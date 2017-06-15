Devon Exiting The Barnett Shale

Looking at how much profit the Barnett could generate going forward to get an idea if anyone would buy such an asset.

Why the company is getting out of the Barnett.

At the beginning of May, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) announced it had another $1 billion worth of divestitures in mind. This comes after raising $3.2 billion through previous asset sales over the past couple of years and is a continuation of Devon Energy Corporation's pivot towards higher margin assets.

Let's look at why management specifically singled out the Barnett shale as a divestment candidate in its press release.

Barnett overview

Investors should note Devon's Barnett asset pumped out a little over 165,000 BOE/d net on average last year. Equal to about 28% of Devon's total production base but a much smaller portion of revenue as 75% of that output is dry gas.

Devon is sitting on 610,000 net acres in the Barnett home to 44% of its proved reserves (895 million BOE out of 2,058 million BOE total). However, this position holds only a small part of Devon's massive resource base that isn't captured in its proved reserves.

Looking at these two metrics it would appear that Devon Energy is giving up a lot by getting rid of its Barnett shale operations, but digging deeper it doesn't appear that is the case. Large streams of dry gas production outside of top tier plays just aren't that lucrative. Devon has allocated up to $50 million in capex towards the Barnett this year to ostensibly help market the asset.

Rising LOE versus industry-wide savings

One trend that you won't find at Devon's Barnett shale operations is declining lease operating expenses (abbreviated as LOE). In 2014, Devon's LOE per BOE (barrel of oil equivalent) in the Barnett play and company-wide (North America) came in at $5.25 and $9.49, respectively.

A year later, oil prices had fallen by roughly half and domestic NGLs prices plummeted as well. Dry gas prices measured by Henry Hub also tanked. This forced the industry to adapt. Workforce reductions, efficiency gains, price deflation, and infrastructure investments brought Devon's company wide LOE down to $8.48/BOE in 2015, an 11% drop. Yet Devon's Barnett opex moved up to $6.02/BOE, an 15% increase.

Devon's Barnett opex further increased to $6.16/BOE in 2016, while the firm's overall opex fell another 17% to $7.08/BOE. On a company-wide basis Devon is doing a solid job. It is clear Devon's Barnett operations aren't doing it any favors.

Production declines have been key to pushing Devon's Barnett opex up, as fixed costs are spread across a smaller base. Devon was producing 210,000 BOE/d out of the Barnett in 2014, which fell down to 158,000 BOE/d (28% liquids) as of Q1 2017.

Why would anyone buy this asset?

Equating Barnett production to revenue, 768 MMCf/d of dry gas sold at an average price of $3/Mcf would generate $841 million in revenue. 43,000 bpd of NGLs sold at an average price of $15/barrel would raise $235 million in sales, and 1,000 bo/d sold at an average price of $46/barrel would raise $17 million. Combined, that is $1.093 billion in annual revenue based off of spot prices and Devon's Q1 Barnett production.

Taking these assumptions further, Barnett lease operating expenses of $6.16/BOE would come in at $355 million (158,000 BOE/d times $6.16/BOE), DD&A expenses (based off of company-wide figure for 2016 of $5.11/BOE) would be $295 million, and non-income taxes (production taxes, 3.4% of sales, and property/other taxes, 3.2% of sales) would cost $72 million.

Putting it all together: extrapolating Devon's Q1 results out of the Barnett, holding realized prices constant, and using 2016 expense figures, Devon would generate $1.093 billion in revenue and incur $722 million in production expenses from its Barnett upstream position.

There are also GP&T expenses to consider, then corporate overhead (G&A, income taxes, interest payments) on top of that. Through its midstream investments Devon's marketing and revenue revenues have tended to equal marketing and midstream operating expenses, but that doesn't mean it holds true for the Barnett shale.

It appears Devon's Barnett asset is mildly profitable in the current environment so the firm should be able to find some interest.

Final thoughts

Devon Energy Corporation's goal is to raise $1 billion through its new divestment program, primarily through the sale of its Barnett assets. Management noted other US properties are being looked at as well, which is worth noting as the firm arguably has some Canadian heavy oil assets it could divest as well.

In the $3.00 - 3.50/Mcf Henry Hub range, existing Barnett operations are profitable. Devon Energy Corporation's pilot fracturing projects have shown that restimulating old wells in that pricing environment can be worthwhile, the older the well the better. But in a sub $3/Mcf Henry Hub environment the Barnett just doesn't cut it.

This is why Devon Energy Corporation wants to get rid of the asset. It is more than just raising money, it is about shifting towards plays that make economic sense in a lower oil & gas pricing world.

