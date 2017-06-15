Millennials And Midwest: A Faithful Base And Untapped Region For Chipotle

Source: Google Finance

Anyone following Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is aware of the food borne illness problems they have faced, most recently the E. coli scare at the end of 2015. The outbreak caused the stock to plummet, losing 45% of its market cap in a matter of 3 months. For the next year, Chipotle experienced comparable restaurant sales decreases Y/Y. During this time, the company focused on repairing its brand with the Food with Integrity marketing campaign and rewards programs in the summer in order to win back customers.

Source: Chipotle SEC Filings

Their efforts were rewarded and the stock has since mounted a marginal recovery starting in the beginning of 2017. Given the guidance and goals Chipotle has for the rest of 2017, they are on track to rebound from their horrid 2016 year. Yet, they will most likely still fall below their performance in 2015 even with 15% more stores. Given this information, I do not believe that the stock will reach previous heights of $700-$800 anytime soon.

Untapped Region

Store Location Heatmap

Source: Microsoft Excel via Chipotle 2016 10K

With 384 locations, California accounts for 17% of Chipotle locations. However in this state the consumer is more health conscious than the rest of America. Moreover, in the west and southwest, Chipotle faces immense competition in the Mexican food space from other brands such as Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO), Moe's, Qdoba, and most importantly mom and pop shops. Given these environmental factors, it's clear that California and the Southwest region will be difficult competitive spaces after the E coli crisis for the chain.

During the growth phase of Chipotle, the brand of the restaurant is integral to sustaining expansion. Without a strong brand and solid restaurant margins, Chipotle will be unable to drive earnings by opening new stores or even retain traffic to current stores. Fortunately for Chipotle, it has yet to fully capture the regions where they have seen the most encouraging performance in light of the E coli scandal: The Midwest. Restaurants in Ohio (and the Midwest) proved to recover the most, even though it was the one of the states where the outbreak plagued. Ohio has the 3rd most locations while its Midwest peers still remain at average store counts. North Dakota is the fastest growing state in America and yet only has one location. I believe that once Chipotle's brand improves as a result of their initiatives and the memory loss tendencies of the American consumer, their performance in the Midwest region is primed to explode.

Faithful Base

Millennials represent the bulk of Chipotle's foot traffic and have remained faithful to the chain and unaffected by outbreaks in 2015; visits from this group improved by double digits that year. Moreover, Chipotle, like other businesses, is continuing to push campaigns and improvements that directly cater to this generation. Food with Integrity and the development of online/app ordering were great, but above all going GMO free is most important to keeping the base of customers loyal. According to a study, 43% of people characterize food being GMO free as very important to them in purchasing decisions. As millennials and future generations grow to represent the bulk of the consumer population, Chipotle's sales will increase with them.

Conclusion

Chipotle's brand value is the most important factor driving the stock during its growth phase. Any movement that tarnishes the company's image severely mitigates its ability to scale effectively. Yes, Chipotle has suffered some problems with food borne illness in the past. Yes, their brand simply cannot afford another outbreak in the near future. Yet, Chipotle is still well positioned for the future. Their brand has recently risen to the top of the Mexican food chain space and still has a hold on a key demographic (millennials). They are poised to grow in the untapped region of the Midwest where consumers have less Mexican food options and more brand loyalty to Chipotle. If one trusts management to minimize/eliminate E coli risk, an investment in Chipotle is an attractive venture.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.