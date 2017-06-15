Verizon: No Longer A Safety Trade

The promised 5G help still appears far off into the future.

Verizon faces further pricing pressure from Sprint willing to offer customers free service for the next year.

The new promotion by Sprint (NYSE:S) all but eliminates the safety trade in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ). The wireless giant can't get to 5G fast enough to overcome the current race to the bottom in the domestic wireless sector.

The market has sights on the 5.0% dividend helping prop up the stock despite a free wireless offering by Sprint. Is this finally the reason to avoid the safety of the big dividend of Verizon?

My investment thesis that EPS targets are going to take a hit will come to fruition with this promotion from Sprint. The wireless laggard is targeting Verizon customers with a promotion with free wireless service for a year for people with existing devices.

Sprint is so casual about the promotion that the company wants to offer free service to a family of four willing to pay $2,160 annually to Verizon. Clearly, the unlimited data service offering is having the intended impact of slowing down customers moving away from Verizon or Sprint wouldn't need such a drastic offering at the end of a quarter.

Source: Sprint website

These customers have no contracts or restrictions that prevent them from switching away from Sprint when the free service is up in a year. Of course, the wireless company wants to sign up the customers to an iPhone 8 and lock them into paying for wireless services starting next July.

The promotion is only for a few weeks in June and likely has a rather small target audience that has a device and isn't locked into an existing wireless service. Regardless, the move reinforces the thesis that Verizon isn't investable as promotions in the sector continue to undercut each other.

Besides, Ericsson in the latest mobility report only forecasts 5G subscribers in North America reaching about 100 million all the way out in 2022. The estimate is for only 9 million in 2020, 38 million in 2021 and up to 102 million in 2022.

Source: Ericsson mobility report

The potential savior for Verizon is at least four years out according to this report. Now the wireless giant is faced with promotion after promotion from Sprint and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) for several more years to undercut prices while Verizon has a massive net debt load of $112 billion.

The EPS estimates of BTIG set at $3.63 this year and $3.42 in 2018 appear even more logical now. The current average analyst estimate sits at $3.82 for next year. The research firm only forecasts a $2.4 billion cash flow cushion for covering the dividend questioning how safe the $2.31 annual dividend is going forward.

Investors should sit on the sidelines until the market drops the consensus EPS estimates for the original shift to unlimited data and now the impact of free service from Sprint. The annual dividend doesn't appear at risk yet, but the key investor takeaway is that investors have no reason to assume that risk until more visibility exists on where the eventual bottom is reached in this promotional environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.