Safe Baby Bond Yields 7.4%, Solid Coverage, And Limited Duration Risk

Some uncertainty is created by recent acquisitions but analysis of the combined entity that will emerge suggests that bondholders are very well protected.

B. Riley Financial, 7.50% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2027 (RILYZ) is an "exchange traded debt" (also referred to as "baby bond"), which trades on the New York stock exchange just like a stock. The bond matures on 05/31/2027. The security carries a coupon of 7.5%. It is issued by the company B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), a financial services company.

What are Exchange-Traded Debts?

Exchange-traded debt issues are also known as "baby bonds".

Exchange-traded debt securities are notes and bonds that are traded on the stock exchanges instead of the bond markets.

Exchange-traded debt mostly carries maturities of 30 years or more (although some are just 5-10 years).

Most of these securities make interest payments on a quarterly basis.

Most exchange-traded debt issues are "junior" to the company's secured debt and senior to preferred and common shares.

Most of the issues are $25.00/share and generally are callable at $25.00 plus accrued interest 5 years from the date of issue.

Debt issues tend to have low price volatility and can normally be sold anytime.

More about RILYZ

Coupon & Par Value: RILYZ carries a coupon of 7.5% and a par value of $25/share. Interest: The baby bond RILYZ pays a quarterly interest of $ $0.46875 /share (or yearly $1.875), on January 31, April 30, July 31 & October 31. It goes ex-dividend around the 13th of each month prior to the coupon payment date (the 13th of January, April, July, and October). Maturity: The bond matures on May 31, 2027, roughly 10 years from today. At maturity, bondholders receive the $25 par value plus any accrued interest. Call date: The bond is callable at the option of the issuing company on May 31, 2020. Price and Yield: RIYLZ currently trades around its par value. It recently trades at $ 25.33/share for a yield of 7.4%.

About the issuing company

The issuing company is B. Riley Financial, Inc. ("RILY"), is a publicly traded financial services company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, with offices in major U.S. financial markets, including Germany and Australia. Its current market cap is at $283 million. The Company was formed in 1997 as an institutional brokerage firm, and started trading in New York in 2007 before the financial crisis. The company later expanded into investment banking, investment management and other financial services. RILY has added three major acquisitions - Great American, United Online, and FBR - and has contracted to acquire a fourth - Wunderlich. In so doing, RILY has become and will continue to be a large, diversified financial services company with particular strength in asset liquidation, wealth management and initial equity offerings. RILY currently employs over 200 professionals, and has a well-diversified sources of revenues through its distinct lines of business. Even before the latest acquisitions, RILY was growing at a solid rate. Its adjusted EBITDA grew from $23.2 million in 2015 to $48.9 million in 2016. In the first quarter of 2017, EBITDA reached $15 million. RILY's management has interests well aligned with shareholder interests because - as of October 2016 - RILY executives owned 30.9% of the common stock.

Growth by Acquisition

RILY has been aggressively making acquisitions. It recently closed its acquisition of FBR & Co. ("FBR") (which specializes in initial equity offerings) and has entered into an agreement to acquire Wunderlich Investment Company, Inc ("Wunderlich") (which is primarily engaged in wealth management) in order to increase its asset base and further diversify its revenues. Back in 2016, it acquired United Online whose business is not really related to RILY's but which will be a cash cow for a number of years. RILY has produced pro forma financials for the combined entity including estimates of earnings and balance sheets assuming the finalization of acquisitions. Its sources of revenues after the acquisitions can be broken down as follows:

The different types of are:

Capital Markets- 23% of revenues. Auction & Liquidations - 21% Institutional brokerage - 18% Wealth management - 16% United online (online service provider) - 10% Valuations & appraisals - 7% Advisory - 5%

The pro forma indicates that the combined entity will have annual adjusted EBITDA of $62.7 million. Using a more conservative methodology and combining the numbers from the entities to be merged produces trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA of $57.7 million. The combined entity will have a very strong balance sheet with cash and securities exceeding debt by $73 million.

