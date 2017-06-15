Costco In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - March Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for apple tree, Target (NYSE:TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (NYSE:T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (NYSE:O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Costco (NASDAQ:COST) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why I think the DGRs will start to slip, but remain fairly robust.

When I planted my apple trees, I knew it would be several years before I started to see any significant harvests. I was perfectly content with this delayed gratification because I knew once the production started, it would grow exponentially. Therefore, the stocks I call apple trees have yields below 2%, but DGRs of at least 10%. COST has a current yield of 1.11% and just extended its streak of increasing dividends to 14 years, good enough to be a Dividend Contender.

COST has DGRs of 12.5% 1 year, 13.2% 3 year, 13.6% 5 year, and 13.2% 10 year. That kind of raise is exactly what I'm looking for when the yield is initially so low. I also like to take these DGRs and compare them to one another to note any significant changes that have occurred. The ratio of the 5/10 year DGRs is 1.03, meaning the rate has increased a tiny bit over the last 5 years when compared to the average 10 year growth rate. To look at the more recent history, the 3/10 year ratio is still impressive at 1.00. The DGR only shows the slightest deceleration as we move to the 1/10 year ratio, which is still terrific at 0.95. Double digit DGRs can't continue forever, but COST has been giving raises of at least 10.6% every year since 2005.

As a quick and simple measure of valuation, I'll compare the current yield to the 5 year average yield. As previously stated, the current yield is 1.11% while the 5 year average yield is 1.06%. I interpret that as a slight undervaluation for the stock. For the yield to come down to its 5 year average, the stock would have to hit $188, for an increase of about 3.5%. While certainly not a screaming buy signal, I feel this is in the range of a fair price. Another metric I'll compare using the stock's own history is the payout ratio. The payout ratio can move around a bit without worrying me, but when the current ratio is significantly higher than its 10 year average, I get concerned. COST has a current EPS payout ratio of 34.7%, while the 10 year average is 26.6%. The increase in the payout ratio of 30% sounds scarier that it is due to the low starting point. However, for the rate of increase to slow, the DGR will need to come down closer to the earnings growth as I explore below.

Earnings growth is a major factor in determining how quickly dividends can increase. COST has grown earnings 10.1% over the last 5 years while having a 5 year DGR of 13.6%. That makes complete sense to me as COST had a very low payout ratio and it could afford to have its DGR outpace earnings. The estimated 5 year growth for COST is 10.0%, so even if the future DGR only kept pace with earnings, I'd happily accept those raises. Based on the increase in payout ratio, I think that is a likely scenario.

The last metric I'll use to estimate the future dividend payments is the debt to equity ratio. In the case of COST, it is 0.40, meaning the amount of debt should in no way serve as a cap to dividend growth. That combined with the other data leads me to anticipate a DGR of 10% over the next 5 years. This brings the total per share to $12.75 for a 5 year payback of 7%. Therefore every 15 shares of COST held today will generate a "bonus" share through reinvested dividends by June 2022.

COST is a great example of an apple tree stock within my Garden Portfolio. Its yield is quite low for now, but the DGRs are rather impressive. Although, I do expect them to slow to close to 10% to match earnings estimates. While most of this article focused on the dividend, I believe most COST investors are more concerned with the growth potential and capital gains of the stock. I wouldn't recommend COST as an income play, but I think it would fit nicely as a growth stock for the long term while the dividend continues to rise. Thanks for reading.

