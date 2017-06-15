Kinder Morgan: Do Not Bother

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has become synonymous with harsh dividend cuts after it slashed its dividend by 75% back in 2015. However, the fact that Kinder Morgan slashed its dividend is not the reason it should be avoided by prospective investors - the fact that it prioritizes empire-building over rewarding shareholders, and that it is grossly overvalued are the reasons to avoid Kinder Morgan.

A dividend cut is not, in and of itself, a reason to sell. After all, if you sell a stock after a dividend cut has occurred, you are likely selling on a loss as many investors will sell their shares in the aftermath of a dividend cut, thus causing the share price to plummet and reducing your chances of profiting from a sale. Furthermore, companies that possess long-term competitive advantages will not be derailed by a dividend cut made to address short-term issues.

A stock I own, British Petroleum (NYSE:BP) is an excellent example of this. In the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the worst accidental oil spill in the history of the petroleum industry, the costs that BP incurred (such as the $18.7 billion settlement that was agreed in 2015) led to it cutting four quarters of dividends and selling off several assets to cover the damages. Since it resumed paying dividends in March 2011, however, BP has been able to reward shareholders with steady and rising dividends since. Though the Deepwater Horizon oil spill was anything but a positive, it can be written off as a one-time event that should have little further impact on BP going forward.

In the case of Kinder Morgan, though, the prospects are not so sanguine. The dividend cut occurred due to the empire building that occurred at Kinder Morgan. The company aggressively pursued growth which it funded through share dilution and taking on low cost debt. The result is that Kinder Morgan's share count has gone from 1.036 billion in April 2013 to 2.232 billion today - more than double the number of shares - and debt now stands at $40 billion.

As to valuation, TheStreet currently rates Kinder Morgan as a hold, due to its price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37 indicating:

a premium compared to an average of 51.65 for the Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels industry and a significant premium compared to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) average of 25.74.

What is fair value for Kinder Morgan? Well, earnings per share over the past twelve months were $0.30, and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated to be 10% annually, leveling off to 5% thereafter. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for Kinder Morgan to be $6.48. Stock Analysis on Net sees Kinder Morgan's intrinsic value as $11.65, which is higher than my figure but still much lower than Kinder Morgan's current share price. Averaging these two figures out yields a price of $9.07, which if used as an average fair value figure, means that Kinder Morgan is currently overvalued by 109%.

While many investors remain bearish about Kinder Morgan because of its dividend cut nearly two years ago, the dividend cut by itself is not a reason to have ruled out the stock. But the dividend cut was a symptom of a good reason to avoid Kinder Morgan - its aggressive pursuit of growth at the expense of shareholder value - and its current valuation further rules it out as a prospective investment at this time.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.