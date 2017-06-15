Arena Announces 1-For-10 Reverse Stock Split

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) announced that the company will enact a 1-or-10 reverse stock split on June 16th. The company stated that this action is part of its overall plan to "reset" itself as it shifts toward being a pure product development pharmaceutical company.

In essence 2016 turned out to be a transition year for the company. Under new management the company renegotiated its Belviq deal with Eisai refocused efforts on its pipeline and strengthened its financial position via combination of operating efficiency and utilizing upfront cash from Eisai to assist in developing strong clinical trials or phase 2 drug candidates.

Arena is expecting top line phase2 read-outs on its drug candidate Ralinepag, an oral next generation selective IP receptor agonist targeting the prostacyclin pathway currently in development for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension or PAH in July. This presents an interesting dynamic when investors consider the reverse split.

In general, reverse splits are done by companies that are in financial trouble and forced into such an action to remain compliant with NASDAQ listing requirements. With Arena the reverse split is more a function of re-organizing its equity structure and reducing the large amount of shares available for trade. A few months ago MannKind Corp. (NASDAQ:MNKD) conducted a reverse split and management of that company argued that it was doing the move from a position of strength. That company did a 1-for-5 reverse split resulting in the stock price going from $0.50 to $2.50. Today the stock trades at about $1.40. MannKind's move allowed the company to avoid getting de-listed from NASDAQ.

In my opinion, Arena is in much more of a position of strength with its move. Further, the company will now decrease the number of shares issued and outstanding to 31.5 million. Essentially, Arena shares will now be more rare. With phase 2 top-line data on a possible best in class drug coming out in a matter of weeks, this could be a great chance for the equity to see a more substantial pop than it otherwise would. Simply stated, decreasing the share count by a factor of 10 presents an interesting dynamic if the read-out is good.

While the reverse split does not change the market cap of the company, it can carry some interesting dynamics in the correct circumstances. MannKind conducted its reverse split without any compelling news to bolster the stock afterward. Arena actually has what can be some very compelling news happening shortly after the share count has been reduced from over 300 million shares to just 31.5 million. This move also assists in the perception of the equity. The reverse split will get the stock off of the "dollar menu" and move it safely above the $5 mark that some funds use as a benchmark for investing purposes.

All in all, Arena is a bit of a speculative play. The company has some depth in its pipeline, but still has a ways to go before even attempting a partnership or an FDA approval process. Solid results on Ralinepag could shift the narrative in terms of risk vs. reward in favor of those that are bullish.

Lastly, because reverse splits tend to be considered bad even before people know all of the details, there may be an opportunity to make a quick play on market confusion prior to the split, as well as any confusion just after it happens. This stock is literally going to show up at more than $12 on the 19th, and it will certainly surprise the casual investors.

I like the moves that management has made over the past year and anticipate that Ralinepag news will be very positive. Watch for near term volatility, and be ready for a top line results read-out in July. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in MannKind