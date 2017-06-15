Multimedia Weekly Digest: May's Gamble

Every week we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

This week we focus on the recent election in the UK, what it means for the country, the area in general and the British pound.

We start with Felix Salmon, who doesn't shy away from what he thinks about this recent election:

Up until the actual UK election, my general feeling coming into this week was 'this is the least important election of my lifetime; it's not going to make any difference to Brexit'...the only way we're ever going to talk about it is if something completely insane happens. But we're going to talk about the UK election, because the election was bonkers.

CME Group, on the other hand, doesn't think the election was about Brexit and sees the possibility of a pound rally despite near-term volatility, but only if the Tory plan can gain some traction.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was dealt a severe blow in the snap election she called to strengthen her hand. Will her coalition be strong and stable?

Russell Investments were a lot more pessimistic:

What do the UK election results mean for global markets? Senior Investment Strategist Paul Eitelman called this "the worst-case outcome from this election process," because it means more political uncertainty has been injected back into UK asset prices. It could also complicate the Brexit negotiations, and Prime Minister May could potentially be forced to resign as well. The greatest result for investors, said Eitelman, was the reaction of the British pound, which fell by from 1.5-2.0%. That was maybe the biggest impact.

Other SA multimedia



A World Without Cigarettes

Fed Raises Rates Citing Rising Job Rate

Project Loveday: Tesla's Customers Are Doing All The Marketing

Podcast: Apple WWDC 2017

Something Exciting Going On In The Stock Market - Chaim Siegel's Idea Of The Month

Alnylam Still Has A Lot Of Upside: Bhavneesh Sharma's Idea Of The Month

Seeking Alpha Interviews: John Mason

Seeking Alpha Interviews: Bret Jensen

Jobless Claims And Economic Turning Points

Investing In Disruption

Has The Tech Bubble Finally Burst?

It's Just As Bad As The 1930s

Steen Jakobsen: 60% Probability Of Recession In The Next 18 Months

The Death Of Retail: The Next Big Short?

U.S. Auto Sales Gear Down: Speed Bumps Ahead

Trump-Screen: How To Block The Noise

Oil Market In Flux: Qatar And The Paris Climate Accord

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Have multimedia for us to include in the Digest? Please message us or email multimedia@seekingalpha.com.