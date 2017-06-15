Yelp - It's Overvalued

I started looking at Yelp (NYSE:YELP) recently when it showed up under our top performers list for our Relative Value Model. After being pretty much spot on our Fair Value, our model started taking a discount towards the end of April. When Yelp reported earnings, the stock dropped pretty much exactly to our Fair Value at that time before slowly recovering a bit as of today. Now our model did not have any information about whether they would cut guidance, however it was able to determine that the market was taking a discount on stocks with similar fundamentals. When they did cut the guidance, a lot of the hot air came out of the stock and it found some support around our new Fair Value. Our Fair Value though has continued to decrease during this time and is currently at about a 28% discount to the last closing price. This got me interested in Yelp. Anytime I am looking to form a thesis about a stock, I first try to review the reasoning behind the opposing view. In doing so for Yelp, I find a notable flaw in a lot of the bull theses.

Lets first take a quick look at the history of the company. Yelp was founded in 2004 as a way to croudsource reviews about local businesses and became a public company in March of 2012. They decided to provide access to the croudsourced reviews for free which meant their business model relied on advertising from the local businesses attempting to target the customers for revenue. While this puts them in direct competition with some very big players such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Yelp is still considered the leader in this space. The challenge with Yelp is that just like a bunch of other companies that went public around the same time, while it has shown good revenue growth, it has little to show in terms of profits. The company over the years has almost mimicked the performance of another company I have followed more closely, Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN). Both companies were very popular with investors initially and after failing to deliver on the expectations have been trying to turnaround their fortunes. In the case of Groupon, there are also a bunch of red flags in their business financials which I have covered in several articles previously. I haven't reviewed Yelp's financials in similar detail and will take their results at face value for the purposes of this article.

The turnaround story

One of the biggest challenges for Yelp was that a lot of the traffic to their website used to come from Google Search results. Remember they do not have a subscription model so the only way for them to generate revenue is to attract users to their service so they can show ads from local businesses along with the target result. Now Google has been accused of prioritizing its own results over third-party and this was a major cause for concern. Over the years Yelp has been trying to get its users to interact directly with its service through its app and it looks like this effort is paying off. This gives them more direct control over their customer base. As of the most recent quarter, Yelp claims 68% of searches on its service were done on a mobile device.

They also maintain a healthy cash balance which gives them some flexibility in finding new ways to monetize the existing customer base or acquire new customers. They have been trying to do this in recent years via their online reservation service (Yelp Reservations) and food delivery service (Eat 24). These currently account for a fraction of the total revenue as shown below. Still, it a positive in terms of diversifying from the advertising revenue stream and they do have the cash on hand to try to execute on it.

The valuation dilemma

So what is the problem here? The challenge is that you have a company that hasn't demonstrated any meaningful ability to generate profits so far over multiple years. The bullish thesis always points to the revenue growth but this hasn't come cheap. Yelp spent a whopping 55% of its revenue in the last quarter on sales and marketing. It has been even higher in the past. There is good reason for it. We are in a market that is paying up for growth, so why not give the investors what they want! The problem is though that it loses its significance when companies go for growth at all costs.

This has led to what looks like a dilemma on how to value the company. Any attempt to do a fundamental analysis based on first principles is futile - who knows what the prospects of the company will look like a few years down the line when people are struggling to predict the results for the next quarter. People resort to Market based valuation models pointing to other companies to justify Yelp's valuation. You will also be able to find a few articles on Seeking Alpha attempting to apply a similar relative value model. Also since there are no profits to speak of, the only option is to use some form of a revenue multiple some other such metric that is more meaningful for comparison. People frequently compare these multiples to Alphabet or Facebook since they offer somewhat similar functionality as part of their service. But why in the world would be compare Yelp to Alphabet or Facebook when their business fundamentals are not even in the same ballpark! Yes, Alphabet and Facebook command much higher revenue multiples but it is because they are also massively more profitable than Yelp. Our relative value model is basing its results on a group of companies with business fundamentals similar to Yelp and I believe this gives a better indication of what could be considered fair value for Yelp in today's market.

All that being said, if you are a technical trader, our Momentum model currently indicates a bullish bias in the name. So if you like technical trading, maybe it is a good time to get into the stock. Nevertheless, I do not believe the stock has the fundamentals to support the current price and while it can run up in between financial reports, the fundamentals will bring it down every time.

