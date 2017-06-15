Egalet: A High Risk/High Reward ~$2.50 Biopharma Stock

If Egalet can execute on its launch of ARYMO ER or if the regulatory environment shifts in its direction, its shares have substantial upside from current levels.

Today we revisit a small biopharma stock that has provided nothing but discomfort for its shareholders so far in 2017. However, the worst-case scenario seems to now be priced into its shares. Even a slight rebound of sentiment on its stock could ignite a substantial rebound in its shares.

Company Overview

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) is a specialty pharmaceutical concern that develops and markets treatments for acute and chronic pain. Because of the notorious abuse of opioids, the company is focusing its efforts on non-narcotic and abuse-deterrent (AD) formulations. The company went public in February 2014 and employs an 80+ person sales force that calls on ~11,000 physicians in the United States. Egalet has three products in commercialization and a pipeline focused on AD remedies.

Pain management is a massive market with ~100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain, costing this country around $600 billion per year in healthcare, rehabilitation, and lost worker productivity. Prescription pain medication misuse and abuse - through physical and chemical manipulation of the drug to not only accelerate its release into the bloodstream, but also to intensity its effects - is rampant with an estimated 12.5 million Americans affected. ~70% of all fatal prescription drug overdoses are from opioids - ~20,000 in 2015. In February 2016, the FDA made opioid abuse a focus, encouraging AD solutions and making non-opioid treatments such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) its first line of therapy. Against this backdrop, Egalet develops solutions.

Approved Products

1. SPRIX Nasal Spray

SPRIX is an NSAID indicated for short-term (up to five days) management for moderate to severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level. The product has demonstrated a 28% to 34% reduction in morphine use over 48 hours in a post-operative setting versus placebo. This asset was acquired from privately-held Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2015 for $7.0 million. Prescription growth has been solid for SPRIX nasal spray with 1Q17 scrips up 14% over 4Q16 which was up 22% over 3Q16. Total 2016 net revenue for SPRIX was $13.4 million. At the end of 1Q17, the company had 32 sales professionals in place to target approximately 4,500 pain physicians who prescribe intramuscular injections of NSAID ketorolac. The spray is subject to competition from generics in 2018, but so far only one ANDA has been filed, which should limit pricing pressure on SPRIX. Additionally, the company announced on June 7, 2017, a partnership with privately-held Ascend Therapeutics to co-promote SPRIX nasal spray to more than 9,000 women's healthcare practitioners starting in 3Q17.

2. OXAYDO

This is a first and only instant release (IR) oxycodone tablet designed to discourage abuse through snorting. It is indicated for the management of acute and chronic pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for which alternative treatments are inadequate. In addition to resisting snorting, the company released data in September 2016 demonstrating that OXAYDO resists syringeability, which could deter intravenous abuse. Also in September 2016, a pharmacokinetic study indicated that OXAYDO demonstrated bioequivalence to Roxicodone at the 15mg level. Because of these results, Egalet submitted a prior approval supplement with the FDA for higher doses (10mg and 15mg). OXAYDO is currently approved at the 5mg and 7.5mg level. Approval would likely mean market availability in 2H17. This is significant as Egalet's targeted healthcare providers have indicated interest in higher dosage strengths of OXAYDO. This asset was licensed from Acura Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACUR) in January 2015 for $7.5 million in upfront and milestone payments with an additional $12.5 million milestone payment due upon achievement of $150 million in sales over a calendar year and single-digit to double-digit royalties. Prescription growth has mirrored that of SPRIX nasal spray: up 14% in 1Q17 over 4Q16 which was up 22% over 3Q16. Net revenue for 2016 was ~$3.5 million. The company has hired 50 sales professionals to target ~6,000 physicians who are large prescribers of low dose oxycodone. This sales force will also market ARYMO ER.

3. ARYMO ER

This AD morphine product was approved in January of this year, which is where the problems for the company's stock began - more on that dynamic later. ARYMO ER (extended release) is the first product employing its patented Guardian Technology, which will be discussed in further detail shortly. Morphine is the number one prescribed opioid in the U.S., with an estimated 7 million scrips written annually. According to Egalet, an astounding 98.4% of those scrips are in easy to abuse forms; thus its opportunity. The aforementioned OXAYDO sales force will target physicians who are prescribers of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) narcotic Embeda (AD ER morphine). The difference between the two is that ARYMO ER employs the physical and chemical barrier to deter abuse where Embeda uses the agonist antagonist approach. Also, ARYMO ER has an official AD to intravenous abuse claim, where Embeda does not. According to Egalet's market research, doctors prefer the physical and chemical barrier approach; thus, the opportunity to convert Embeda prescribers.

