's sales in the first quarter of this year came in slightly above 39 billion USD. One of the highest levels ever. The company also reclaimed the number one spot when it comes to US based sales in May as I mentioned in my last article.

So why is the stock price doing so terrible? In this article, I am going to explain what is moving the stock and why wrote so many bearish articles over the last few weeks/months. Source: Wikipedia

First, let me start by explaining a metaphor I often use when analyzing companies. There must be something wrong when a stock price keeps disappointing while fundamentals are doing so well? Its the opposite of a high-tech stock where people throw their money at while it is uncertain whether the company is ever going to make money.

Ford is like a luxurious yacht in stormy weather. You could have a great experience given the ship itself but the environment and outlook that your trip is going to blow are the reasons you won't enter the ship.

One of these environmental factors is the automotive credit growth in the US.

Consumer loans, which are the very backbone of the automotive industry have grown at double digits after the recession with close to 9% growth even after the manufacturing peak of Q3/2014. At the end of 2016, we saw that the loan acceleration has ended. Credit growth is more or less at the same levels we saw in the first quarter of 2017 with year-on-year growth crashing at 3.04% last week. This is one full point below the 4% we saw in the first weeks of April 2017.

One might ask why 3% loan growth is a bad thing. The sole 3% growth number is not bad if you exclude the trend. If automotive sales would have grown at 3% for the last couple of years without an already massive debt load, we would not be in this situation. Automotive companies would trade accordingly. However, this time, we are coming from nearly double digit growth in 2015 and 2016 followed by a perfect 45 degree line down. Add to that the fact that we are not seeing many positive week-on-week growth numbers. Especially last week showed one of the ugliest numbers since September of 2016 (pre-slow down).

This has lead to weak automotive sales. Auto sales went from nearly 10% growth to contraction in March of 2016 and have not been up (sustainably) since then. The latest numbers showed 3% contraction in May.

This 3% contraction number could have been much higher if it wasn't for light-weight trucks. Car sales plunged 11% while truck sales went up 4.7%. Add to that the almost double sales volume of trucks compared to cars. This car/truck divergence is also the reason that Ford became number one in May. The company is dominating the truck and SUV space.

This macro environment has caused long term investors to rely on dividend income only since the stock has peaked in 2014 (slightly before the manufacturing peak).

I am going to be a buyer of Ford once I see better credit/delinquency and sales data. At this point, it seems that Ford needs to reinvent the wheel to become a growth stock like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). A stock that gives investors the chance to fantasize about where the company might stand in let's say ten years while paying a ton for future earnings. I am not saying that this is generally speaking a wrong thing, I am just pointing out that Ford is not such a company. Ford is likely to keep paying investors a juicy dividend while the stock is underperforming due to weak macro data and bound to the general automotive industry.

