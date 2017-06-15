DryShips: Longs Fooled Twice In One Week

Based on this, the company may be issuing about 1 million new shares per day (assuming share prices stay at current levels).

DryShips' Longs

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

On June 13, 2017, Dryships stock gained as much as 24% without any news. As we can see from the below chart, the stock shot up 24% within one hour, and collapsed immediately following the gain. The traded volume was approx.15 million, versus 3.4 million average daily volumes. Suspicious trading volume may be related to share dilution. I expect a share price collapse from share dilution will be unavoidable.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Heavy Trading Volume & Stock Volatility

DRYS may be attractive to day traders because of its volatility, but DRYS is still too risky to trade. Over a one week period the stock had two big spikes; +20% gain and numerous small spikes. The gains never hold for more than 30 min, and are very likely destroyed by the pumping of new shares into the market.

DRYS are not a low float stock any more - last November the stock had a massive bull run (from $4 to $400) within a few days. One of the main reasons for that massive gain was that DRYS had 1.1 million shares available to trade. The demand dominated the supply and the price went up. This is not the case now; the company has about 21 million shares available to trade, and I expect the share count may increase to 26 million by the end of this week. We shouldn't expect any more massive Bull Runs, but rather a share price collapse as a result of share dilution.

Conclusion

Traders / investors who bought DRYS at $2.28 have been misled by these fake spikes. They are down by 20% and are now left holding the bag. With two large share spikes occurring within a week, share dilution will never allow share prices to rebound. The longs got continuously fooled by the share spikes, and It seems DRYS is now easily available to short. According to IB, the shares available to short have increased by 200%.

Source: IB

Yesterday's heavy trading volume without any positive news looks to me to be very suspicious. The company issued a press release today as follows: "DryShips or the Company, a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced today that it has taken delivery of the previously announced 81,300 deadweight tons newbuilding re-sale Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier. The vessel will be employed in the spot market."

Regardless of this positive news, the stock gave up all of its previous day's gain, and stock is down by about 20%. I would stay away from this stock, or short it whenever the stock has big spikes. To read my previous articles, please click here.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.