RILY's acquisitions have created a powerful, well diversified financial services company. In times of economic stress, the Great American "asset liquidation and auction business" prospers as corporations either need to raise cash quickly or go through bankruptcy and the sell off of assets. The need for cash in an economic downturn inevitably increases the demand for asset liquidation and auction services. Great American experienced a boom in business during the 2008-09 Crash with increases in business activity of more than 10% between 2007 and 2008 and more than 20% between 2008 and 2009. On the other hand, during boom times, FBR's initial offering business tends to prosper. The Wunderlich fee-based wealth management business tends to weather market storms and perform relatively well under a variety of conditions. RILY is now well-positioned to deliver solid results through an entire economic cycle.

Credit Metrics

Based on pro forma analysis, the combined company will have total debt of $52.7 million and annual interest expense of $3.96 million with adjusted EBITDA covering interest expense by 15.8x or 1580%.

The debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio will be 0.84 to 1.0 time.

The debt/equity ratio will be 15.6%.

The company will have cash and securities in the amount of $126.1 million so that it will essentially have net debt in the amount of a negative $74.4 million.

Limited Interest Rate Risk

The baby bond RILYZ matures in 10 years and therefore has a medium duration. In general, the shorter the duration of the bond, the less it carries interest rate risk. With a duration of 10 years, RILYZ provides some protection against rising interest rates because it is much less risky than a 20 year or 30 year fixed income instruments, or a perpetual preferred stocks. As each year passes, the interest rate risk of RILYZ gets reduced, and even if the price of the baby bond fluctuates over time, it is likely to trade close to its par value of $25 as we get closer to its maturity date.

How solid is the baby bond?

The combined entity which will result from all the acquisitions is projected to have a very strong balance sheet and with no net debt and has generally put out solid performance. The basic credit metrics of the combined entity are very solid.

As noted above the interest rate coverage is more than 1500%. The debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio is less than one. The combined entity will be well positioned to weather down cycles in the economy. It will continue to generate a great deal of income through the Great American Group (which RILY presently owns). The Great American Group is an asset liquidator and the demand for its services (including auctions) actually increases during a recession or economic downturn because there is more need for asset liquidation. Thus, RILY has built in countercyclical protection and actually performed reasonably well during the most recent market dislocation in 2008-09.

With an interest rate of 7.5%, the bond is trading at a generous yield in comparison with comparable term government bonds and investment grade corporate bonds. Although the bond is trading slightly above par, it is not callable for par for the next three years in which an investor will generate substantial interest income in excess of that available from the above government and/or corporate bonds which will more than compensate for redemption at slightly lower than original cost.

On balance, RILY's very strong balance sheet as well as the countercyclical nature of one of its strong lines of business support the thesis that this bond is trading at a very generous yield given the very limited risk of default. The Wunderlich deal has not closed yet so it may be some time before we see actual financials from the combined entity. On the other hand, an examination of the pro forma which RILY has produced is relatively straightforward and should give investors comfort concerning both the income and the balance sheet of the combined entity

Risks

While our assessment suggests that RILYZ to be a solid investment, investors should note that the bond matures in 2027, and the outlook of the issuing company can change over time; it is not possible to project the safety of the issue for such a long period without closely monitoring the financial performance of the issuing company RILY.

Investors should be aware of is limited liquidity. Limited liquidity suggests that investors buying or selling these bonds should use limit orders. Also, investors who buy a large quantity of these bonds may not be able to exit their positions as rapidly as they may desire.

RILYZ has a duration of 10 years, and therefore carries some interest rate risk. However, as each year passes, the interest risk is reduced by 1 year, and results in less price volatility in case of change in interest rates.

Investors should note that RILY does not have a rating from a ratings agency and, thus, is an "unrated" borrower.

Bottom Line

Despite some confusion and a degree of uncertainty due to the inherent nature of large acquisitions, RILY clearly has and will have a strong balance sheet, superb credit metrics, and it also should generate very strong cash flow. Its baby bonds are an excellent investment vehicle for investors seeking a favorable yield/risk ratio, and is suitable for the conservative income investor.

