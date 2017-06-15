Cooper Tire Is Undervalued

Cooper Tire (NYSE:CTB) is a tire company, with a focus on Passenger Car Radial (PCR), Light Truck (LT), and Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) tires. In a simplistic sense, their economic value comes from turning raw components into readily finished tires that enable the efficient transportation of people and goods. Today I wanted to share with investors several reasons why I bought shares of the company recently and believe the company could be undervalued.

Starting with value, Cooper Tire is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 8.96. In addition, one-time charges from the Pension Impairment or the tornado damage at one of their American facilities this year would result in an even lower adjusted P/E. However, the biggest area of value, which is not reflected in the P/E ratio, is the value of the International segment. The International Segment currently operates near break-even right now so its operations have a negligible effect on the P/E ratio, but is expected to have sales of over $500M this year (based off $142M sales in Q1,2017). Moreover, I believe in the near future this segment can start operating profitably. Presently, Cooper has chosen to take a route of huge top-line growth (37.5% growth in International segment from Q1,2016 to Q1,2017) as shown in the Q1 2017 Report. In return for this huge growth, profits remain low but the result is lots of new, valuable OE businesses, particularly in China, which drastically increase Cooper's brand presence, but presently does not get reflected in the P/E ratio.

I believe that Cooper's strategy of focusing on replacement tires in the Western market, while emphasizing on OE Equipment in China is a wise decision. As a Chinese who resides in Canada but regularly goes to China, I have come to see that Chinese are much more wary about the quality of what they buy in China, due to the large presence of counterfeits and inferior goods. In the case of tires, I believe that Western consumers are far more lenient with trying replacement tires of a different brand than the one that came with their car, due to the perception that the quality from either will be satisfactory; whereas in China, consumers are far more likely to search for the same brand that they had when they bought the car. As a result, I believe it is far more advantageous to focus in the OE business in China, where customer follow through in the replacement market is much higher, than it is in US. In short, the China consumer tire market has far more brand loyalty, which allows for a much larger economic moat between brands that supply OE tires versus those that only sell replacement tires (please note that the above is my personal opinion not based on data, but in memory an executive of Cooper stated the same concept).

In conclusion to the International Segment, I believe it has a far higher intrinsic value than what the market perceives it to be. According to the Deutsche Bank Investor Presentation on Page 29 - Cooper's newest acquisition, Qingdao Ge Rui Da Rubber (GRT) will be producing approximately 2.5 million TBR tires annually, and has the ability to produce a similar amount of passenger car tires if necessary. One positive note for the TBR tires is the ITC ruling on February 22, 2017, which upended the tariff investigation by voting against imposing tariffs on TBR tires imported from China. Though I am not certain about the size of Cooper's business in exporting TBR tires to US, thus lacking a point of reference, a recent conference call revealed that Cooper's US TBR volume grew in the 30% range which was far beyond the industry average. On the front of passenger car tires, when Cooper's replacement tire demand increases due to their growing OE business in China, I believe the GRT facility could be of good use in meeting this demand.

So why buy Cooper Tires today? Two words: share buybacks. As a fan of Warren Buffett, I love to read his Annual Reports each year. One statement he has repeated is on share buybacks. And it's relatively simple. Share buybacks above intrinsic value are detrimental to continuing shareholders, whereas buybacks below intrinsic value are beneficial to continuing shareholders. Based on Cooper Tire's latest share repurchase update on February 17, 2017, they are buying back up to $300 million worth of shares on or before Dec 31, 2019. Based on the company's current market capitalization of 1.95 Billion, this would be slightly over 15% if Cooper was to remain at today's price. This means that if shares are undervalued presently, it stands to gain significantly over the next few years as these shares are bought at lower than intrinsic value prices.

Below is a picture of Cooper Tire's shares outstanding in the last few years.

As we can see, the company's shares outstanding has already fallen by almost 20% within the last three years. By buying shares earlier, you can sit and relax while your ownership percentage of the company grows at a good rate, which leads to stock price increases and capital gains in the absence of the business performance going south.

Thank you for reading this article, and I would love to hear any opinions or comments you may have!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTB.