The good news: the company received approval in Jan. 2017 and will be selling ARYMO ER in 2Q17; the unexpected bad news: the FDA permitted the label to state that ARYMO was an AD product by the intravenous route of abuse, but not oral or nasal routes of abuse, because a competing product (MorphaBond by privately-held Inspirion Delivery Sciences) was granted a three-year label exclusivity for the other routes of abuse when it was approved in October 2015. MorphaBond has yet to come to market and with marketing partner Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF), a Japanese concern, specifics about a launch date are nebulous. In its version of a 10-K released May 11, 2017, Daiichi mentions MorphaBond once in 44 pages, although a press release of May 31, 2017, trumpeting another marketing collaboration with Inspirion for IR oxycodone does make mention of MorphaBond, but again specifics are lacking. Best guess puts its launch sometime in 2H17.

Egalet announced on June 6, 2017, that a large unnamed U.S. payer with 24 million members will now cover its ARYMO ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets. The coverage, effective immediately, also includes its SPRIX Nasal Spray and will be in effect through 2018.

Pipeline

Egalet has one later stage candidate using its Guardian Technology: Egalet-002. Guardian is a polymer matrix tablet technology that employs injection molding techniques to create an oral ingestible that is hard to manipulate; thus, limiting its potential for abuse. More specifically, it is resistant to grinding, cutting, and crushing while at the same time turning into a viscous hydrogel upon contact with liquid making syringeability difficult (Sounds great on the GI tract!).

Egalet-002 is an abuse-deterrent ER form of oxycodone and is currently in Phase 3 trials for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. Since it is essentially a drug delivery offshoot of a currently approved drug, Egalet will pursue approval through the 505(b)(2) pathway. Three Phase 1 trials demonstrated not only Egalet-002's AD qualities, but also a narrower fluctuation in plasma oxycodone concentration versus oxycodone. Egalet is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 trial to assess analgesic efficacy, safety, and tolerability, which should conclude in 4Q17. It is also being studied for long-term exposure (one-year) in patients with moderate to severe pain in an open-label trial. That trial is fully enrolled and ongoing. The FDA has granted Fast Track status to Egalet-002, and if results meet their primary endpoints, the company expects to submit an NDA for its candidate in 2019 - not sooner due to a need to focus resources on its already approved products.

Egalet's AD technology may have applications across other drug classes subject to abuse, such as stimulants. To that end, the company is looking to develop product candidates Egalet-003 (stimulant ADHD) and Egalet-004 (hydrocodone) with partners, possibly to raise some needed capital for late 2018.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

As of March 31, 2017, Egalet had $105 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. The company does carry ~$140 million in long-term debt, consisting of $60 million of 5.5% convertible notes due in 2020 and nearly $80 million of 13% notes that will be paid off as a percentage of drug sales. Cash burn in 2016 was ~$73 million and is expected to be similar in 2017, which leaves a relatively short runway to mid-2018, given that sales of its three drugs do not go through the roof (currently expected at ~$35 million in 2017 and ~$65 million in 2018). The current market cap of Egalet is just under $70 million currently.

Of the four analysts that follow Egalet, three rate the company outperform and one buy. Three analysts proffer 12-month price targets of $8, $14, and $15 per share, all reflecting considerable upside from the stock's recent mid-$2 close.

Outlook

Egalet is going to need to execute in 2017. With a severely depressed stock price, a cash raise through a secondary offering doesn't appear practical. With debt on the book approximately 2x its current market capitalization, acquiring more debt could be challenging. ARYMO ER's reception in the marketplace is unclear, although the recent payer add will certainly help. SPRIX, which currently accounts for ~75% of its sales, will likely face some form of generic competition in 2018. The recent FDA request to Endo Pharmaceutical (ENDP) to pull opioid Opana off the market illustrates the uncertain landscape surrounding opioids. Competition in the space is intense.

However, it appears that these concerns and challenges for Egalet are completely priced into the shares and then some. Remember, ARYMO ER is entering a space that has one competitor - two when MorphaBond hits the market - and could potentially turn exclusively into their own $7 billion playground if the FDA were ever to ban all non-AD opioids from the market. Although this scenario seems farfetched, opioid addiction is going to be one of FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb's raison d'être. He has formed a steering committee that will explore new regulatory and policy actions to fight the crisis, specifically actions aimed at reducing new cases of addiction. Egalet's ARYMO (specifically) and Guardian Technology (in general) seemed well positioned to take advantage of any shift in opioid policy. At the mid-$2 area, Egalet does seem to have a favorable high risk/high reward profile. This is especially true as investors seem to be pricing in the worst-case scenario for labeling decision for ARYMO sales. We still have not seen one full quarter of scrips yet. Some patience seems warranted.

