Antares Pharma: Focus On Xyosted

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) has been developing its testosterone subcutaneous injection therapy for years as dramatic changes have occurred in the market since the project was originally undertaken. Originally termed QuickShot Testosterone or QST, management recently decided to rename the drug Xyosted, which is pronounced zy-o-sted. As stated on the May 9 earnings conference call, the name was chosen with "Xy" signifying the male chromosome and "sted" denoting steady, normal levels of testosterone achieved with the test results. During the name selection process, likely prescribers were sampled in determining name preference and recognition. If approved, Xyosted will be administered as a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of testosterone enanthate.

To fully grasp the relevance of Xyosted as an innovation in testosterone therapy, a historical perspective of testosterone therapy could be of some value. Testosterone as a synthesized steroid was first approved by the FDA in 1939 as the first synthetic steroid. Testosterone enanthate was introduced on the market in the 1950s by Squibb which was later merged with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). Enanthate is an organic compound that is introduced to aid in extending release of the testosterone in the blood stream when injected. Due to slow release properties, testosterone enanthate retains highly viscous properties. To administer the drug subcutaneously with an auto injector, a highly advanced device is required, which enters Antares into the story. In 2013 the company was granted a patent for an injector it called Vibex QuickShot. Currently the company does not market a product employing its QuickShot device. With Xyosted that could soon change

Antares continues to develop a growing portfolio of injection devices which are tailored to use in a wide variety of drug administration applications. As Antares developed its portfolio of devices in recent years, not much credit was given by investors to its increasingly valuable IP portfolio in the absence of a launch major drug well recognized in the market. Product development has included devices that are particularly well suited to biologics that have entered the market in recent years. As the company gains recognition in the market with a high profile drug like Xyosted, awareness of its robust IP should build.

The QuickShot Testosterone auto injector represents an innovation that solves virtually all of the major issues experienced in the TRT market. A review of results for the 52-week phase 3 study illustrates excellent results, in all respects, for QuickShot Testosterone (Xyosted) as shown below:

Most importantly, steady, normal levels of testosterone were maintained over the span of the 52-week study period. The result, when compared to other forms of testosterone replacement therapies like gels, was excellent. Another significant factor was that a majority of test participants reported no pain with injections. As a result, compliance with drug administration was also excellent, further enabling steady levels of testosterone in patients.

In considering the above test results, the Antares QuickShot device is a significant innovation in the TRT space. Considering the fact that 75 mg of testosterone enanthate, a highly viscous compound, was injected subcutaneously (between the skin and muscle tissue) with virtually no pain, the value of Xyosted becomes readily apparent and is unparalleled in the market. Xyosted will be an amazing product differentiated well beyond competing therapies.

The chart above indicates that there are currently about 500,000 monthly prescriptions for TRT, of which 300,000 are injectables. Injections are intramuscular which are painful and are usually given by health care professionals. It should also be pointed out that injectables have been trending up, while topicals (gels and solutions) have been decreasing. In fact, Antares management stated on an earnings conference call earlier in 2017 that patients tend to "roll off" gels after about six months of use, so that the only long term therapy alternative is injectable. With 300,000 injection and 200,000 topical prescriptions per month the current value of the market for Xyosted becomes apparent.

To further comprehend the potential market for Xyosted, a comparison of current and historical market factors could be helpful. Going back to 2012-2013, the market for TRT was on a tear. TV advertising for TRT was running in high gear while key players grew revenue monthly. Then warnings of potential side effects appeared, like heart disease. The result was that the FDA acted to limit TRT use by placing label restrictions and warnings on approved drugs. The FDA would approve use of TRT drugs only with a diagnosis of hypogonadism, a clinical diagnosis of low testosterone. The problem in the growing use of TRT drugs prior to the increased FDA scrutiny was in the lack of control of testosterone levels in men. Since that time, TRT therapy has continued to grow, but at a reduced pace. At least one research report projects TRT drugs to reach $3.4 billion in revenue by 2022. Another study has documented that about 39% of men over the age of 40 were afflicted with hypogonadism.

There is a widespread misconception that the main benefit from TRT is in enhancing sexual well-being in men. However, there is growing evidence from multiple studies that normal, optimal levels of testosterone have multiple health benefits. As has been documented in a growing number of studies, optimal levels of testosterone can benefit mood, memory, bone density, muscle mass, red blood cell development, and other positive health outcomes. In fact, a growing wealth of research substantiates a link between low levels of testosterone to depression in men. With a staggering amount of depression drugs being prescribed in the U.S., restoring testosterone to normal levels should gain prominence. As it becomes increasingly evident that normal testosterone levels are essential to good health, demand for therapies should build accordingly.

As evidenced on the May 9 Antares earnings conference call, management appears well prepared for an upcoming launch of Xyosted with a detailed plan in place. Management intends to hire 6 district managers pre-launch in July to lay the groundwork for hiring 60 sales representatives after approval. The company sales team will focus on high-prescribing primary care physicians, urologists, and endocrinologists. Management has also begun discussions with third party payers and payer advisory boards to determine pricing and formulary positioning. Several presentations have also been given to key opinion leaders in urology and endocrinology to gain understanding of the needs of the medical community and patients. In addition, management reaffirmed its belief that the company has the potential to be a "first line therapy" for treating diagnosed testosterone deficiency.

In a previous SA article I discussed the potential for Antares being acquired, especially after hiring a new CFO October 31, Fred M. Powell, who specializes in M & A deals for medical companies. Mr. Powell purchased an additional 130,000 ATRS shares on the open market at a price of $2.79 per share June 8. In any event, FDA approval and successful launch of Xyosted would greatly enhance the value of Antares as an acquisition candidate and could move the process forward markedly.

Risks

As any long term investor in Antares shares can attest, ATRS has been an extremely risky investment which will continue in the short term. While the stock continues to be a speculative investment, its risk profile is tempered by the fact that it has multiple opportunities just in 2017, which include the potential FDA approval of Xyosted as well as partnered drugs including an AB rated generic EpiPen) with Teva, Exenatide (Teva generic for Byetta), and Makena (partnered with AMAG). The foregoing potential catalysts and FDA approvals should provide a floor to downside risk for the stock in the remainder of 2017.

Antares has in the past maintained a strong balance sheet and, until recently, had no bank or long term debt. To finance the anticipated launch of Xyosted, management recently secured financing for up to $35 million which carries interest only payments for the next 24 months, after which it is anticipated the company will be profitable.

Conclusion

Antares Pharma has experienced an extended period of under-performance in the market that has lasted for years due to a series of disappointments. In the time it has been a public company since 2011, ATRS has continued to develop its portfolio of drug delivery products which now appear to be gaining traction for major success ahead. The company continues to maintain multiple opportunities for growth in a robust, growing pipeline. Xyosted, however, remains by far the biggest opportunity for the company as additional opportunities continue to accrue.

When the company developed and patented the QuickShot device it had at least one specific purpose in mind, which is the novel delivery of a drug that has been around since the 1950s. Both the IP portfolio and the huge opportunity in FDA approval of Xyosted have received little recognition in the market to date. The billion-dollar plus opportunity for Xyosted will surely gain the attention of much larger pharma players as FDA approval nears. While Antares remains an ideal acquisition candidate, an M&A deal will likely occur much sooner than many investors realize. As the company and stock continue to build momentum, it should be an exciting time for Antares investors.

