Merck: Why The Small Dividend Hikes?

Merck (MRK) – like its other mega-pharma counterparts – is widely known for its ability to return capital to shareholders. This is a key consideration of investors that are interested in this space and thus, it is of great importance. Some are better than others and while Merck has consistently paid a nice dividend – even in the immediate aftermath of the crisis – growth hasn’t exactly been stellar. In this article, I’ll take a look at Merck’s dividend to see how safe the current payout is as well as how much room – if any – it has for growth.

I’ll be using data from Morningstar to do this.

We’ll begin by taking a look at Merck’s per share payout for the past decade to get an idea of where the dividend has come from.

At first glance, growth looks sizable to say the least. But I zoomed in the scale on this chart because without it, you could barely see how the payout had changed over time. Indeed, despite the fact that Merck didn’t cut its dividend coming out of the crisis, it hasn’t moved much at all in the past decade. Growth has been nonexistent in some years and diminutive in others and while Merck has maintained a nice yield throughout, it is also important to consider that the stock itself hasn’t moved much in the last decade either. Give the importance of yield to this space, the chart above almost certainly had something to do with that.

Seen another way, this chart will show us the magnitude of the moves Merck has made with its payout in this time frame.

Obviously, there are two glaring things in play here. First, the three years that began this period had no increase at all; we already mentioned that. Second, the years that do have increases are tiny. There was one high single-digit boost in 2012 but apart from that, they’ve all been 3% or less. That kind of dividend increase is usually in place for a reason but in Merck’s case, the reason is less clear-cut than it sometimes is with other companies in a similar spot.

Now, let’s move on to how Merck finances its payout and see what we can learn from that. When it comes to financing a dividend, the most important thing for any company is free cash flow. This is the only recurring source of cash any company has over the long term as shorter term sources like cash on the balance sheet, asset sales, debt, etc., all necessarily have end dates. Thus, the only way to finance a payout for the long term is with robust FCF so let’s see how Merck has done in that space.

Merck’s FCF has been absolutely all over the place in the past decade and I’m sure this weighs on management when they go to debate how much to boost the payout by each year. Having FCF as lumpy as this makes forecasting one’s ability to fund things immensely difficult but to be fair, on the whole, Merck does have quite robust FCF. In this ten-year period Merck averaged $7.7B in FCF and if you look at 2010 through 2016, it is about $9B. Those are big numbers and they certainly help Merck do things like pay its dividend, buy back stock and fund acquisitions.

If you look at the dividend bars, however, you can see that Merck is on the hook for just over $5B in dividend payments every year at the current payout. That is hugely expensive for any company but for one that has averaged $7.7B in FCF over the long term, it is easy to see why Merck’s dividend increases have been small.

Seen another way, this chart shows us the same data as above but in terms of FCF usage. This is simply the proportion of FCF that is consumed by the dividend each year and it gives us an idea of safety as well as growth potential.

Obviously 2009 and 2014 stand out because FCF was much lower in those two years than it normally is for Merck. Apart from those, however, FCF has been more than adequate to fund the dividend and any growth Merck can come up with. Over this time frame, Merck’s FCF usage is 71% on average but if you exclude the two outliers, it is just 55%. Obviously, we cannot simply ignore the two outliers but it gives you an idea of what a “normal” year looks like for Merck and 55% is extremely manageable.

So what’s the bottom line? I think Merck’s dividend is very safe as it stands. This company spins off a bunch of cash each year and even though there are bumpy bits along the way, on the whole, Merck’s FCF is more than adequate to fund its current payout. Growth potential becomes a bit trickier because Merck also spends billions of dollars a year buying back stock. Further, Merck is almost constantly buying or selling a piece of its business so if it is a net buyer at one time or another, that consumes cash as well. All of these factors lumped in together paint a pretty clear picture of why Merck has settled for such diminutive dividend increases; it has other priorities.

And that’s fine; not every stock is going to be a REIT-like dividend payer that funnels every available cent to shareholders. Merck rewards holders with a nice 2.9% payout and that’s good enough for some people. That 2.9% yield is plenty safe and won’t be going anywhere as it is plenty safe. But don’t count on sky-high dividend increases anytime soon because Merck is going to continue to concentrate on transforming its business for the future and on buying back stock. If you want a company that is focused primarily on dividend payments, you’re barking up the wrong tree with Merck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.