Transocean Is Taking Care Of The Debt While Waiting For An Elusive Recovery

This decision makes me confident about my long holding position in this company even if the recent volatility in oil prices is quite disconcerting.

RIG has commenced cash tender offers to purchase up to U.S. $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of notes due 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021.

Investment Thesis:

On June 13, 2017, Transocean announced cash tender offers for $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of notes due 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021.

[H]as commenced cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") to purchase up to U.S. $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount (as it may be increased by Transocean Inc., the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount") of the following series of notes issued by Transocean Inc. (the "Notes"): 2.500% Senior Notes due 2017 (the "2017 Notes")

7.375% Senior Notes due 2018 (the "7.375% 2018 Notes")

6.000% Senior Notes due 2018 (the "6.000% 2018 Notes")

6.500% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes")

6.375% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes")

The company decision is directly related to the recent sale of the entire company's jack-up fleet to Borr Drilling for a total consideration of $1.35 billion, including $320 million of cash. For the ones who want to read my article published on March 21, 2017, about the sale to Borr Drilling, please click here.

Transocean cash situation:

Please read my article on February 26, 2017, about the complete review of the first-quarter results.

Transocean had $3.052 billion at the end of the first-quarter 2017.

On May 5, 2017, The company "closed a private offering of U.S. $410 million in senior secured notes with an annual rate of 5.52% and maturing in 2022.... The net proceeds of approximately $403 million from the Notes."

The Borr deal closed end of May 2017.

The sale, announced in March, included the company's 10 high-specification jack-ups and five jack-ups under construction at Keppel FELS Limited's shipyard in Singapore. According to its statement on Wednesday, the company received cash of approximately $320 million associated with the sale. Additionally, the transaction transfers to Borr the company's remaining financial obligations related to the five jack-ups under construction at Keppel. Transocean is expected to continue operating the three jack-ups working in Thailand until the current drilling contracts expire and will reflect the associated revenue and expenses in income from continuing operations.

Transocean has about $3.77 billion in cash and cash equivalent now (including the May offering and the cash paid by Borr Drilling).

The reason why, I find the timing of the tender offer quite arguable. However, any attempt to reduce debt is always a positive for investors and shareholders.

On the one hand, Transocean is paying a premium of about 3.8% on average (see total consideration below). The total of the tender offer is up to $1.484 billion at a premium estimated at $57 million.

On the other hand, Transocean will reduce its interest payment that I have estimated at $165 million.

Conclusion:

I expect Transocean to gain from the deal over $100 million according to my estimate, even if the bonds are purchased above par. Of course, the company could have waited and be more opportunistic, but when we consider the long-term outlook, it is an important positive step.

At the end of the first quarter 2017, the total debt was about $7.5 billion after Transocean last two offerings totaling $1.88 billion, on July 8, 2016 and December 8, 2016.

This deal has the potential to cut the total debt to $6 billion, while leaving over $2.2+ billion in cash and cash equivalent. This is an important issue, because as we all know the offshore drilling industry is struggling and may struggle many more months, due to oil prices unable to reach the $55-$60 per barrel.

In short, earnings per share, cash flows, and EBITDA are all heading south for a long while, which is another reason to hurry to cut debt, while the company can do it safely. It is a friendly move for shareholders because the risk of restructuring is now quite low.

However, I cannot really recommend to start a long position in the offshore drilling sector now, even if the stock price is reaching an attractive level and can be considered the "best bet" for the long term.

I have added recently a little to my long position below $8.75, but I believe the sector is more prone to trading, especially in correlation with the oil prices volatility and RIG may sink further, below $8.25 at one point, with a limited potential upside to $10 in the short term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While I own a long position I do not recommend to invest in the offshore drilling sector now and I rate RIG as HOLD. I recommend trading the volatility instead.