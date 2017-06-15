Aussie Moves Higher, Kiwi Loses Ground After Data

The Australian dollar moved higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, after upbeat employment data from Australia, while a disappointing report on New Zealand economic growth pushed the local currency lower.

AUD/USD gained 0.33% to 0.7614, just off the previous session's three-month high of 0.7638.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the number of employed people rose by 42,000 in May, beating expectations for a 10,000 gain.

The number of employed people increased by 46,200 in April, whose figure was revised from a previously estimated 37,400 rise.

The unemployment rate ticked down to 5.5% last month from 5.7% in April, compared to expectations for an unchanged reading.

NZD/USD dropped 0.67% to trade at 0.7221, after climbing to a four-month peak of 0.7323 on Wednesday.

Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday that gross domestic product rose 0.5% in the first quarter, confounding expectations for a 0.7% growth rate, after an increase of 0.4% in the three months to December.

Year on year, the New Zealand economy grew 2.5% in the first quarter of 2017, disappointing forecasts for a 2.7% growth rate.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve raised interest rates from 1.00% to 1.25%, in a widely expected move on Wednesday. However, disappointing U.S. inflation data released the same day raised questions about whether the central bank will be able to hike rates again later this year.

The greenback also remained vulnerable amid ongoing U.S. political turmoil. The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump is being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for possible obstruction of justice.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, was up 0.10% at 97.01, off the previous session's seven-month low of 96.31.

